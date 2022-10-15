Social media is ready for Penn State-Michigan: Hype videos, key players, and fan predictions

Sam Dehring
Penn State heads to Ann Arbor for the highly anticipated matchup against Michigan. This could certainly be a game where the Nittany Lions could be on upset alert. However, the experts think otherwise.

Both teams are top 10 in the nation. Penn State is ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll while Michigan is fourth in the nation.

Last season, the Wolverines came out with a 21-17 victory over the Nittany Lions. It was a game that came down to the wire, however, Penn State struggled toward the end.

Could that be the case this year? Penn State does have a better offense than last season and even though they lost key players on their defense, they still have the talent and are near the top of the conference statistically.

As for Michigan, every time they lose key defensive players, they always do an impressive job overcoming those losses. On the offensive side of the ball, JJ McCarthy is at the realm after beating out Cade McNamara for the job.

So, what are people saying about this highly anticipated matchup between Penn State and Michigan on Saturday? Let’s take a look.

James Franklin bringing the hype

Penn State is ready

Some standout Nittany Lions heading into the game

Fan Predictions

