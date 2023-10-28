Social media savors Georgia’s dominant win over Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs are now 8-0 after dismantling Florida 43-20 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia scored 36 straight unanswered points on the Gators after allowing Florida to score an opening drive touchdown.
Georgia put together its second elite performance of the season. The Bulldogs also looked like the nation’s No. 1 team when Georgia defeated Kentucky 51-13.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw for two touchdown passes and 315 yards in his return to Jacksonville. Beck and the Georgia offense capitalized on a few short fields and helped Georgia jump out to a 26-7 lead at halftime.
Georgia added 17 more points in the second half. Standout wide receiver Ladd McConkey finished with his best game of the season for Georgia.
Georgia football social media loved the Bulldogs’ win over the hated Florida Gators.
Sad Florida fans
#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6gdafOtrNk
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 28, 2023
You love to see Florida fans leave their seats
The best feeling is when half the stadium empties and UGA takes over the entire bottom bowl
Getting ready for it
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 28, 2023
Georgia fan, media member roasts Florida
Order from Amazon Prime in the next six hours and have your costume delivered before Halloween!!! https://t.co/XFlXKJBxVA
— Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) October 28, 2023
Georgia-Florida was not close
It’s a splattering
— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 28, 2023
David Pollack likes what he saw
2 takeaways from the Georgia/Florida game so far.
Georgia’s Oline playing its best game of the season.
Georgia’s pass rush has come ALIVE. Best game of the season.
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 28, 2023
Mike Bobo was fired up
This was one SERIOUS high five from Mike Bobo 😂 pic.twitter.com/UN3eboawds
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023
Another year another blowout
Per CBS, this would be the first time in program history that Georgia beat Florida by 20+ points 3 straight seasons.
— Senator Blutarsky (@MummePoll) October 28, 2023
UGA controls the series against Florida now
The Georgia Bulldogs have defeated the Florida Gators 43-20.
This is Georgia’s third consecutive win over the Gators and their sixth win over Florida since 2017.
Georgia now leads the all-time series 56-44-2.
— Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) October 28, 2023
Stop doubting Georgia!
🔈 Stop doubting the Dawgs‼️ pic.twitter.com/OvZ8qekFWl
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 28, 2023
Georgia moves to 8-0
DAWWWWWWWWGS ON 🔝#GoDawgs | @RocketMortgage pic.twitter.com/zrR1dGhqYV
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2023
Carson Beck returns to his hometown
"When I was running out on the field before the game… I was super excited, super happy. Just a rush of emotions."@GeorgiaFootball QB Carson Beck explained what it was like to play the Gators in his hometown with @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/eA0pL46Lpc
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023
Beck had a big game with over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.
UGA flipped the script on Florida very quickly
Florida's first 10 plays went for 91 yards. They were getting whatever they wanted.
Then the Pearsall trick play lost 4 yards.
After that, including the 1 penalty:
16 plays….NEGATIVE 24 yds.
Results of the 4 drives:
– Punt
– TO on Downs
– Fumble
– Safety#GameOver
— Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) October 28, 2023
Todd Gurley loves Ladd McConkey
My Favorite Player Back Balling LFG 84‼️
— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 28, 2023
Sony Michel loves another UGA win
Go dawgs! 🐶
— Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) October 28, 2023
25 in a row
25 STRAIGHT Wins ‼️@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/PQX0UZdpD1
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 28, 2023
Florida's empty section of the stadium
Words cannot describe the satisfaction of beating Florida. Something that never gets old under any circumstance. DAWGS. ON. TOP. #GoDawgs
📸: @tbyrd1044 pic.twitter.com/9MQ1MW2Kks
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 28, 2023
UGA players celebrate with fans
This what it’s all about‼️ 🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤🐶🐶🐶🐶 #GoDawgs ELITE PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ ELITE FANS TRAVEL TO WATCH THE ELITE PLAY‼️👑 pic.twitter.com/mUHzbHe2dR
— David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) October 28, 2023