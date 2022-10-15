Social media is ready for Penn State-Michigan: Hype videos, key players, and fan predictions

Penn State heads to Ann Arbor for the highly anticipated matchup against Michigan. This could certainly be a game where the Nittany Lions could be on upset alert. However, the experts think otherwise.

Both teams are top 10 in the nation. Penn State is ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll while Michigan is fourth in the nation.

Last season, the Wolverines came out with a 21-17 victory over the Nittany Lions. It was a game that came down to the wire, however, Penn State struggled toward the end.

Could that be the case this year? Penn State does have a better offense than last season and even though they lost key players on their defense, they still have the talent and are near the top of the conference statistically.

As for Michigan, every time they lose key defensive players, they always do an impressive job overcoming those losses. On the offensive side of the ball, JJ McCarthy is at the realm after beating out Cade McNamara for the job.

So, what are people saying about this highly anticipated matchup between Penn State and Michigan on Saturday? Let’s take a look.

James Franklin bringing the hype

Penn State is ready

Some standout Nittany Lions heading into the game

Sean Clifford red-zone passing: 🔹92.2 PFF Grade (1st)

🔹13/14

🔹7 TDs/0 INTs pic.twitter.com/yKUddN23AV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2022

Juice Scruggs has only allowed 1 total QB pressure and 0 sacks on 175 pass blocking snaps so far in the 2022 season. The @PennStateFball center has a @PFF_College pass blocking grade of 77.6. #rimingtonwatchlist pic.twitter.com/zJr3PuRO7N — Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) October 13, 2022

Fan Predictions

UM will spank Penn State tomorrow. Yeah, they got off to a slow start last week. But for some reason Indiana plays upset football against UM every meeting. So expect UM to thump Penn State. It seems the sports pundits are looking for a UM bump. It's not going to happen. — Chittah (@Chittah9) October 14, 2022

As a Penn State student and football fan…I am nervous for Michigan tomorrow. But so help State College if we take the win heading into white out….ohhhh my god — BullDav Trading (@BullDav_) October 14, 2022

Penn state pass defense is 110th in country. If Harbaugh passes. Michigan wins. If not, Michigan loses — Cameron Chapman (@chapsgoblue) October 15, 2022

Michigan about to cook penn state — DameSZN (@DameSZN_) October 15, 2022

