Advertisement

Social Media reacts to upcoming visits of Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming

Evan Bredeson
·5 min read
5

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are preparing to host a pair of big-time transfer portal prospects. Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Julian Fleming will visit the Lincoln campus later this week.

A report from HuskerOnline confirmed the campus visit via a text message from Derek McCord, Kyle McCord’s father. He also refused to confirm how many campuses McCord will visit before making an official decision on his future.

McCord started all 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2023. He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also led Ohio State to an 11-1 record but struggled in his team’s loss against Michigan. The five-star prospect entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 after Buckeye head coach Ryan Day refused to commit McCord as the starter in the Cotton Bowl.

Julian Fleming was the top wide receiver in the class of 2020 but never cracked the starting lineup during his four years in Columbus. In 12 games this season, he had 270 yards on 26 receptions.

He totaled 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 career games. Social media reports stated Fleming might be a package deal with former Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord.

You can find social media reactions to the upcoming campus visit below.

Confirmation of a Visit

NIL Donation on the Way?

A Crystal Ball

We Might Be Back

Notable QBs to Enter Transfer Portal

Former Five-Star Recruits

Photoshop Uniform

Ryan Day's Decision

Is John Cusack Available?

People are Getting Excited

Even Michigan Fans are Interested

A Transfer Pair?

Former Five-Star

Twice as Nice

Social Media Detectives

What Could This Mean?

Pennsylvania Natives

Good Odds

Shaq and Kobe on the Way

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire