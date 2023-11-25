Social media takeaways from Michigan football win over Ohio State

Hail! to the victors valiant! Hail! to the conquering heroes! Hail, hail! to Michigan the three-time Big Ten East champions!

Michigan welcomed the Buckeyes with open arms and delivered gut punch after gut punch until they once again celebrated on the field with fans and players amix in joy.

Of course, Michigan also boasts the best fanbase in the sporting world, and social media was a-buzzing with thoughts from writers, fans, and more.

See the best social media reactions from X (formerly Twitter) from Michigan’s 30-24 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes to book a third straight trip to the Big Ten title game.

SwankyWolverine

JJ McCarthy making his entrance to Michigan Stadium pic.twitter.com/lSNsQPi5jc — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 25, 2023

John U. Bacon

Corum's 20th running touchdown this season breaks the record set by Hassan Haskins. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 25, 2023

Jace Howard

For Zak man❤️ — Jace Howard (@JaceHoward_) November 25, 2023

Barstool Sports

BIG TEN FOOTBALL BABY pic.twitter.com/7pDks5Gtvg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2023

No Context College Football

Colston Connoisseur

WITHOUT JIM HARBAUGH. AGAINST THE MEDIA REPRESENTATION. AGAINST THE WORLD. YOUR BIG TEN CHAMPIONS. THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINESSSSSSSSSS — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 25, 2023

Scott Bell

It’s been 1,456 days since Ohio State beat Michigan. And now it’s going to be at least 371 more. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 25, 2023

ESPN

MICHIGAN WINS THE GAME IN A THRILLER 😱 pic.twitter.com/OYjJk5dSrU — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2023

Big Ten Network

2021: Michigan, 42-27

2022: Michigan, 45-23

2023: Michigan, 30-24 No. 3 @UMichFootball beats rival Ohio State for the third straight season. pic.twitter.com/zYmvirbxl1 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2023

Bleacher Report

MICHIGAN TAKES DOWN OHIO STATE IN THE BIG HOUSE, 30-24 〽️ Blake Corum: 22 carries, 88 YDs, 2 TD

J.J. McCarthy: 16-20, 148 total YDs, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/H9FHd3WU8J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2023

Fox College Football

MICHIGAN WINS THE GAME 〽️ For the 3rd-straight year, @UMichFootball defeats Ohio State and books its ticket to the Big Ten Champ game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gkoQAyBz9V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Hayes Fawcett

MICHIGAN WINS THEIR THIRD STRAIGHT VS OHIO STATE 〽️ The Wolverines have clinched their spot in the Big 10 Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7fK5cyB0hb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2023

Pat McAfee, ESPN

Wowwwww Harbaughless Michigan beats Ohio State for a 3rd straight year WHAT A GAME WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE WHAT A SPORT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2023

College Football Report

They suspended Harbaugh for 3 games over some cheeseburgers. They suspended Harbaugh for 3 games because of the sign-stealing scandal. Michigan said, we don’t care. pic.twitter.com/vgW9ChNA63 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 25, 2023

J.D. Pickell, On3

Can we stop talking about sign-stealing now? This Michigan team is really good with a lot of NFL dudes — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) November 25, 2023

Skip Bayless, Fox Sports

Congrats, Michigan. What a clock-killing drive for the 30-24 FG. Buckeyes battled but in the end JJMcCarthy is just better than Kyle McCord. As soon as Harbaugh got suspended, I predicted Michigan would be inspired to win the national championship. Here they come, like it or not. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 25, 2023

SportsCenter

MICHIGAN BEATS OHIO STATE FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT SEASON 😱 pic.twitter.com/nAnQZ5vG3I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2023

Brett Kollmann, The Film Room

Michigan fans are never, ever, ever going to let Buckeye fans live this one down. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 25, 2023

Ric Flair

Brandon Brown, Wolverine Digest

This is what beating Ohio State three times in a row looks like. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Iezn0DvzPO — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) November 25, 2023

Alejandro Zúñiga, 247Sports

so you’re telling me Michigan fans get to be obnoxious on Twitter for a whole other year — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 25, 2023

Stephen Osentoski

Zinter went down and Michigan really went pic.twitter.com/4AzXUTmURv — Stephen Osentoski (@StephenToski) November 25, 2023

Michigan football

It's ok @OhioStateFB, we'll keep the 〽️ And give you the L#GoBlue — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 25, 2023

Patrick Barron, MGoBlog

Hail! to the victors valiant

Hail! to the conquering heroes

Hail! Hail! to michigan

The leaders and best!

Hail! To the victors valiant

Hail! to the conquering heroes

Hail! Hail! to michigan

The champions of the west! pic.twitter.com/AhLOSNwcfP — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 25, 2023

Barstool Sports

Cryin Ryan just can’t beat Michigan pic.twitter.com/d5GoJyi7KH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2023

Dave Portnoy

Congrats to all the true Michigan Men who never doubted America's Team! — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 25, 2023

Colin Cowherd

Michigan 158 rushing yards. Ohio State 107 rushing yards. It happens again. 22 straight times. #Wolverines — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 25, 2023

Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew

Ohio State fans right now pic.twitter.com/Sa37WfdaX8 — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 25, 2023

Awful Announcing

Charles Woodson and Urban Meyer react to Michigan's game-sealing interception vs Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/la91UWwQjc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

Ryan Nanni

kinda felt like Ohio State was doomed once they let their name get tied to Texas A&M — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 25, 2023

Steve Lorenz, 247Sports

Man crazy to think that Michigan owns Ohio State. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire