Social media remembers Georgia mascot Que

James Morgan
·3 min read

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Que, who is known as Uga X, has passed away peacefully in his sleep according to the University of Georgia. Que lived to be 10 years old.

Que began his career at Uga for the Georgia-Charleston Southern game in 2015. He won a pair of national championships in 2021 and 2022. 2021 was Georgia’s first national championship since 1980. Que finished his career as Georgia’s beloved mascot going 91-18 from 2015-2022.

Que passed on the reigns to Uga XI, known as Boom, at the 2023 Georgia football spring game. Boom went 13-1 in his first season as the Georgia mascot.

Social media was saddened to hear of Que’s passing and remembered some of his top moments.

UGA's official announcement

Bevo went after Que in the Sugar Bowl

No Uga won more football national titles

Texas A&M remembers Uga

Que goes down as a legend

One of Que's top memories

Hairy Dawg remembers Uga

Rest in peace, Uga

Uga is the best live mascot in CFB

We'll miss you Que

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire