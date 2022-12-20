Social media takes notice of how the Packers-Rams game ends for the over-under point total

Breaking News:

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Under bettors you can rest easy.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers finished off the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night with a 15-play, 82-yard drive in the final 8:51 of the fourth quarter while up 24-12. But it appeared they were going for more.

They even threw into the end zone on a third down after the two-minute warning and then went for it on fourth down at the 4-yard line.

But after an Aaron Jones rush to the 1-yard line with 1:39 left, Rodgers lined up in victory formation and took three kneel downs. The game was over. The Packers won, 24-12.

But in gambling terms, with the over-under at 39 (according to Tipico Sportsbook) and 39.5 in other books, it was an under.

That wasn't lost on social media with how the game's final minutes were playing out.

