Social media is ripping Penn State for sleepy start vs. Northwestern

Penn State’s road game at Northwestern certainly did not get off to a great start for the Nittany Lions. After fumbling the opening kickoff and getting behind early against the plucky Northwestern wildcats, Penn State’s offense was fairly quiet for the first 25 minutes of the game. That was when Northwestern took a 10-3 lead on Penn State with a stronger and much more confident focus on offense.

Penn State’s defense came up with some big plays early on but at some point, Penn State’s offense has to pick up the slack. And, of course, the slow start as a heavy favorite at Northwestern has brought on some unwanted criticism for James Franklin and his team in a game they should probably have no business losing.

Here are some of the reactions from fans surfacing on social media throughout the first half of Penn State’s game at Northwestern.

Surprised?

penn state sleepwalking in a road game against a bad team what a surprise — b 🍒 (@_justicebilly) September 30, 2023

Explain this performance in one image

Is Penn State overrated?

Penn State is overrated. Again. For another year. Its the same team every single year. — Kevin Finnerty, Solar Energy Salesmen (@jride442) September 30, 2023

Where is the sarcasm font?

Surprised to see Penn State struggling this much against Northwestern 🤔 — KingCap (@KingCap23) September 30, 2023

Anyone who took Penn State ATS is sweating right now

Yeaaaaa about that Penn State -26.5 pic.twitter.com/pA6lH3Rofg — The Redshirts (@RedshirtsThe) September 30, 2023

But they practiced in silence this week!

Penn State appears to be struggling with the sleepy Northwestern crowd!! — Updog Sports Talk (@UpdogSportsTalk) September 30, 2023

The game started at the same time for Northwestern

Someone should hit the alarm for the Penn State offense to wake up — Phil Gianficaro (@philgianficaro) September 30, 2023

The James Franklin critics are getting some content

Penn State playing around with Northwestern. Oh boy here we go James Franklin. — J. Lane (@JayRoc850) September 30, 2023

