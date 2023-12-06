Advertisement

Social media slams Jedd Fisch's Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year award snub: 'Ridiculous'

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
Did the Arizona Wildcats' Jedd Fisch deserve to win Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year? Some people think he was 'robbed' for the award.
The Pac-12 announced its awards for the 2023 college football season Tuesday and some people are not happy with the conference's choice for Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year.

The award went to Washington's Kalen DeBoer, who coached the Huskies to a perfect 13-0 record, Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff berth.

But some people thought that Arizona's Jedd Fisch, who has engineered an impressive turnaround in Tucson, should have been the winner of the award given to the conference's top coach.

Fisch's Wildcats went 9-3 this season. They were 1-11 in his first season in 2021 and 5-7 in his second season in 2022.

DeBoer also won the award last season when he guided Washington to an 11-2 record.

Some made their case for Jedd Fisch to win Pac-12 Coach of the Year:

Others understood Kalen DeBoer being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year:

Who should have won the award?

No matter your opinion, there is no arguing that both coaches had tremendous seasons.

Both were also among the 12 finalists named for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

Could Fisch end up winning that award?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 Coach of Year: Social media slams Kalen DeBoer over Jedd Fisch