Social media reacts as Utah downs Lincoln Riley, USC once again

John Williams
·2 min read

During his tenure at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley struggled with teams known for a tough, physical brand of football. Whether it was Iowa State, Kansas State, or Baylor, Riley’s Sooners were generally in a dogfight with those squads and several times came out on the losing end.

Well, Riley’s tough struggles have found their way out west. The USC Trojans are now 0-3 against Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes over the last two seasons.

It the fourth season in a row that a Lincoln Riley-coached team has lost at least two games in the regular season.

The Trojans are now 5-2, while the Oklahoma Sooners are 7-0. If there wasn’t a clearer sign that the coaching change worked out for the better for the Oklahoma Sooners, this season is providing the proof.

Here’s how social media reacted to Riley’s second-consecutive loss.

