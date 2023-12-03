Social media weighs in on what Alabama’s win means for CFP
Entering the SEC Championship game, Alabama was ranked eight and Georgia was the No. 1 team in all the land, according to the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. That will change after the Crimson Tide’s 27-24 win over the Bulldogs in Atlanta.
There’s no telling what will happen, as the committee has been a bit vague in their explanations of each rankings. However, Alabama’s ability to defeat the top-ranked team at a neutral site must account for something.
Fans took to social media after the game to share their thoughts on the Tide’s win, their chances of making the playoffs and which four teams deserve to be in the playoffs.
Noles win doesn't matter?
The Playoff is settled.
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama
Doesn’t matter if FSU wins
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 3, 2023
Add these to the resume
Alabama has the best win in the country and is the SEC champion. Should absolutely be in the CFP!
— William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) December 3, 2023
No room for discussion
Alabama will be in the Playoff
— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 3, 2023
Million-dollar question
So is Alabama football in the College Football Playoff?
— Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) December 3, 2023
Surely, this all must be considered
Alabama since its loss to Texas and its ugly showing against USF:
— 10 straight wins
— Four wins over top-20 teams
— Three wins over top-15 teams
— A win over No. 1 and previously undefeated Georgia in the SEC title game
Hard to see Alabama being left out of the Playoff. 🤷🏻♂️. pic.twitter.com/c1zaHvSOL0
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 3, 2023
Imagine this
We're watching two of the four best teams in CFB right now and there's a chance neither will make the playoff. Wild.
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 3, 2023
Best four teams?
Simply put: #Alabama should be in.
Best resume in the country. Hottest team in the country. If you're the playoff committee, I don't see how you leave them out at this point if the criteria is truly "best four teams."
Their fate awaits. pic.twitter.com/2W2ytYLiNj
— Mathey Gibson (@Mathey_Gibson1) December 3, 2023
Do they care about this?
Alabama leaves the most impressive resume on the CFP Committee’s desk:
-Four wins against CFP Top 25 teams.
-Three of those wins coming via double-digits against LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee
-Beat the No. 1 team in the nation.
-End a 29-game winning streak
— Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) December 3, 2023
Apparently, it is
The four best teams are Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama. It’s really not that hard.
— Hank South (@HankSouth247) December 3, 2023
Confusion will likely carry over to tomorrow too
Alabama HAS to get in the @CFBPlayoff, right? @markingramII…what you say?? Is Georgia out?? IM SO CONFUSED https://t.co/263MkHgI15
— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 3, 2023