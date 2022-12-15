Social media world assembles to congratulate Alex Ovechkin on 800th goal
Social media world assembles to congratulate Ovechkin on 800 goals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
What Alex Ovechkin is doing for the Washington Capitals transcends the ice.
He just became third player in NHL history to score 800 career goals, joining Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). With just two more goals, Ovechkin would pass Howe and acquire sole possession of second place on the all-time goals list.
The Great 8 scored a hat trick on enemy ice in Chicago for goals Nos. 798, 799 and 800. His accomplishment hasn’t gone unnoticed by the social media world, as sports figures worldwide have poured in their support for Ovechkin’s milestone.
Here are a few tributes, including one from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser:
#Gr800 ðŸ
Congrats on reaching 800 CAREER GOALS, @ovi8! ðŸ‘ðŸ’#DCU || #ALLCAPS https://t.co/wgThZpepKQ pic.twitter.com/gMX0dqVoC8
— D.C. United (@dcunited) December 14, 2022
woke up feeling #Gr800
Congrats, @ovi8! pic.twitter.com/4uT6rA7ZHX
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) December 14, 2022
Congrats to the ðŸ @ovi8 on 800 career goalsâ€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/8mUYPua2Tt
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 14, 2022
Real respect real ðŸ¤ @Capitals pic.twitter.com/euVyBEOw8p
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 14, 2022
Big congrats to â¦@ovi8â© for reaching 800 goals. What a milestone! So proud of you friend. #GR800 pic.twitter.com/JCzZrlHw8U
— Nicklas Backstrom (@backstrom19) December 14, 2022
Gr800! Congrats man! ðŸ https://t.co/Hhtpjmabiz
— Erik Gustafsson (@ErkanGustafsson) December 14, 2022
Great 800. Honoured to be part of history ðŸ https://t.co/AZlDMIixsp
— Dylan Strome (@stromer19) December 14, 2022