Social Reaction: Lane Kiffin trolls Auburn fans ahead of Saturday’s basketball game at Ole Miss

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers travel to Ole Miss on Saturday to square off with the Rebels, and the trash talk has already begun.

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin was, well, being himself on Saturday morning by trolling Auburn fans on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted a photo of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, home to Ole Miss football, with the caption “What an amazing day to Beat Auburn again.”

As expected, SEC fans could not resist replying to the tweet. Some agreed with his tweet, a few showed signs of support, and most were Auburn fans who gladly let Kiffin know that Auburn football owns a 72% all-time win percentage over the Rebels and that Auburn basketball beat Ole Miss by 23 points just two weeks ago.

Kiffin accomplished his goal of ruffling the feathers of Auburn fans on Saturday. Here’s a look at the best reactions to Kiffin’s troll job.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire