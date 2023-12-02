Advertisement

Social media reacts to Washington vs Oregon in the Pac-12 title

Joey Hickey
·3 min read

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks were improperly rated. No. 3 Washington send brought them back to reality in a second defeat of Oregon this season.

We noted this week that teams that cannot beat elite competition probably don’t deserve a chance to play elite competition in the College Football Playoff. Oregon is now 0-2 against teams with a better than 8-4 record.

Washington proved itself as a legitimate title contender in the game. Many are of the belief that its difficult to beat a good team twice. The Huskies made it happen defeating the No. 5 team two times in 2023.

Oregon’s loss likely moves Texas up to No. 6 pending Saturday’s results. A win over Oklahoma State should vault Texas to No. 5, and a Florida State loss would likely put the Longhorns into the playoff.

Here’s how social media took in the game.

An embarrassing ranking decision

Washington is legit

Pending Bo Nix's completion percentage check

Boo favors Oregon

Might want to check Texas' strength of schedule

Oregon ended the Oregon discussion

Eye test and quality loss

Beat Oregon twice

Can't beat great teams, but can beat Cal

Interesting take

Positioned for the playoff

Eye test reads 0-2 vs playoff contenders

Playoff committee whiffed

The streak continues

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire