Social media reacts to Washington vs Oregon in the Pac-12 title

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks were improperly rated. No. 3 Washington send brought them back to reality in a second defeat of Oregon this season.

We noted this week that teams that cannot beat elite competition probably don’t deserve a chance to play elite competition in the College Football Playoff. Oregon is now 0-2 against teams with a better than 8-4 record.

Washington proved itself as a legitimate title contender in the game. Many are of the belief that its difficult to beat a good team twice. The Huskies made it happen defeating the No. 5 team two times in 2023.

Oregon’s loss likely moves Texas up to No. 6 pending Saturday’s results. A win over Oklahoma State should vault Texas to No. 5, and a Florida State loss would likely put the Longhorns into the playoff.

Here’s how social media took in the game.

An embarrassing ranking decision

Oregon played 4 teams who won more than 6 games this year. Utah- Playing their 3rd string QB

USC- Worst P5 defense in the country

Oregon State- Game played one day before the Oregon State coach left

Washington- Lost twice Great job, committee. — HornSports (@HornSports) December 2, 2023

Washington is legit

I wouldn’t want to play Washington in round 1 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 2, 2023

Pending Bo Nix's completion percentage check

The Oregon Ducks have been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 2, 2023

Boo favors Oregon

Welfare check on Boo Corrigan needed??? — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) December 2, 2023

Might want to check Texas' strength of schedule

The big 12 being weak should hurt texas. They’re playing the weakest opponent in the CCG — Glenn Burton (@G2DAB83_) December 2, 2023

Oregon ended the Oregon discussion

So much for the Oregon discussion. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 2, 2023

Eye test and quality loss

Oregon passed the eye test in their 2nd loss to Washington and have clinched a playoff spot according to the CFP committee. — D 🏆 (@txforever) December 2, 2023

Beat Oregon twice

It’s hard to beat a team twice. But the Washington Huskies just did it. — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) December 2, 2023

Can't beat great teams, but can beat Cal

BUT OREGON BEAT CAL BY 44 — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 2, 2023

Interesting take

If we are being real, both Washington and Oregon should be in the playoff. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2023

Positioned for the playoff

A Texas win and Bama loss would secure the Longhorns as the best 1-loss team. First domino just fell with Oregon going down. Saturday should be fun. — Louisville Fan Account (@Doc_Texas) December 2, 2023

Eye test reads 0-2 vs playoff contenders

After this, the “eye test” shouldn’t be allowed to justify putting a team over others with an actual RESUME to back it up. There was zero excuse to put Oregon over teams like Alabama and Texas. Obviously teams will appear better with weaker schedules! pic.twitter.com/u7TeL3jeCJ — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 2, 2023

Playoff committee whiffed

This game is why we have criticized the committee for weeks. Oregon has been credited with an assumed win over Washington since they lost in week 7 Committee has historically ranked teams with potential, yet unrealized wins, remaining much lower than more accomplished teams 🧵 — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) December 2, 2023

The streak continues

How many National Championships has Oregon Football won? pic.twitter.com/PRIme7pwwf — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) December 2, 2023

