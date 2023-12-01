Advertisement

Social media sad to see JT Daniels retire from football

James Morgan
·3 min read

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels never lost a game for the Bulldogs and won a national championship in 2021 backing up Stetson Bennett.

Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from USC, then transferred to West Virginia. Daniels went on to start most of the season at West Virginia, but the Mountaineers wanted to go in another direction with their offense. Daniels then transferred to Rice.

J.T. Daniels helped the Rice Owls become bowl eligible this season, which is a major accomplishment. Rice is 6-6 and has played in just six bowl games in the past 50 years. Daniels threw for 2,443 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Owls, but suffered another concussion and is medically retiring from football.

Now, Daniels, who has always been a bright, smart player, plans to get into coaching. College football social media was sad to see Daniels medically retire from football.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire