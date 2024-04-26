Advertisement

Social media reacts to Washington Commanders selecting Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Crissy Froyd
·2 min read

The 2024 NFL Draft has gone as expected so far, with a quarterback taken in the first three selections between Caleb Williams being taken by the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall, Jayden Daniels picked up by the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye taken at No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots.

The second player in that list, Daniels, was the latest Heisman Trophy winner and arguably the most important player LSU has had in the past two years on either side of the ball.

Formerly a transfer out of Arizona State where he caught attention and then faltered before reviving himself completely in Baton Rouge, Daniels completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

He’s also well-known for his performance on the ground, though there is some question as to how it will translate to the NFL from an injury standpoint, as Daniels carried the ball 135 times for 1,134 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the selection:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire