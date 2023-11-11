Social media rips James Franklin and Penn State after another loss to Michigan

If you feel like you have been down this path before, you are not alone. Penn State lost a key division game to Michigan for a third straight year. The Nittany Lions will go 0-6 against Michigan and Ohio State in the past three seasons as the Big Ten moves to a new format next season. Penn State’s offense could not deliver any pulse when the game was truly on the line and the Nittany Lions dropped their second game of the year in a 24-15 loss to Michigan that let the floodgates for criticism wide open for Penn State and head coach James Franklin on social media.

Social media is rarely kind to Franklin, and he was the subject of plenty of ridicule after this latest loss against a quality opponent. If there ever was a game for Franklin to rewrite the narrative surrounding him in these situations, this was it. Instead, Franklin and Penn State are left to hope that a 10-2 record will be good enough to get into a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season instead of looking to take the next step toward being a top-level program.

Here is a look at some of the social media reactions to Penn State’s latest loss to Michigan.

This was a solid celebration by Dani Dennis-Sutton

Penn State with a sign-stealing celebration after the 1st down stop. pic.twitter.com/n483zOx1oh — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 11, 2023

Unfortunately, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy got the last laugh

JJ McCarthy fires back at Penn State's sign-stealing celly after dagger TD 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Juj0C7pUp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2023

What a view

The view at Beaver Stadium from the seat purchased by Connor Stalions for Penn State games against Indiana and UMass. Section WF, Row 1, Seat 4. pic.twitter.com/TQCIfOcib9 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 11, 2023

This truly was throwback hard-nosed Big Ten football

The passing attacks of Michigan and Penn State. pic.twitter.com/y96c82HgH0 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 11, 2023

Penn State's offense has become a joke.

watching Penn State’s offense https://t.co/94MvSrIBcV — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 11, 2023

Still better than Penn State's third-down success against Ohio State

Penn State’s James Franklin drops to 4-16 against Ohio State & Michigan — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 11, 2023

I get the DL’s they’re facing, but Michigan and Penn State both seem absolutely terrified of letting either QB try to make a play in the passing game. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 11, 2023

The circle of life for Penn State

The Penn State big game cycle pic.twitter.com/2RoeQDLIw3 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 11, 2023

Thigns that make you go "hmmm."

Maybe Michigan wasn't beating Penn State the last few years because of sign stealing. Maybe they were beating them because Penn State is highly disorganized, runs the most vanilla offense on planet Earth and makes big mistakes at the worst possible times — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 11, 2023

We were all having these moments

America watching James Franklin’s decision making: pic.twitter.com/sqqQrvfKd0 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 11, 2023

This one stings

james franklin just got outcoached by a team without a coach. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 11, 2023

Up next for Penn State? Rutgers.

Rutgers played a better game against Ohio State and Michigan than Penn State did. — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) November 11, 2023

