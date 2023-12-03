Advertisement
Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama make College Football Playoff

Social media reacts to wild, controversial College Football Playoff selection show

Zachary Neel
·10 min read
We knew when the final game came to a close on Saturday night that it wasn’t going to be a normal morning on Sunday. With the undefeated, but underappreciated Florida State Seminoles put the final stamp on their 16-6 win over the Louisville Cardinals, it was clear that the College Football Playoff selection committee was going to have a tough decision on their hands.

Which four teams do they put into the playoff?

With No. 2 Michigan beating No. 15 Iowa, and No. 3 Washington beating No. 5 Oregon, you likely have two teams set in stone. But elsewhere, what do you do? No. 1 Georgia lost to No. 8 Alabama. Does an SEC champion get in? No. 7 Texas won the Big 12 Championship, but was that enough to get them into the playoff? Florida State won the ACC and completed an undefeated season in a Power 5 conference, which to this point has been an automatic ticket into the playoff, but they are without their starting QB, and are a shell of the team that got them to a 10-0 record.

In the end, the committee decided that the top four teams are as follows:

  1. Michigan Wolverines

  2. Washington Huskies

  3. Texas Longhorns

  4. Alabama Crimson Tide

A lot of fans aren’t happy about it, as shown by the litany of reactions on social media. Here’s some of the best stuff that we saw on Sunday morning as the outrage continues to pour in.

