Social media stunned by Bailey Zappe's huge first half vs. Steelers

Social media stunned by Bailey Zappe's huge first half vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bailey Zappe shocked the NFL world with his performance in the first half of Thursday night's showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After failing to put the New England Patriots on the board in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Zappe exploded for 196 yards and three touchdown passes in the first half of Thursday's game. He became the first Patriots QB to notch three first-half passing TDs since Tom Brady in 2018.

His third touchdown pass was an impressive 24-yard strike to tight end Hunter Henry, who caught two of Zappe's first-half TD throws.

NFL figures on social media caught Zappe Fever all over again during the 2022 fourth-rounder's first-half performance. Here are some of the best reactions:

Former Pats cornerback Jack Jones, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, showed his support for Zappe.

Zappe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) December 8, 2023

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, out since Week 4 due to a bicep tear, shared a video of himself cheering Zappe on.

Matthew Judon showing his support for #Patriots QB Bailey Zappe on his IG story.



“Zap stop playin’ with ‘em… he’s him!”



(via man_dammn9 IG) pic.twitter.com/v8LFgihw9L — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) December 8, 2023

NFL media figures were left in awe after Zappe's third TD of the half.

That was an absolute dart.



Bailey Zappe is flat out balling tonight. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 8, 2023

I can't believe what I'm seeing. What a dart by Zappe. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 8, 2023

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer pointed out that we may have seen the last of Mac Jones in New England, at least for 2023.

I believe Mac Jones’ 2023 season just ended. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 8, 2023

Lou Merloni added to the Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe narrative with a take of his own.

Tough night for Mac Jones and the Zappe can’t do any better crowd. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) December 8, 2023

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin noted Zappe succeeding despite missing his top three wideouts.

Zappe is dealing tonight while playing without the Patriots' top RB (Stevenson) and top three WRs (Bourne, Douglas, Parker).



Should put an end to the "Mac Jones doesn't have any weapons" argument — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 8, 2023

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman bought into the Zappe hype.

Are the Pats back? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 8, 2023

Former NFL QB Matt Cassel perfectly summed up Zappe and Henry's first-half dominance.

Bailey Zappe and Hunter Henry in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Ei1PyNmGaK — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) December 8, 2023

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, part of the Amazon Prime broadcast team, was impressed by Zappe's career night.

What a game for Zappe! Had 5 career passing TDs! Has 3 in the first half already! Wow — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 8, 2023

Our Amina Smith was stunned by Zappe waking up the league-worst Pats offense.

No, seriously...what am I watching?! Patriots can score points and actually are making the game interesting. Bailey Zappe with his THIRD TD pass tonight. #ForeverNE — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) December 8, 2023

And a few more humorous reactions for good measure:

Me watching Bailey Zappe tonight https://t.co/owplJPOu0t — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 8, 2023

Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof

(Because Im Zappe)

Clap along if you feel like Zappeness is the truth

(Because Im Zappe) — PFT Commenter (JMU bball undefeated) (@PFTCommenter) December 8, 2023