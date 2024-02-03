Social Reaction: Lane Kiffin trolls Auburn fans ahead of Saturday’s basketball game at Ole Miss

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers travel to Ole Miss on Saturday to square off with the Rebels, and the trash talk has already begun.

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin was, well, being himself on Saturday morning by trolling Auburn fans on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted a photo of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, home to Ole Miss football, with the caption “What an amazing day to Beat Auburn again.”

As expected, SEC fans could not resist replying to the tweet. Some agreed with his tweet, a few showed signs of support, and most were Auburn fans who gladly let Kiffin know that Auburn football owns a 72% all-time win percentage over the Rebels and that Auburn basketball beat Ole Miss by 23 points just two weeks ago.

Kiffin accomplished his goal of ruffling the feathers of Auburn fans on Saturday. Here’s a look at the best reactions to Kiffin’s troll job.

What an amazing day to Beat Auburn again ⁦@OleMiss⁩ pic.twitter.com/AmnTsS87pY — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 3, 2024

Mississippi's flagship high school

What high school is that? — Wilson (@WilsonFamilyWDE) February 3, 2024

Mr. Steal your Coach

Did Derrick Nix hurt your little feelings? Sad, Ha! pic.twitter.com/u5fwIylp1F — E (@MrNashvilleWDE) February 3, 2024

Yeah, that is what you sound like

“AmAzInG DaY tO bEaT AuBuRn AgAiN” pic.twitter.com/YxAATSIneg — Jacob Snyder (@ImJacobSnyder) February 3, 2024

What do you mean, Lane?

How can we forget?

Lane, don’t forget you lost to Bryan Harsin — Jojo Seale (@JojoSeale) February 3, 2024

A for effort, A+ for execution

Stop trying to make fetch happen

Stop trying to make this a rivalry it will never be a rivalry — Auburn X (@JrHarris612451) February 3, 2024

I'm sure they are aware

Please please please retweet this to EVERY Auburn basketball player. Especially KD . Does Hotty Toddy have the courage to do it ? — WarLancelot (@ftball76) February 3, 2024

Loser's weepers

You seem a little insecure about Auburn lately. Perhaps you regret not taking the leap up when you had the chance. Too late now. — Marbrand (@Lastmanstand86) February 3, 2024

We are curious

Post the all-time record vs Auburn 🤡 — GreatBritt5 (@GreatBritt5) February 3, 2024

