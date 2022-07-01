Social media reacts to USC and UCLA’s realignment announcement to the Big 10

Much like it did a year ago when Oklahoma and Texas shocked the sports world with the revelation that they were heading to the SEC, the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins provided the same firestorm on Thursday.

Heading to the Big 10 are the two west coast powers, providing the latest reshaping of the college football landscape. It appears that the arms race for 20-team super conferences is on between the SEC and the Big 10 and the latter just launched the latest salvo.

Left scrambling in this is the Pac-12, who lost two of their most high-profile members in one of the biggest media markets in the country. And it doesn’t sound like they’re done hemorrhaging teams as Oregon and Washington may be on the way to the Big 10 as well. Even if they stay, the Pac-12 has certainly taken a hit in the media sector and with few clear options of who to add to replace their departing members, that conference may not have long in the college football world.

The Big 12’s response, according to Brett McMurphy, may be to add the Arizona schools, bring back Colorado, and add the 2021 Pac-12 champion Utah to its ranks to get to 16. As they look to take advantage of the Pac-12’s current state of flux, the conference needs to be careful not to lose any of its current members the Big 10 or the SEC in their race for 20-team super conferences.

Left out of the discussion a year ago, Oklahoma State could be a natural option to add to the SEC’s ranks as a response to the Big 10, along with Florida State, Miami, and Clemson.

There’s no telling where this is heading. We haven’t even begun to see what college football is going to look like for the next decade.

While we wait for things to unfold further, let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions to USC and UCLA’s move to the Big 10, including some fantastic roasts of Lincoln Riley.

Realignment never stops

CHANGE IS THE ONLY CONSTANT https://t.co/jgKs91CSz1 — Kari Steele (@KariVanHorn) July 1, 2022

When you put it that way

Story continues

The new Big 10 makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/BmFLkPyVea — Steady Eddy (@SteadyE69) June 30, 2022

More to come

Just got off the phone with someone who believes this eventually leads to two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 30, 2022

Utah changed everything

Utah really won the Pac 12 and then two of the historical powers said “Nah, that’s it, we’re out” — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 30, 2022

If the Big 12 made a move for Oregon

Might I recommend this as a possible future Big 12 pod? pic.twitter.com/9arGSP2DpY — Joe Goodman (@the_joe_goodman) July 1, 2022

Already the greatest rivalry in food

I’m telling you, if the Big XII and PAC combine to form the Whataburger Division and the In-N-Out Division it would be pure gold. — Great Davey’s Ghost (@ace_gagnon_) June 30, 2022

Welp

I just remembered that Lincoln Riley going to USC was supposed to save Pac-12 football. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 30, 2022

Would be weird, but here for it

All fun and games until Notre Dame ends up in the SEC — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) June 30, 2022

Lincoln Riley trending again for the wrong reason

I love how everyones first reaction to the USC and UCLA news is laughing at Lincoln Riley — Venables SZN (@DlMETlME) June 30, 2022

Big 10 won't be kind to their new members

*In 2 years time* Lincoln Riley: “Lubbock is the Mecca of college football.” — Braxdan Turner (@FBCoachBT12) June 30, 2022

Hoosier Daddy?

The idea of a disgruntled, desperate Lincoln Riley standing on a sideline in Bloomington, Indiana holding his headset on a crisp fall Saturday afternoon is very pleasant. — Oklahoma Touchdown Tracker (@OklahomaTracker) June 30, 2022

The decision that changed the landscape of college football

All we wanted was a night game against Nebraska. — Mark (@markaduck) June 30, 2022

What it's all about

The burning question

lot of talk about if UCLA & USC can play in the heavy rain & snowy big ten games… where are those asking if the current big ten teams can play in front of empty crowds in LA? — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) June 30, 2022

Here we go

Also, with this, saddle up—you were probably already prepared—but Oklahoma will be in the SEC in 2023. — Joey Helmer 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@joeyhelmer247) June 30, 2022

Will be a familiar, frustrating site for Riley

Y’all remember the army game? That’s Lincoln in the big 10. — Mark (@markaduck) June 30, 2022

USC stays trying to be Oklahoma

Oklahoma/Texas: We’re going to the SEC USC/UCLA: Hold our IPAs — Terry (@IndigenousKiowa) June 30, 2022

They don't realize what they did

That has consequences for someone and that is not anyone in the SEC — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) June 30, 2022

What a wild day

Today was the first time USC, UCLA and the Big Ten talked. — Joey Helmer 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@joeyhelmer247) June 30, 2022

This whole sentence just...

We’re Only 2 years away from Lincoln Riley blaming a 6 hour plane ride for a 20-13 Friday night loss at Rutgers. — TMac (@BourbonGator84) June 30, 2022

What is the future for the Big 12, Pac-12

The Big 12 may "get aggressive" and look to add Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado, per @Brett_McMurphy. “We’re headed to super conferences.” pic.twitter.com/FElYvi2VVe — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 30, 2022

The writing was on the wall

I’ve had a lot of conversations with people since last June. OU did what they did for a reason. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) June 30, 2022

Get Bedlam back together?

Today, if I’m the SEC, I’m inviting Clemson, Florida St, Miami and Oklahoma St — Mark (@markaduck) June 30, 2022

It's the move that needs to happen

I shudder to think of the TV $ you could pull in with OSU, Michigan, USC and ND as your headliners. https://t.co/iDpfCXryeI — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) June 30, 2022

Imagine committing to play in So Cal and then traveling to this

Imagine USC and UCLA having to play in this LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qQcnEYS3Jh — Will Johnson Enjoyer (@UMvsEveryone) June 30, 2022

The Big 10 is a different animal than the Pac-12

You love to see it

the possibility of lincoln riley coaching in ann arbor on a 30 degree november day is absolute poetry — string (@propjoesays) June 30, 2022

Would be pretty sweet

Seriously though, the Image of Lincoln Riley flying all the way to Evanston just to get dusted losing 16-14 to Pat Fitzgerald is truly beautiful, and should heal all wounds from the WCWS between us and @OUBarstool — Barstool Northwestern (@Northwestool) June 30, 2022

Thought Baylor was tough, huh?

Lincoln Riley ran from the Big 12 grind only to have to play Ohio State every year… pic.twitter.com/aC248MccM2 — Eddie. (@YeahEJH1) June 30, 2022

This one will never get tired

Lincoln Riley: "I believe Cal can be the mecca of college football." https://t.co/F3GSEQJE3E — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) June 30, 2022

Just glorious

Lincoln Riley’s legacy at USC will be defined by how he handles an 11 am kickoff on a cold October morning at Ryan Field on ESPN2 — Maxwell (@maxwellklitzke) June 30, 2022

1

1