Social Media roasts Lincoln Riley and USC losing yet again to Utah

With Notre Dame having an off week it meant a lot of Fighting Irish fans were looking elsewhere to scratch their college football itch this weekend. A common place for many to get it was by watching the team Notre Dame played just a week ago return home to take on a conference rival.

We’re of course talking about USC who played host to Utah on Saturday night in a game that has provided some thrilling affairs in recent years.

Saturday night was no different as USC came back from being down two-scores to take the lead late but allowed Utah to march and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Final Score: Utah 34, USC 32.

Of course college football fans took to social media to let their thoughts be known right after the contest. Check out some of the best below.

RedditCFB

USC destroyed a 100-year-old conference because they’re afraid of Utah. Seems crazy but true. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 22, 2023

Matt Leinart

The way they are playing USC could be 7-5 when it’s all said and done. Let that sink in. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 22, 2023

And you just hate to possibly see that…

Ian Hest

Lincoln Riley’s shown the past month he isnt ready for prime time to be responsible for a program of this caliber. Like I said on this weeks @TrojansWire, “he was given the keys to a Cadillac & hes driven like a Honda Civic cause he thinks he’s a better driver than everyone else” https://t.co/DQyeAc1CPf — Ian Hest 🟦 (@IanHest) October 22, 2023

No!

Lincoln Riley: “Can we stop Utah?” USC defense: pic.twitter.com/PdTavR1ug2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 22, 2023

Ross Dellenger

The 4 Horsemen Podcast

Hey Sam. How many losses does usc have now? pic.twitter.com/5JpFM1GZCJ — The 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) October 22, 2023

Tim Flynn

Me watching usc losing to Utah in an empty Colliseum AGAIN pic.twitter.com/tid1Y78FPJ — Tim Flynn (@tim3773) October 22, 2023

InsideUSC

Head coach berates game officials. Bans reporter. Prevents team from talking after loss. The guy is really minor league despite the myths https://t.co/Cma1XzdXw5 — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 22, 2023

SOFT

I get why this is his instinct but it comes from the same place that makes USC soft as a football program https://t.co/WJ4do7pAD4 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 22, 2023

Free Fall?

USC was a Top 10 win when Notre Dame routed the Trojans last weekend. USC may not be a Top 25 team by mid-November. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 22, 2023

Trojans Wire saw this one coming

The game was in the hands of an Alex Grinch defense. It ended the way you expected it would. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

Hey Buddy...

Lincoln Riley said USC doesn’t “come in every week talking about winning a national championship … I don’t know where that narrative starts.” In July ’22, @BillPlaschke asked him about expectations: Riley: “To win the championship. … We didn’t come here to play for second.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 22, 2023

Bum-slayers?

USC has lost 11 of its last 13 vs AP-ranked teams & lost 4 straight to @Utah_Football — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 22, 2023

Oklahoma fans letting themselves be heard

OU fans are flooding the USC postgame press conference live stream with “7-0” 💀 pic.twitter.com/JxWdoBPTks — Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) October 22, 2023

Changes Coming to USC?

It will take a strong athletic director to demand obvious changes to the USC coaching staff. Especially with a head coach who doesn't like being told what to do — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 22, 2023

2 easy...

How many losses does USC have this season? pic.twitter.com/zQx1H3jhwM — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 22, 2023

Already getting trolled by Big Ten rivals

The Big Ten should add Utah just to massively piss off USC — mgoblog (@mgoblog) October 22, 2023

