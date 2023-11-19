Social media vibes for Arkansas-FIU: No one cares pre-game

The scene outside of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday night was less than enthusiastic.

The scene inside about a half-hour before Arkansas was set to kick off against Florida International was about the same.

The Razorbacks, coming off a devastating loss to Auburn in Fayetteville last week, lost bowl eligibility when they lost to the Tigers. FIU, a low-level Sun Belt team, was never really going to bring a ton of fans to stadium, anyway, but based off the pictures below, it’s hard to believe things are as bad as they are.

And the game hasn’t even kicked off yet.

Arkansas will almost certainly win. The Hogs are four-touchdown favorites. It’s just that that isn’t enough right now.

No one cares.

Auburn's struggles are bad for Arkansas

Fire Sam Pittman immediately. Holy cow our program is a JOKE https://t.co/hRbxI1Y6K5 — Trent Carter (@TrentCarter25) November 18, 2023

Yikes. Arkansas cannot lose to Florida International now. Cannot.

Dead scene

Tailgating scene right outside Razorback Stadium just under two hours before Arkansas kicks off against FIU. pic.twitter.com/7xoYC4XJuJ — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 18, 2023

Like we said, no one cares about this game.

No better inside

Exactly 30:00 till kickoff between Arkansas and FIU in Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/Pb8ZYyffiR — Trey Schaap (@trey1037TheBuzz) November 19, 2023

Woof.

Sun Belt deserves an Playoff spot

Not really. But the conference is strong(er than usual).

Some still believe in Pittman

I feel as if Coach Pittman deserves another year or two. The players LOVE playing for him & he actually wants to coach. If KJ Jefferson decided to return next year & can improve the O Line, Jesus Arkansas will be scary. 🐗💯 #WPS #ArkansasRazorbacks #KeepPittman — Deandre Smith (@CheddaDaGreat) November 18, 2023

There are probably more in support than not, but this is the internet, where everything is blown out of proportion.

Some injury issues

Jaylon Braxton is in street clothes as some Hogs emerge from the locker room for warm ups. Rocket Sanders is dressed and going through warm ups. Don't see RT Patrick Kutas, but not all of the offensive linemen are out yet. https://t.co/t7mohKf6XE — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) November 18, 2023

Pittman said the Hogs wouldn’t be at full strength.

Criswell will probably get some action

Hopefully get to see Criswell for more than a series or two tonight. — Tucker (@jtsayes) November 18, 2023

Will it be because starting quarterback KJ Jefferson struggles or will it be because Arkansas is set to blow out FIU?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire