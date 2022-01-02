Social Reax: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase have record performances

Patrick Conn
·3 min read
In this article:
It was a wild affair on Sunday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase faced off with the Kansas City Chiefs. Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be inactive for this game.

It would be the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase show on this day as the Bengals looked to lock up their spot in the NFL playoffs with a victory. However, that victory would come at a cost. Burrow was hit late in the fourth quarter as the team was looking to take the late lead.

They would milk the clock and take the field goal for the victory. During the game, Burrow and Chase put on a show like it was 2019 all over again.

Social media had quite the time watching the former national championship-winning duo continue their electric play for Cincinnati.

Should have known it was coming

Just Ja'Marr Chase and Randy Moss

This number is only continuing to grow

Best player on the field?

Joe Burrow just breaks records

And this one too

This is easier than playing Texas A&M

Eight TDs in two weeks ain't so bad

Oh you want Ja'Marr Chase one on one? Bad idea

Why not some more records?

