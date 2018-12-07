Social Roundup: Kasey Kahne gets surprise NASCAR retirement party

Kasey Kahne‘s NASCAR career came to an unfortunate and unceremonious end this year when dehydration issues kept him from competing in the final 11 races of the season.

Kahne, 38, saw his last start in the Sept. 2 Southern 500. He ended his career with 529 Cup starts, 18 wins, 93 top fives and 176 top 10s.

The Cup Awards banquet came and went without any acknowledgement of Kahne and his accomplishments, which included three Coke 600 wins and a victory in the 2017 Brickyard 400, his last win career win.

But Thursday night saw Kahne get a send off with a surprise retirement party. By the end of the night, the party wound up at a Waffle House according to Kahne.