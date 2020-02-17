Social Media has spoken: Damian Lillard would have never let the All-Star Game go that long

Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game was an overall experiment from the league with its new format.

And it seemed to work.

Both teams were playing a little bit of defense and the fourth quarter was way more competitive than it has been in recent years.

The new format looked like this:

Each of the first three quarters begin with the score of 0-0 and lasted for 12 minutes. At the start of the fourth quarter, the game clock was turned off and a final target score was set of 157.

The final target score was determined by taking the leading team's total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points.

Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were laying it all out on the line.

It came down to the free throw line with Anthony Davis hitting 1-of-2 to help Team LeBron secure the win.

FINAL: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155

Team LeBron had to score 33 points in the final period to get the win.

About halfway through the 33-point flurry, NBA fans started posting on Twitter about five-time Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard. They knew what time is was...

Fans were letting the world know that the game would've already been over if Lillard had been healthy enough to play.

Sources say that @Dame_Lillard won the game for LeBron last year and would have won this game a half hour ago had he played — Adrian Blazenarowski ↗️ (@blazersfanwoj) February 17, 2020

One fan even mentioned, Lillard would've ended the game just like he did in the postseason against the Thunder.

Oh snap.

If @Dame_Lillard was in the game he would have ended that game like he did the @okcthunder season last year #TeamLeBron #NBAAllStarGame — KingDom Crawford (@iAm_KingDom) February 17, 2020

As King James attempted a Logo Lillard game-winner, but with no success, fans were quick to say Dame would've had that one.

@Dame_Lillard would've made a 3 when team LeBron needed 3 to win. @KingJames tried to pull from dame range — alex (@AlexKemper) February 17, 2020

It wasn't just fans in Rip City that wanted Damian Lillard out on the court.

Fans from all over the country were posting about how Lillard Time would've been spectacular down the stretch of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Man this game is missing Damian Lillard so much. — Daniel Flores (@Dflo224) February 17, 2020

IF LILLARD WAS PLAYIN THE GAME WOULD BE SOOO DIFFERENT ❗️❗️ — JD :) (follow me) (@jd_swisha) February 17, 2020

This is when I bring in Lillard... — BRYTTON ROGERS (@bryttonrogers) February 17, 2020

They need Lillard out there — Trayvond Stokes (@Tprodigy36) February 17, 2020

@KingJames team would be at 157 by now if @Dame_Lillard was in the game! He thrives in these moments! #NBAAllStar — OFFICIAL REDEEMED (@ThatBoyRedeemed) February 17, 2020

Dame would have ended this game 15 min ago. #AllStar2020 — Angelica Angeles (@aangeles14) February 17, 2020

NBA fans sure missed them some Logo Lillard.

This season, Lillard is averaging 29.5 points per game, while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from deep.

Really wanted Lillard to play tho 😩 — 🍫 (@philane__) February 17, 2020

i wish lillard was healthy for this. this is literally dame time — International Frugalist (@WhoSFlyy__) February 17, 2020

This NBA All Star game would be so much better if @Dame_Lillard was out there dropping bombs from the NBA logo! — NWSportsFan (@NFan85) February 17, 2020

This all star game is really missing Steph curry Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard with all these 3pt attempts 😭 — Justthetipinmar Burner Acc (@thickesthomie) February 17, 2020

I'll admit I miss watching lillard play in this game — Nanci The Great (@nancithegreat) February 17, 2020

The All-Star Game needs Damian Lillard in it! Sucks he got hurt the game before the break — Not So Slim Shady (@Matty_Meisner) February 17, 2020

This fan even went as far as to say that Lillard should've still won the MVP honors.

Even though Lillard was reppin' Team LeBron from the bench and didn't get a chance to get on the floor, it was clear that social media was missing Dame Time.

Fingers crossed the All-Star Game will have the same format moving forward for Lillard to shine once again and prove social media right.

Social Media has spoken: Damian Lillard would have never let the All-Star Game go that long originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest