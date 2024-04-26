Social media reacts to Washington Commanders selecting Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft has gone as expected so far, with a quarterback taken in the first three selections between Caleb Williams being taken by the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall, Jayden Daniels picked up by the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye taken at No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots.

The second player in that list, Daniels, was the latest Heisman Trophy winner and arguably the most important player LSU has had in the past two years on either side of the ball.

Formerly a transfer out of Arizona State where he caught attention and then faltered before reviving himself completely in Baton Rouge, Daniels completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

He’s also well-known for his performance on the ground, though there is some question as to how it will translate to the NFL from an injury standpoint, as Daniels carried the ball 135 times for 1,134 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the selection:

I'll be cheering for his success, but if one of the top 4 QBs is a bust, I think it will be Jayden Daniels. #NFLDraft — Brandon Jones (@OldBrando) April 26, 2024

man i love jayden daniels, but i can’t believe he went over maye — serge (@SERGlOKlTCHENS) April 26, 2024

I can only imagine the pressure on these rookie NFL QBs. The second they are drafted, they are compared to current NFL stars. Caleb Williams → Patrick Mahomes

Jayden Daniels → Lamar Jackson

Drake Maye → Justin Herbertpic.twitter.com/6rsoHEahTI — Jacob C. Edmunds (@JacobCEdmunds) April 26, 2024

Jayden Daniels 2023 season at LSU was simply iconic. His performances against Alabama in 2022, Florida in 2023 were unforgettable for those in attendance. Now he goes No. 2 in the NFL draft “I’m a hard worker so I can’t wait.” — Glen West (@glenwest21) April 26, 2024

Top 5 Picks out of LSU since 2010: 🐯 Jayden Daniels

🐯 Derek Stingley Jr

🐯 Ja'Marr Chase

🐯 Joe Burrow

🐯 Devin White

🐯 Leonard Fournette

🐯 Patrick Peterson pic.twitter.com/r1NJTHNbbg — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 26, 2024

Washington finaly has our Big three -Jayden Daniels

-Not Ron Rivera

-Not Dan Snyder — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) April 26, 2024

OFFICIAL. LSU QB Jayden Daniels selected 2nd overall by the Washington Commanders First Tiger to go in the 1st Round since Derek Stingley Jr (3rd overall) in 2022#LSU #NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/qn3MwdYSsq — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire