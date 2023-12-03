Social media reacts to wild, controversial College Football Playoff selection show

We knew when the final game came to a close on Saturday night that it wasn’t going to be a normal morning on Sunday. With the undefeated, but underappreciated Florida State Seminoles put the final stamp on their 16-6 win over the Louisville Cardinals, it was clear that the College Football Playoff selection committee was going to have a tough decision on their hands.

Which four teams do they put into the playoff?

With No. 2 Michigan beating No. 15 Iowa, and No. 3 Washington beating No. 5 Oregon, you likely have two teams set in stone. But elsewhere, what do you do? No. 1 Georgia lost to No. 8 Alabama. Does an SEC champion get in? No. 7 Texas won the Big 12 Championship, but was that enough to get them into the playoff? Florida State won the ACC and completed an undefeated season in a Power 5 conference, which to this point has been an automatic ticket into the playoff, but they are without their starting QB, and are a shell of the team that got them to a 10-0 record.

In the end, the committee decided that the top four teams are as follows:

Michigan Wolverines Washington Huskies Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide

A lot of fans aren’t happy about it, as shown by the litany of reactions on social media. Here’s some of the best stuff that we saw on Sunday morning as the outrage continues to pour in.

Before you unleash your outrage on the committee on what they did/didn't do, just keep in mind when chairman Boo Corrigan was asked why Oregon was ranked above Texas, he mentioned Bo Nix's completion percentage. In other words, anything can/will happen — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2023

ESPN’s “we don’t have the rankings yet” at 12:02pm every selection Sunday is always an amazing moment — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 3, 2023

Waiting for ESPN to just announce the field feels exactly like when you order dinner on Uber Eats and the driver gets lost on the way to your house. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 3, 2023

I cannot wait til this timeline explodes in a few minutes. Peak sports arguing. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 3, 2023

Why are we talking about Michigan? They're in. Give us the rankings. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 3, 2023

ESPN dragging this shit out for as long as humanly possible is the purest form of torture. — CFB fight Club (@PacFight) December 3, 2023

Here is who the top computer ratings have as "the four best teams": SP+: Michigan, Georgia, Ohio St, Penn St

Sagarin: Michigan, Oregon, Ohio St, Penn St

FPI: Michigan, Ohio St, Penn St, Oregon

Massey: Ohio St, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama — Jeff (BPredict) (@BPredict) December 3, 2023

Please give us an emergency 8 team college football playoff. Like if you agree. 👀 https://t.co/YLZmsaSg4d — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) December 3, 2023

Coming in at the No. 3 spot are the Texas Longhorns 🤘 @TexasFootball | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/RaKhw1uJ4U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

The final spot in the CFP belongs to the Alabama Crimson Tide 🐘 @AlabamaFTBL | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3maO1Cb29M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

Michigan vs. Alabama in the semifinal 👀 — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) December 3, 2023

The is a bigger milk job than a dairy farm. Let’s go already lol — Jeff Schmidt (@Schmidtalking) December 3, 2023

No. 6. The disrespect. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 3, 2023

Wow they actually did it. I can't believe it. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2023

Unreal. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 3, 2023

1 MICHIGAN VS 4 ALABAMA 2 WASHINGTON VS 3 TEXAS THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF IS SET pic.twitter.com/UtIknUZvTX — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

oh my god they did it — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 3, 2023

THEY ACTUALLY DID IT OMG — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 3, 2023

ACC extinction timeline just got expedited — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 3, 2023

I feel terrible for Florida State. Damn. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 3, 2023

Didn’t think the committee would have the guts to do it but they did. Sorry Noles. Would’ve been a bye for Michigan. — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) December 3, 2023

Wow. Fsu gets screwed and honestly uw too. Uw should be playing an easier opponent in fsu — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 3, 2023

FSU right nowpic.twitter.com/V0Soir51Aa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023

Cal and Stanford about to go back to the Pac-2 😂😂 https://t.co/7RUn9O3yfG — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 3, 2023

Michigan reacts to Alabama being selected at No. 4. Wolverines and Crimson Tide in the CFP semi. pic.twitter.com/V2mrgLQA3W — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2023

Oh my God they actually did it https://t.co/6zL1BknVnP — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) December 3, 2023

Rewarding something other than winning. No consequence for losing. Bring on 2024. This is garbage. And I could give the 1st crap about FSU. Nonsense. — Steve Tannen (@SportsTalk953) December 3, 2023

They did it, they actually did it — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 3, 2023

Damn. The committee got it right. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 3, 2023

Can't imagine the anger FSU fans are feeling right now 😳😳😳 — CFB fight Club (@PacFight) December 3, 2023

How much worse would it be if the CFP didn't have a plan to change this crummy system next year? — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 3, 2023

All I gotta say is, Alaska Airlines better open more flights — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 3, 2023

Fans of FSU are upset, for sure. Fans of CFB in general should be happy. We have 2 incredibly fun matchups in front of us. Undoubtedly the 4 best teams. Michigan would have had a bye vs. FSU. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 3, 2023

The goal is winning all your football games. Florida State did that. I understand the QB situation isn't excellent and they probably aren't better than Alabama right now. But now you're punishing FSU for their Qb getting hurt. Feels wrong — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2023

FSU

OREGON

OHIO STATE

UGA Schedule a playoff in Vegas for the same weeks, Raiders don’t need Allegiant. — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 3, 2023

UW Texas has all time offensive explosion potential. Deranged in a good way play callers. I can’t wait. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 3, 2023

FSU is the first-ever undefeated P5 team left out, and with 12-team CFP coming next year, it will never happen again. Ironically, the ACC was one of the three conferences that initially stonewalled Playoff expansion, which was expected to begin this season. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2023

Florida State got the UCF treatment. Totally sucks — Jeff Schmidt (@Schmidtalking) December 3, 2023

Washington getting thrown into the Sugar Bowl is an absolute travesty, but also continues a tradition of Pac-12 teams playing "neutral site" games against teams from the South in the South. — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) December 3, 2023

And the title game is in Houston https://t.co/ReddJZBiRR — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 3, 2023

Florida State football enjoyed its best season since 2014. The Seminoles finished as 13-0 ACC champions. But they are the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion to miss the College Football Playoff. Did the committee get it right? pic.twitter.com/Ot4GO3Kwrm — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 3, 2023

Alright … How does one root for Texas? Do I need to get a cowboy hat and boots. Let me know — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2023

Clemson and FSU you ARE a Pac-2 Member — Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) December 3, 2023

The good news about all this is if I know one group of people that are calm, rational, and level-headed, it's college football fans. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) December 3, 2023

From @SuperBookSports Michigan -2.5 45.5

Texas -4.5 62.5 — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) December 3, 2023

Congrats to anyone whose team lost games this year, those losses are now null and void, it's all good. — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 3, 2023

The history of @AlabamaFTBL with Nick Saban and the run of success for the SEC at the top of CFB for the last decade+ is why this is the decision…Leaving the SEC out of a bridge too far…At that point Texas has to be included due their win over the Tide…FSU odd man out — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2023

But not today pic.twitter.com/cXFbzT97vp — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 3, 2023

Boo Corrigan walking into this interview like pic.twitter.com/aMVpvqHDgZ — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 3, 2023

“Win all your games and you’ll definitely make the playoffs” pic.twitter.com/xiv7jC0P89 — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) December 3, 2023

In other news, the Orange Bowl went from having a likely Louisville-Ohio State matchup as of last week to 13-0 FSU vs. 12-1 Georgia. Think they might sell some tickets? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2023

You just can't judge Alabama on that miraculous Auburn squeaker all the way back on November 25. It was a different time, many of you aren't old enough to remember. — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 3, 2023

this season & decision has exposed a broken sport. starts for me with the confused cfp criteria and horrific messaging from the committee. the committee has no qualifications to judge the 4 “best.” it has to be most deserving. florida state was completely screwed. — reid, las vegas traveler (@pac10reid) December 3, 2023

Bring back the BCS. Good god. — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) December 3, 2023

Florida State reacting to missing out on the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/K0SwbkLwZm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

The footage of FSU's reaction is just heartbreaking. Jordan Travis right there in the center. Imagine being him, your team got left out bc you got injured. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2023

What is lost in this is that @UW_Football did not jump to #1 and therefore will have to go play @TexasFootball in New Orleans…Long way to travel as the #2 seed — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2023

ESPN just kinda yada yada'd Alabama's year between Texas and Georgia, amazing pic.twitter.com/NwrNXCG9k9 — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 3, 2023

The CFP committee is confidently asserting that it simply knows a one-loss team is better than an undefeated team Also last week the one-loss team in question needed an all-time miracle to avoid losing to a team that got its ass kicked by New Mexico State — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 3, 2023

The ACC Doomsday Clock hit midnight with that announcement too pic.twitter.com/nKYIa85z1u — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 3, 2023

The Committee cannot ignore how much Alabama has improved over the season: from a 17-3 win over 6-6 USF to a 27-24 win over 6-6 Auburn. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

