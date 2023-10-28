Advertisement

Social media savors Georgia’s dominant win over Florida

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs are now 8-0 after dismantling Florida 43-20 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia scored 36 straight unanswered points on the Gators after allowing Florida to score an opening drive touchdown.

Georgia put together its second elite performance of the season. The Bulldogs also looked like the nation’s No. 1 team when Georgia defeated Kentucky 51-13.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw for two touchdown passes and 315 yards in his return to Jacksonville. Beck and the Georgia offense capitalized on a few short fields and helped Georgia jump out to a 26-7 lead at halftime.

Georgia added 17 more points in the second half. Standout wide receiver Ladd McConkey finished with his best game of the season for Georgia.

Georgia football social media loved the Bulldogs’ win over the hated Florida Gators.

