Social media remembers Georgia mascot Que

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Que, who is known as Uga X, has passed away peacefully in his sleep according to the University of Georgia. Que lived to be 10 years old.

Que began his career at Uga for the Georgia-Charleston Southern game in 2015. He won a pair of national championships in 2021 and 2022. 2021 was Georgia’s first national championship since 1980. Que finished his career as Georgia’s beloved mascot going 91-18 from 2015-2022.

Que passed on the reigns to Uga XI, known as Boom, at the 2023 Georgia football spring game. Boom went 13-1 in his first season as the Georgia mascot.

Social media was saddened to hear of Que’s passing and remembered some of his top moments.

UGA's official announcement

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning. Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

Bevo went after Que in the Sugar Bowl

In honor of Uga X (2013-2024), we remember the time he used his agility and quickness to avoid getting obliterated by Bevo XV at the 2019 Sugar Bowl: pic.twitter.com/OpCQrHwZFs — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 23, 2024

No Uga won more football national titles

RIP Que. The most decorated UGA of all time. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/W3jQPyu8NT — Kinda Cool Dad named Jason (@Fixed22) January 23, 2024

Texas A&M remembers Uga

We're sad to hear of the passing of Uga X. RIP to a DGD. 🤍🪽 https://t.co/JxuBoT3uzR pic.twitter.com/ehZstHD3Xd — Texas A&M University 👍 (@TAMU) January 23, 2024

Que goes down as a legend

All the other Uga's meeting Que in heaven pic.twitter.com/b97GjOt5Ox — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) January 23, 2024

One of Que's top memories

A fun fact about Uga X “Que”: Officially collared on November 21st, 2015 at halftime of a game against Georgia Southern. It was a night game and it was the FIRST TIME we ‘Lit Up Sanford’ going into the 4th quarter. The Redcoat Band asked fans all week to do it. It worked. pic.twitter.com/jzICBNynmQ — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) January 23, 2024

Hairy Dawg remembers Uga

Rest in peace to the bestest friend a dawg could have. Love you Que. pic.twitter.com/VOR18MAKrk — Hairy Dawg (@UGAHairyDawg) January 23, 2024

Rest in peace, Uga

Uga X, also known as Que, has passed away. The winningest Uga of all-time, Que guided Georgia to two national championship wins, including our first since 1980. He retired after the 2022 season, ending his career with an overall record of 91-18 Rest in peace, Que. Damn Good… pic.twitter.com/1tWiMDdO8l — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) January 23, 2024

Uga is the best live mascot in CFB

Pate State material 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Ze3SGDtCtU — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 23, 2024

We'll miss you Que

🚨RIP Que, Saddened to hear Uga X, died today! pic.twitter.com/AEO9xnB3IN — Sociat USA 🇺🇸 (@SociatUSA) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire