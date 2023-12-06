Social media slams Jedd Fisch's Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year award snub: 'Ridiculous'

Did the Arizona Wildcats' Jedd Fisch deserve to win Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year? Some people think he was 'robbed' for the award.

The Pac-12 announced its awards for the 2023 college football season Tuesday and some people are not happy with the conference's choice for Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year.

The award went to Washington's Kalen DeBoer, who coached the Huskies to a perfect 13-0 record, Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff berth.

But some people thought that Arizona's Jedd Fisch, who has engineered an impressive turnaround in Tucson, should have been the winner of the award given to the conference's top coach.

Fisch's Wildcats went 9-3 this season. They were 1-11 in his first season in 2021 and 5-7 in his second season in 2022.

DeBoer also won the award last season when he guided Washington to an 11-2 record.

Some made their case for Jedd Fisch to win Pac-12 Coach of the Year:

The only important question is! Could Deboer take an Arizona team three years ago with mostly division II talent and turn it into a 9-3 team this year? Because I know without a doubt Fisch could take the already loaded Washington Roster and most likely win out. — Football Jones #BearDown🅰️🎋 (@WilburWildcat2) December 5, 2023

He will win national coach of the year and give one more reason why the pac12 needs to go — Jason Kanis (@JasonKanis) December 5, 2023

I will never agree with giving COTY to the coach that won a lot of games with a team everyone expected to win a lot of games. What great coaching did he do? One fewer stupid decision to go for it on fourth down than Oregon? What adversity did he coach his team through? — Señor Huevito (@MartinBungle23) December 5, 2023

The only argument against it is UW was supposed to be good. Preseason #2 in the Pac and unanimous top 15 nationally. Arizona wildly over achieved, going from unranked and #8 to top 15 and #3...... — BT (@AZWildcat4Life) December 6, 2023

RIDICULOUS! I hope he wins National Coach of the year and middle fingers the Crap-12!! What a joke!! — Jonathan Stone (@Zonafantic) December 6, 2023

Pissed — Jim Cat (@jcathey1946) December 6, 2023

Robbed — Monica Fontes (@mofontes54) December 5, 2023

I think they got it wrong — Nucities (@nucities) December 5, 2023

Others understood Kalen DeBoer being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year:

Tough year to be up for the award against a guy who did something who’s never been done. 🤷‍♂️ — Auerbach Thoroughbreds 🏇 (@UnusualHeat) December 5, 2023

UW HC went undefeated which never been accomplished in Pac12 history. Fisch did a phenomenal job — 🇺🇸Mr. Solly (@IvSolly) December 6, 2023

I am bummed but I get it. Could go either way. If the Cats got a W against WA, we aren't having this conversation. — PaineInTheAZ (@SteveAZWildcat) December 5, 2023

Only undefeated team in Pac 12 history… went H2H…



Fisch and co did amazing their time will come… soon🫡 — Coach_Fifita (@Coach_Fifita94) December 5, 2023

Not unfair at all. KD went 13-0. And if Jedd had won it, it would not have been unfair at all. — Frank Galati (@FrGalati) December 6, 2023

Washington's coach is the real deal he deserved it ...jed will have another shot next year 🐾⬇️ — Adrian (@Adrian327725746) December 5, 2023

Is deserving of that award most any other year. — KiYi to the Big12 (@Uteman_forever) December 5, 2023

The Coach of an undefeated Washington team without doubt deserved the honor. — Mike Wielks (@SaguaroLog) December 6, 2023

They got it right. Yes Fische did a tremendous job and deserved consideration. Hard to argue with the guy that got it. — Justin O'Byrne (@Jrobyrne) December 5, 2023

Who should have won the award?

No matter your opinion, there is no arguing that both coaches had tremendous seasons.

Both were also among the 12 finalists named for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

Could Fisch end up winning that award?

That's our 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡. 🗣️



Congratulations to our Head Coach, @CoachJeddFisch for being named one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.#ItsPersonal | #DesertFury pic.twitter.com/W6xzm4RlID — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 5, 2023

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

