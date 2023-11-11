Advertisement

Social media rips James Franklin and Penn State after another loss to Michigan

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read
If you feel like you have been down this path before, you are not alone. Penn State lost a key division game to Michigan for a third straight year. The Nittany Lions will go 0-6 against Michigan and Ohio State in the past three seasons as the Big Ten moves to a new format next season. Penn State’s offense could not deliver any pulse when the game was truly on the line and the Nittany Lions dropped their second game of the year in a 24-15 loss to Michigan that let the floodgates for criticism wide open for Penn State and head coach James Franklin on social media.

Social media is rarely kind to Franklin, and he was the subject of plenty of ridicule after this latest loss against a quality opponent. If there ever was a game for Franklin to rewrite the narrative surrounding him in these situations, this was it. Instead, Franklin and Penn State are left to hope that a 10-2 record will be good enough to get into a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season instead of looking to take the next step toward being a top-level program.

Here is a look at some of the social media reactions to Penn State’s latest loss to Michigan.

