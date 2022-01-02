Social Reax: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase have record performances

It was a wild affair on Sunday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase faced off with the Kansas City Chiefs. Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be inactive for this game.

It would be the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase show on this day as the Bengals looked to lock up their spot in the NFL playoffs with a victory. However, that victory would come at a cost. Burrow was hit late in the fourth quarter as the team was looking to take the late lead.

They would milk the clock and take the field goal for the victory. During the game, Burrow and Chase put on a show like it was 2019 all over again.

.@Real10jayy__'s first half:

5 catches

111 receiving yards

2 receiving TDs 📺: #KCvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/u7PLDtCJcW — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Ah must’ve read the headline that @Real10jayy__ can’t catch. Only reason you leave him wide open. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/odv3c5XceG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 2, 2022

Social media had quite the time watching the former national championship-winning duo continue their electric play for Cincinnati.

Should have known it was coming

Just Ja'Marr Chase and Randy Moss

Story continues

Players who have hit 1,200 receiving yards and 12 TDs at the age of 21: 1. Randy Moss

2. Ja'Marr Chase That's it. That's the list. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 2, 2022

This number is only continuing to grow

Ja'Marr Chase stats in his last two seasons of football: 3,000 yards

32 TDs — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) January 2, 2022

Best player on the field?

Ja’Marr Chase is the best player on the field not names Patrick Mahomes in Cincy right now. He’s taking over — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 2, 2022

Joe Burrow just breaks records

Joe Burrow now holds the team record for most single-season passing yards in Bengals franchise history. Was previously held by Andy Dalton, who had 4,293 in the 2013 season. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 2, 2022

And this one too

.@JoeyB now holds the record for most TD passes in a single season in team history. pic.twitter.com/8AyTgbBkcl — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

This is easier than playing Texas A&M

I’m not going to lie to y’all, I’m only human. Joe Burrow is out here dropping a college statline like he’s playing Texas A&M and not the best team in the NFL, and I am feeling a certain type of way about it. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 2, 2022

Eight TDs in two weeks ain't so bad

Back-to-back weeks with 4 TD passes. Joe Burrow is showing out. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/ogMax4MVHi — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Oh you want Ja'Marr Chase one on one? Bad idea

Leaving Ja’Marr Chase in single coverage for Joe Burrow to find. pic.twitter.com/RlYsIChbPZ — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) January 2, 2022

Why not some more records?

JOEY BOMBS Joe Burrow has FOURTEEN Pass TDs of 30+ yards. That is the MOST in a single NFL season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/8GESPqGQ7U — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2022

1

1