Social media shows the Detroit Lions tons of love despite falling short in season opener

OK, so the season opening game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers was headed towards if not most Lions losses from days gone by.

The lions drop to 0-1 to start the season, shocker.

However, on the way to the the first mark in the loss column there was more than enough drama for Lions fans who were seeing their team inside Ford Field for a regular season game since Dec. 29, 2019 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Once down 41-17, the Lions rose up and made the 49ers, fans, and some folks in Vegas sweating as they scored 16 points in the final 3:52 of game time. Although they fell short 41-33 and are 0-1, the reaction to the comeback effort was applauded on social media.

This Lions comeback should be played in any high school or college film session. You gotta keep fighting — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) September 12, 2021

Hell of a comeback, Lions. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) September 12, 2021

LIONS COMEBACK TIME. DAN CAMPBELLS ESPRESSO FINALLY KICKED IN — MJ Hurley (@Mjhurleysports) September 12, 2021

