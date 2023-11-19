Advertisement

Social media vibes for Arkansas-FIU: No one cares pre-game

E Wayne
·2 min read

The scene outside of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday night was less than enthusiastic.

The scene inside about a half-hour before Arkansas was set to kick off against Florida International was about the same.

The Razorbacks, coming off a devastating loss to Auburn in Fayetteville last week, lost bowl eligibility when they lost to the Tigers. FIU, a low-level Sun Belt team, was never really going to bring a ton of fans to stadium, anyway, but based off the pictures below, it’s hard to believe things are as bad as they are.

And the game hasn’t even kicked off yet.

Arkansas will almost certainly win. The Hogs are four-touchdown favorites. It’s just that that isn’t enough right now.

No one cares.

Auburn's struggles are bad for Arkansas

Yikes. Arkansas cannot lose to Florida International now. Cannot.

Dead scene

Like we said, no one cares about this game.

No better inside

Woof.

Sun Belt deserves an Playoff spot

Not really. But the conference is strong(er than usual).

Some still believe in Pittman

There are probably more in support than not, but this is the internet, where everything is blown out of proportion.

Some injury issues

Pittman said the Hogs wouldn’t be at full strength.

Criswell will probably get some action

Will it be because starting quarterback KJ Jefferson struggles or will it be because Arkansas is set to blow out FIU?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire