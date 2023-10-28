Social media savors Georgia’s dominant win over Florida

The Georgia Bulldogs are now 8-0 after dismantling Florida 43-20 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia scored 36 straight unanswered points on the Gators after allowing Florida to score an opening drive touchdown.

Georgia put together its second elite performance of the season. The Bulldogs also looked like the nation’s No. 1 team when Georgia defeated Kentucky 51-13.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw for two touchdown passes and 315 yards in his return to Jacksonville. Beck and the Georgia offense capitalized on a few short fields and helped Georgia jump out to a 26-7 lead at halftime.

Georgia added 17 more points in the second half. Standout wide receiver Ladd McConkey finished with his best game of the season for Georgia.

Georgia football social media loved the Bulldogs’ win over the hated Florida Gators.

Sad Florida fans

You love to see Florida fans leave their seats

The best feeling is when half the stadium empties and UGA takes over the entire bottom bowl Getting ready for it — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 28, 2023

Georgia fan, media member roasts Florida

Order from Amazon Prime in the next six hours and have your costume delivered before Halloween!!! https://t.co/XFlXKJBxVA — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) October 28, 2023

Georgia-Florida was not close

It’s a splattering — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 28, 2023

Florida fans leaving the stadium

David Pollack likes what he saw

2 takeaways from the Georgia/Florida game so far.

Georgia’s Oline playing its best game of the season.

Georgia’s pass rush has come ALIVE. Best game of the season. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 28, 2023

Mike Bobo was fired up

This was one SERIOUS high five from Mike Bobo 😂 pic.twitter.com/UN3eboawds — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Another year another blowout

Per CBS, this would be the first time in program history that Georgia beat Florida by 20+ points 3 straight seasons. — Senator Blutarsky (@MummePoll) October 28, 2023

UGA controls the series against Florida now

The Georgia Bulldogs have defeated the Florida Gators 43-20. This is Georgia’s third consecutive win over the Gators and their sixth win over Florida since 2017. Georgia now leads the all-time series 56-44-2. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) October 28, 2023

Stop doubting Georgia!

🔈 Stop doubting the Dawgs‼️ pic.twitter.com/OvZ8qekFWl — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 28, 2023

Georgia moves to 8-0

Carson Beck returns to his hometown

"When I was running out on the field before the game… I was super excited, super happy. Just a rush of emotions."@GeorgiaFootball QB Carson Beck explained what it was like to play the Gators in his hometown with @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/eA0pL46Lpc — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Beck had a big game with over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.

UGA flipped the script on Florida very quickly

Florida's first 10 plays went for 91 yards. They were getting whatever they wanted. Then the Pearsall trick play lost 4 yards. After that, including the 1 penalty: 16 plays….NEGATIVE 24 yds. Results of the 4 drives:

– Punt

– TO on Downs

– Fumble

– Safety#GameOver — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) October 28, 2023

Todd Gurley loves Ladd McConkey

My Favorite Player Back Balling LFG 84‼️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 28, 2023

Sony Michel loves another UGA win

Go dawgs! 🐶 — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) October 28, 2023

25 in a row

Florida's empty section of the stadium

Words cannot describe the satisfaction of beating Florida. Something that never gets old under any circumstance. DAWGS. ON. TOP. #GoDawgs 📸: @tbyrd1044 pic.twitter.com/9MQ1MW2Kks — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 28, 2023

UGA players celebrate with fans

This what it’s all about‼️ 🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤🐶🐶🐶🐶 #GoDawgs ELITE PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ ELITE FANS TRAVEL TO WATCH THE ELITE PLAY‼️👑 pic.twitter.com/mUHzbHe2dR — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) October 28, 2023

