Social media reacts as Utah downs Lincoln Riley, USC once again

During his tenure at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley struggled with teams known for a tough, physical brand of football. Whether it was Iowa State, Kansas State, or Baylor, Riley’s Sooners were generally in a dogfight with those squads and several times came out on the losing end.

Well, Riley’s tough struggles have found their way out west. The USC Trojans are now 0-3 against Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes over the last two seasons.

It the fourth season in a row that a Lincoln Riley-coached team has lost at least two games in the regular season.

The Trojans are now 5-2, while the Oklahoma Sooners are 7-0. If there wasn’t a clearer sign that the coaching change worked out for the better for the Oklahoma Sooners, this season is providing the proof.

Here’s how social media reacted to Riley’s second-consecutive loss.

This is so bad. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 22, 2023

Utah is Linc’s Kryptonite. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) October 22, 2023

The team with the best quarterback in college football — and arguably the most electrifying skill-position player in college football — will likely be unranked tomorrow.



Speed D! https://t.co/EW0uhtqIzZ — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 22, 2023

Someone put in a welfare check for Matt Leinart. — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) October 22, 2023

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham picks up $275,000 bonus as Utes beat USC on FG as time expires to get their 6th win of the season as become eligible for bowl game.



Whittingham has $290,000 in bonuses so far this season — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) October 22, 2023

Lincoln Riley wasting more generational talent for a title? Never heard of that before. — K. Mehrabian (@K_Mehrabian) October 22, 2023

They’re so, so close! — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 22, 2023

USC not being able to fill up their stadium since Pete Carroll is my favorite college football meme — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) October 22, 2023

Lincoln Riley getting this sumbitch ready pic.twitter.com/v1TDuMTiVu — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) October 22, 2023

Lincoln betting on Grinch to get a stop … better chance of back to back powerball wins. — Dirt Burglars (@DirtBurglars_LT) October 22, 2023

