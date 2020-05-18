Social reaction from NASCAR's return at Darlington

Steve Luvender
NASCAR.com
Kevin Harvick won his 50th career NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Darlington Raceway in NASCAR‘s return to the track after 70 days away.

The drivers of NASCAR reacted on Twitter following the race — here are some of the best tweets.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s return didn‘t go quite as planned, considering he crashed on the first lap. At least there‘s always Wednesday night‘s race! 


Seven-time series champ Jimmie Johnson looked stout early until a crash on the final lap of Stage 1 — while leading the race — snarled his hopes at returning to Victory Lane.


Fontana winner Alex Bowman finished runner-up, continuing a run of solid finishes. 

 

Here‘s how the afternoon went for the other drivers.


And, perhaps one of the best sights of all from Sunday was watching Ryan Newman make his first start since his last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. 

