Social media sad to see JT Daniels retire from football

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels never lost a game for the Bulldogs and won a national championship in 2021 backing up Stetson Bennett.

Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from USC, then transferred to West Virginia. Daniels went on to start most of the season at West Virginia, but the Mountaineers wanted to go in another direction with their offense. Daniels then transferred to Rice.

J.T. Daniels helped the Rice Owls become bowl eligible this season, which is a major accomplishment. Rice is 6-6 and has played in just six bowl games in the past 50 years. Daniels threw for 2,443 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Owls, but suffered another concussion and is medically retiring from football.

Now, Daniels, who has always been a bright, smart player, plans to get into coaching. College football social media was sad to see Daniels medically retire from football.

ESPN's Ryan McGee weighs in

I love this dude. And he loves football. Starter at four(!) FBS schools. When he was at UGA he was so open with me & @MartySmithESPN about struggle with expectations & mental health issues. His honesty on suchtough topics was all I needed to know. Also, dude is hilarious. https://t.co/CsMY9bNZkm — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) December 1, 2023

Daniels had a long odyssey of a career

JT Daniels had medically retired from college football due to concussions. Daniels had stints at USC, Georgia, WVU, and Rice in his 6 years in college. He looks to go into coaching. pic.twitter.com/GFsjY886Cy — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 1, 2023

Daniels is a former five-star recruit

JT Daniels' college career has officially ended: • Class of 2018 five-star

• Starting QB at 4 schools

• 9,390 career passing yards

• 66 TDs – 32 INTs

• 46-28 recordhttps://t.co/exlTl6xPnw pic.twitter.com/yqgS9b6j0K — On3 (@On3sports) December 1, 2023

CFB will miss Daniels

We wish JT Daniels the best. He's been entertaining as hell to watch over his entire career, and we're excited to see what he does next! https://t.co/9NofwlFAJD — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 1, 2023

Daniels found success at Rice

JT Daniels was finally playing really good football this year. No sarcasm. — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) December 1, 2023

Daniels can be a great coach

It always sucks when injuries dictate the end of an athlete's playing career, especially in college. But with that said, I often thought JT Daniels would make a great coach while covering him during his season at WVU. He's one of the smartest athletes I've ever been around. https://t.co/Csno2wkx0C — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) December 1, 2023

Injuries hurt Daniels' career

Jt Daniels would be in the nfl right now if he didn’t tear his ACl at usc pic.twitter.com/4rKNbjrdkZ https://t.co/W23Y51V2r3 — John (@iam_johnw) December 1, 2023

Daniels had a chance to scrap together an NFL career

Disappointing to see JT Daniels' promising playing career end, but a very respectable decision. He's a great leader with football knowledge that is truly unmatched. He is going to be an absolutely phenomenal coach. — The Real Avery Lynch (@YoungBull_Lynch) December 1, 2023

UGA media reaction

A sad ending to former Georgia QB's football career. Was 7-0 as a Bulldog starter including three games in Georgia's 2021 national championship season https://t.co/9pi5Vwnpev — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) December 1, 2023

Daniels should end up with a coaching job fairly quick

Wishing JT Daniels the best. Hate to see that he is done playing, but hope he crushes it in his coaching career. #GoDawgs — John Buhler (@buhler118) December 1, 2023

He has seen a lot of football over the years.

Nobody says anything bad about Daniels

Former Bulldog QB forced to retire. Hate to see this. JT is a good dude. But he’ll be successful as a coach, too. https://t.co/7waiiv983B — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire