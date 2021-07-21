Social Reactions: Best tweets in response to report that Oklahoma is looking at the SEC

The college football landscape was absolutley rocked right down to it’s core on Wednesday. Reports surfaced that the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns were looking to join the Southeastern Conference. They would once again play former Big 12 foes Texas A&M and Missouri.

Since the publication of that story, multiple reports have followed. According to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, both schools have been looking to leave the conference for some time.

Whispers of Oklahoma and Texas kicking the tires and discussing a departure from the Big 12 have been occurring for the last few months, the source said.

John Talty of Al.com has echoed the report from Marcello as well.

What I can add to the Houston Chronicle report: The belief is Texas and Oklahoma have already taken steps to facilitate a move out of the Big 12 and the SEC is the desired landing place: https://t.co/M5UGdZYPee — John Talty (@JTalty) July 21, 2021

Then we have the current athletic director of Texas A&M, Ross Bjork. ESPN recently published his comments in regards to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC Conference as they did less than a decade ago. His comments seemed very insecure about their in-state rivals joining.

Per ESPN report, Aggie AD wants to "protect Texas A&M" pic.twitter.com/dnk7Z9w4v5 — Patrick (@PatSportsGuy) July 21, 2021

A lot more will come to light in the coming days but at this point in the process, it seems like no one can discuss anything else. Almost fitting that the news broke just moments before Aggies’ head coach Jimbo Fisher was set to take the podium at SEC Media Day.

Sooners Wire has collected some of the top Twitter reactions to the report:

Story continues

SEC source tells me it "will take a majority vote" to accept Texas, OU in the SEC. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) July 21, 2021

Texas moving to the SEC would be a big blow to the Alamo Bowl. — Stephen Simcox (@SimcoxStephen) July 21, 2021

So Texas A&M left the Big 12 to get out of the shadows of Texas and Oklahoma only to fly under the shadow of Alabama…. and maybe soon Texas and Oklahoma. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) July 21, 2021

Houston Chronicle exclusive: Texas, Oklahoma reach out to SEC about joining conference https://t.co/tw2Qm3yeoj via @houstonchron — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) July 21, 2021

A potential Texas & OU move seems to be giving Aggies serious PTSD at the moment lol pic.twitter.com/p3K1bDi7zI — David Allen (@Doc_Texas) July 21, 2021

Statement from Texas about today's Houston Chronicle report, SEC speculation: “Speculation always swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation.” — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) July 21, 2021

Here’s Jimbo Fisher being asked about Texas and Oklahoma and the SEC, as reported by the @HoustonChron pic.twitter.com/rB4xQ8TxJF — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) July 21, 2021

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey asked about the attraction of expansion following a @HoustonChron report on the potential of adding Texas & Oklahoma, he responded “I’m going to focus on the 2021 season.” @LockedOnSEC pic.twitter.com/QilwbmioM7 — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) July 21, 2021

.@SEC so can we horns down ? — Ross Lovelace (@Rosslovelace) July 21, 2021

Several of us have asked SEC commissioner Greg Sankey about the OU-Texas rumors multiple times here in Hoover. Every one of his answers has been some variation of “we’re just focused on the 2021 season." — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 21, 2021

This is a “Texas and Oklahoma are potentially leaving the Big 12” meme. pic.twitter.com/YxDCRLdrcE — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 21, 2021

"OU and Texas might be joining the SEC" Aggies: https://t.co/AKx8E0fmqC pic.twitter.com/wiO3g71obe — Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) July 21, 2021

Texas a&m is SHOOK right now. 😂 https://t.co/WgtX96gQMw — TexWes (@Wes1416) July 21, 2021