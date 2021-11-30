Social media thanks Bo Melton for his Rutgers football career

Saturday was the final game for Bo Melton at SHI Stadium, the Rutgers wide receiver showing his versatility and athleticism in the loss to Maryland.

On Saturday, Melton had four catches for 48 yards, four rushing attempts for 36 yards as well as several impact plays on punt returns and kickoff returns, totalling 209 yards of total offense. It was a showing that reminded Rutgers fans just how special of a player Melton is and what his dedication to the program means to the new foundation being built.

Melton has had a tremendous career at Rutgers, one that could and should take him to being an NFL draft selection next spring.

He finished his senior season with 55 catches for 618 yards with three receiving touchdowns.

Following the game, Melton posted on social media about his final game. It was a simple but meaningful post to a player who left it out on the field every time he played for Rutgers.

All love RU Nation ❤️ Thank you 🙏🏽 — Bo Melton (@getbusy__bo) November 27, 2021

Mohamed Toure (teammate)

❤️🤞🏿 — Mohamed Toure (@mohamed_1k) November 27, 2021

Olakunle Fatukasi (teammate)

❤️🥺 — Olakunle Fatukasi (@o_threee) November 28, 2021

Damon Simmons (prep football talent scout/evaluator)

Gonna miss you lil bro I wish you much success at the next level #Chop pic.twitter.com/QdrCxQVTWF — Damon Simmons (@damehova9) November 27, 2021

Len Parisi (Rutgers fan, father of 2024 recruit Nick Parisi)

Thank you 😊

Always will be your fan !!!! — Lenny Parisi (@LennyParisi) November 27, 2021

Darniece Wimsatt (mother of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt)

Keenan Reid (teammate)

The bond we created together these past 2 years can’t get much tighter, love you always my brother🤞🏽❤️ https://t.co/sfZYCc3AgB — KEENAN REID (@keenanreid__) November 28, 2021

Vicky Melton (mother)

