Social media takeaways from Michigan football win over Ohio State
Hail! to the victors valiant! Hail! to the conquering heroes! Hail, hail! to Michigan the three-time Big Ten East champions!
Michigan welcomed the Buckeyes with open arms and delivered gut punch after gut punch until they once again celebrated on the field with fans and players amix in joy.
Of course, Michigan also boasts the best fanbase in the sporting world, and social media was a-buzzing with thoughts from writers, fans, and more.
See the best social media reactions from X (formerly Twitter) from Michigan’s 30-24 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes to book a third straight trip to the Big Ten title game.
SwankyWolverine
JJ McCarthy making his entrance to Michigan Stadium pic.twitter.com/lSNsQPi5jc
— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 25, 2023
John U. Bacon
Corum's 20th running touchdown this season breaks the record set by Hassan Haskins.
— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 25, 2023
Jace Howard
For Zak man❤️
— Jace Howard (@JaceHoward_) November 25, 2023
Barstool Sports
BIG TEN FOOTBALL BABY
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2023
No Context College Football
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) November 25, 2023
Michigan Football
Back-to-Back-to-Back!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zDHn2ePiMz
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 25, 2023
Colston Connoisseur
WITHOUT JIM HARBAUGH.
AGAINST THE MEDIA REPRESENTATION.
AGAINST THE WORLD.
YOUR BIG TEN CHAMPIONS.
THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINESSSSSSSSSS
— Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 25, 2023
Scott Bell
It’s been 1,456 days since Ohio State beat Michigan. And now it’s going to be at least 371 more.
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 25, 2023
ESPN
MICHIGAN WINS THE GAME IN A THRILLER 😱 pic.twitter.com/OYjJk5dSrU
— ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2023
Big Ten Network
2021: Michigan, 42-27
2022: Michigan, 45-23
2023: Michigan, 30-24
No. 3 @UMichFootball beats rival Ohio State for the third straight season. pic.twitter.com/zYmvirbxl1
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2023
Bleacher Report
MICHIGAN TAKES DOWN OHIO STATE IN THE BIG HOUSE, 30-24 〽️
Blake Corum: 22 carries, 88 YDs, 2 TD
J.J. McCarthy: 16-20, 148 total YDs, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/H9FHd3WU8J
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2023
Fox College Football
MICHIGAN WINS THE GAME 〽️
For the 3rd-straight year, @UMichFootball defeats Ohio State and books its ticket to the Big Ten Champ game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gkoQAyBz9V
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023
Hayes Fawcett
MICHIGAN WINS THEIR THIRD STRAIGHT VS OHIO STATE 〽️
The Wolverines have clinched their spot in the Big 10 Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7fK5cyB0hb
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2023
Pat McAfee, ESPN
Wowwwww Harbaughless Michigan beats Ohio State for a 3rd straight year
WHAT A GAME
WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE
WHAT A SPORT
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2023
College Football Report
They suspended Harbaugh for 3 games over some cheeseburgers.
They suspended Harbaugh for 3 games because of the sign-stealing scandal.
Michigan said, we don’t care. pic.twitter.com/vgW9ChNA63
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 25, 2023
J.D. Pickell, On3
Can we stop talking about sign-stealing now?
This Michigan team is really good with a lot of NFL dudes
— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) November 25, 2023
Skip Bayless, Fox Sports
Congrats, Michigan. What a clock-killing drive for the 30-24 FG. Buckeyes battled but in the end JJMcCarthy is just better than Kyle McCord. As soon as Harbaugh got suspended, I predicted Michigan would be inspired to win the national championship. Here they come, like it or not.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 25, 2023
SportsCenter
MICHIGAN BEATS OHIO STATE FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT SEASON 😱 pic.twitter.com/nAnQZ5vG3I
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2023
Brett Kollmann, The Film Room
Michigan fans are never, ever, ever going to let Buckeye fans live this one down.
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 25, 2023
Ric Flair
GO BLUE! WOOOOO! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/NPqJ8iOeRm
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 25, 2023
Brandon Brown, Wolverine Digest
This is what beating Ohio State three times in a row looks like. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Iezn0DvzPO
— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) November 25, 2023
Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports
so you’re telling me Michigan fans get to be obnoxious on Twitter for a whole other year
— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 25, 2023
Stephen Osentoski
Zinter went down and Michigan really went pic.twitter.com/4AzXUTmURv
— Stephen Osentoski (@StephenToski) November 25, 2023
Michigan football
It's ok @OhioStateFB, we'll keep the 〽️
And give you the L#GoBlue
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 25, 2023
Patrick Barron, MGoBlog
Hail! to the victors valiant
Hail! to the conquering heroes
Hail! Hail! to michigan
The leaders and best!
Hail! To the victors valiant
Hail! to the conquering heroes
Hail! Hail! to michigan
The champions of the west! pic.twitter.com/AhLOSNwcfP
— Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 25, 2023
Barstool Sports
Cryin Ryan just can’t beat Michigan pic.twitter.com/d5GoJyi7KH
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2023
Dave Portnoy
Congrats to all the true Michigan Men who never doubted America's Team!
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 25, 2023
Colin Cowherd
Michigan 158 rushing yards. Ohio State 107 rushing yards. It happens again. 22 straight times. #Wolverines
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 25, 2023
Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew
Ohio State fans right now pic.twitter.com/Sa37WfdaX8
— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 25, 2023
Awful Announcing
Charles Woodson and Urban Meyer react to Michigan's game-sealing interception vs Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/la91UWwQjc
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023
Ryan Nanni
kinda felt like Ohio State was doomed once they let their name get tied to Texas A&M
— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 25, 2023
Steve Lorenz, 247Sports
Man crazy to think that Michigan owns Ohio State.
— Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) November 25, 2023