Social media weighs in on what Alabama’s win means for CFP

Entering the SEC Championship game, Alabama was ranked eight and Georgia was the No. 1 team in all the land, according to the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. That will change after the Crimson Tide’s 27-24 win over the Bulldogs in Atlanta.

There’s no telling what will happen, as the committee has been a bit vague in their explanations of each rankings. However, Alabama’s ability to defeat the top-ranked team at a neutral site must account for something.

Fans took to social media after the game to share their thoughts on the Tide’s win, their chances of making the playoffs and which four teams deserve to be in the playoffs.

Noles win doesn't matter?

Add these to the resume

Alabama has the best win in the country and is the SEC champion. Should absolutely be in the CFP! — William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) December 3, 2023

No room for discussion

Alabama will be in the Playoff — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 3, 2023

Million-dollar question

So is Alabama football in the College Football Playoff? — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) December 3, 2023

Surely, this all must be considered

Alabama since its loss to Texas and its ugly showing against USF: — 10 straight wins

— Four wins over top-20 teams

— Three wins over top-15 teams

— A win over No. 1 and previously undefeated Georgia in the SEC title game Hard to see Alabama being left out of the Playoff. 🤷🏻‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/c1zaHvSOL0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 3, 2023

Imagine this

We're watching two of the four best teams in CFB right now and there's a chance neither will make the playoff. Wild. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 3, 2023

Best four teams?

Simply put: #Alabama should be in. Best resume in the country. Hottest team in the country. If you're the playoff committee, I don't see how you leave them out at this point if the criteria is truly "best four teams." Their fate awaits. pic.twitter.com/2W2ytYLiNj — Mathey Gibson (@Mathey_Gibson1) December 3, 2023

Do they care about this?

Alabama leaves the most impressive resume on the CFP Committee’s desk: -Four wins against CFP Top 25 teams.

-Three of those wins coming via double-digits against LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee

-Beat the No. 1 team in the nation.

-End a 29-game winning streak — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) December 3, 2023

Apparently, it is

The four best teams are Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama. It’s really not that hard. — Hank South (@HankSouth247) December 3, 2023

Confusion will likely carry over to tomorrow too

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire