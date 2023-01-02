Social Reactions: Tulane knocks off Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl

Lincoln Riley strikes again. With a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter. A field goal with 4:30 remaining in the game gave the Sooners a 15-point lead. Tulane proceeded to score 16 unanswered points, including a safety, to overcome the deficit and knock of the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl 46-45.

It was another terrible defensive effort from Alex Grinch’s defense against the Green Wave. Tyjae Spears did his best impersonation of Deuce Vaughn, running for 205 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.1 yards per carry in the game.

The Trojans struggled all year on defense, but the offense didn’t help much in the fourth quarter, giving up a safety to Tulane. Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams and the Trojans were held to a field goal over the final 12 minutes of the game.

This game was reminiscent of several losses the Oklahoma Sooners suffered when Lincoln Riley was at the helm, most notably the Rose Bowl loss to Georgia. But also in a 2020 loss to Kansas State, where the Sooners were outscored by 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Riley’s teams have struggled to close out games over the years, and their Cotton Bowl performance was nothing new on that front.

The Tulane Green Wave pulled off an epic comeback at the expense of Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, and social media reacted accordingly.

Do Heisman Trophies matter?

Lincoln Riley falls to 0-3 in Bowl Games where he has the Heisman Trophy winner. 0-4 with a Heisman finalist. He is now 1-4 in Bowl games as a head coach. — Timothy Bailey (@RealTimBailey) January 2, 2023

Lincoln Riley late game collapse, again

USC was outscored 16-3 after taking a 42-30 lead early in the fourth quarter. Sure, Alex Grinch's defense is trash, but the Trojans' offense went to sleep in crunch time. — John Williams (@john9williams) January 2, 2023

Alex Grinch may have problems

Story continues

Brother If Lincoln Riley doesn’t fire Alex Grinch in the locker room he’s unserious as a football coach 😂 — Kieran (@carebearkieran) January 2, 2023

Bummer dude

Tulane beating USC and Lincoln Riley on a game-winner to start 2023? That’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/5EPP40Tg07 — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) January 2, 2023

Not a promising trend

Lincoln Riley continues to go downhill as a Head coach. 2017: Competitive Rose Bowl

2018: Handled Orange Bowl

2019: Blown out Peach Bowl

2020: Missed CFP/Won Bowl game

2021: Leaves OU/ Watches USC

2022: Loses CCG/Loses Bowl Game I’m seeing a trend. 🔍👀 #FrightOn — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) January 2, 2023

Tried to run, couldn't get away

THIS IS WHY LINCOLN RILEY DIDNT WANT TO PLAY AT THE COTTON BOWL ANYMORE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2023

Keycard shut off

Alex Grinch walking into the USC football facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/neqdEMMK2G — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) January 2, 2023

Tulane's and SEC team at heart

Lincoln Riley didn’t wanna face LSU in the SEC, but Tulane wasn’t letting him dodge the Louisiana smoke. — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) January 2, 2023

Postseason is not kind to Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley is 66-12 during the regular season as a head coach. He is 1-4 in bowl games, not counting the Alamo Bowl he bailed on. pic.twitter.com/PBeOi14jd0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2023

Oof

I've changed my mind. USC will never win a national title under Lincoln Riley. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 2, 2023

No lead is safe

Tulane comes back against USC to win the Cotton Bowl, 46-45. Lincoln Riley has now lost 6 games when holding a lead of at least 14 points since becoming a head coach in 2017, the most in the FBS in that span. pic.twitter.com/hNNgiqG9wq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2023

Coach Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops has more bowl wins in the last 3 year's than @LincolnRiley and he's retired. 🤣🤣🤣 — Kenneth Qualls (@ScrewTBOW01) January 2, 2023

Weren't Schmitty Built

Lincoln Riley wasn’t the reason OU struggled on defense though. https://t.co/LpJ7UVoXjd — Mark (@markaduck) January 2, 2023

Absolutely Wild

Tulane going from 2-10 to 10-2 and beating a Lincoln Riley lead USC team in the Cotton Bowl is absolutely INSANE! — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 2, 2023

Tulane was too much

I guess Lincoln Riley just can’t recruit the kind of players to USC to compete with *checks notes* Tulane? — The Doug (@ClanMcRaeMason) January 2, 2023

Nothing's changed

Have fun with Lincoln Riley USC fans! This is what life is like! — Jaron Spor (@JaronSpor) January 2, 2023

This is Lincoln Riley

Usc you just got a Lincoln Riley Special. Win a lot of regular season games, heisman winner, and losing in big games. Enjoy 😉 — Dillon Harrington (@boomsoon2021) January 2, 2023

Garrett just became the big brother, those are the rules

Think about this. Lincoln Riley loses to Tulane meanwhile Garrett Riley is in the National Championship lmfao! Garret > Lincoln 🤔 — General of Stutsman Army (@sooner25411) January 2, 2023

Perhaps?

Lincoln Riley is overrated as hell, and Alex Grinch should not be a defensive coordinator ever again. How do you lose to Tulane, and you have a Heisman Trophy winning QB… – Lincoln Riley & Alex Grinch,

WHAT HAPPENEDUHHHHHH??? — Bank - (@Banksix) January 2, 2023

What a turn of events

I thought @LincolnRiley went to USC because it’s “The Mecca” and you can do so much more in LA than you can in Norman? TBOW could beat Tulane at Oklahoma with Spencer Rattler, but can’t beat them at USC with Caleb Williams?… 🤡💀😂 — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) January 2, 2023

Special Teams matters too

Poor special teams costing Lincoln Riley another big game? pic.twitter.com/3ib7QyVvJh — OU Scorigami (@OU_Scorigami) January 2, 2023

Tis the trend

This game is gonna haunt wherever Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams play next season — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2023

Cry On

LOLOLOLOLOL @LincolnRiley chokes the PAC-12 title away and then loses to a G5 team in a NY6 bowl. Pooooooor Riley pic.twitter.com/yrShTdBcuj — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) January 2, 2023

Struggle to finish

Lincoln Riley was born on third base and will NEVER get that last 90 ft because his teams are soft and not physical. What a freaking game. pic.twitter.com/5zo5EGHBkr — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 2, 2023

Willie Fritz is something else

This man (aka head coach of @GreenWaveFB) just took down Lincoln Riley and USC 👀 pic.twitter.com/6GehKSuhcX — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire