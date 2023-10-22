Advertisement

Social Media roasts Lincoln Riley and USC losing yet again to Utah

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read
1

With Notre Dame having an off week it meant a lot of Fighting Irish fans were looking elsewhere to scratch their college football itch this weekend.  A common place for many to get it was by watching the team Notre Dame played just a week ago return home to take on a conference rival.

We’re of course talking about USC who played host to Utah on Saturday night in a game that has provided some thrilling affairs in recent years.

Saturday night was no different as USC came back from being down two-scores to take the lead late but allowed Utah to march and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Final Score: Utah 34, USC 32.

Of course college football fans took to social media undefinedto let their thoughts be known right after the contest.  Check out some of the best below.

RedditCFB

Matt Leinart

And you just hate to possibly see that…

Ian Hest

No!

Ross Dellenger

The 4 Horsemen Podcast

Tim Flynn

InsideUSC

SOFT

Free Fall?

Trojans Wire saw this one coming

Hey Buddy...

Bum-slayers?

Oklahoma fans letting themselves be heard

Changes Coming to USC?

2 easy...

Already getting trolled by Big Ten rivals

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire