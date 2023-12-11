Social Media reacts to upcoming visits of Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are preparing to host a pair of big-time transfer portal prospects. Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Julian Fleming will visit the Lincoln campus later this week.

A report from HuskerOnline confirmed the campus visit via a text message from Derek McCord, Kyle McCord’s father. He also refused to confirm how many campuses McCord will visit before making an official decision on his future.

McCord started all 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2023. He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also led Ohio State to an 11-1 record but struggled in his team’s loss against Michigan. The five-star prospect entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 after Buckeye head coach Ryan Day refused to commit McCord as the starter in the Cotton Bowl.

Julian Fleming was the top wide receiver in the class of 2020 but never cracked the starting lineup during his four years in Columbus. In 12 games this season, he had 270 yards on 26 receptions.

He totaled 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 career games. Social media reports stated Fleming might be a package deal with former Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord.

You can find social media reactions to the upcoming campus visit below.

Confirmation of a Visit

Just got confirmation from Kyle McCord's father that the Ohio State QB will visit Lincoln sometime this week. Buckeyes wideout Julian Fleming also set to visit Lincoln. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) December 10, 2023

NIL Donation on the Way?

If Nebraska lands Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming, I’ll gladly donate $100 to the University of Nebraska’s NIL collective 1890 #Huskers #GBR — Brett (@Dewiz_45) December 10, 2023

A Crystal Ball

We Might Be Back

BREAKING: Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming are set to visit #Nebraska this week. We might be back. #GBR pic.twitter.com/Vg20lnGail — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) December 10, 2023

Notable QBs to Enter Transfer Portal

1,184 players entered the transfer portal on Monday, up from 775 (+53% YoY) the first day the window opened last year. Some of the notable QBs to enter the transfer portal include Kyle McCord (OSU), Dillon Gabriel (OU) and D.J. Uiagalelei (ORST). pic.twitter.com/9vwRauVsLW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2023

Former Five-Star Recruits

NEWS: Ohio State transfer QB Kyle McCord and WR Julian Fleming are currently visiting Nebraska, @PeteNakos_ confirms🌽 Both former 5-star recruits👀https://t.co/0XfO1Vp6E0 pic.twitter.com/83FY6k4MeC — On3 (@On3sports) December 10, 2023

Photoshop Uniform

first look at kyle mccord in the scarlet and cream pic.twitter.com/IbPcI1C2Em — SKERS (@AllNBlackshirt) December 10, 2023

Ryan Day's Decision

Ryan Day would not commit to Kyle McCord as QB1 in the Cotton Bowl or the 2024 season: "I think that's a long way away right now…everyone is going to have an opportunity to compete and get after it during bowl practice." pic.twitter.com/pOT49Xr8Jr — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 3, 2023

Is John Cusack Available?

Just standing outside Memorial stadium asking McCord and Fleming to come play for the team I love pic.twitter.com/GJRDDCRY2h — Tyler Pedersen (@TylerSPedersen) December 10, 2023

People are Getting Excited

Man… if we get both Fleming and McCord pic.twitter.com/CEU7ViabPh — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) December 8, 2023

Even Michigan Fans are Interested

So Fleming and McCord might lowkey go to Nebraska to get that smoke from OSU? The transfer portal has created story lines and it won’t ever be boring! Watching McCord and Fleming ball out on their former team would go crazy! — The 〽️ayor of 〽️ichigan🫡 (@TheePaulShort) December 10, 2023

A Transfer Pair?

Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming are reportedly being targeted by Nebraska. Could we see the former OSU players stay in the conference and head to Lincoln? pic.twitter.com/YrE9XnVnD7 — BIG Banter (@BIGBanterSports) December 6, 2023

Former Five-Star

Kyle McCord is being visited by the Huskers They might not be there just for McCord ➡️ Julian Fleming (WR) and Jyaire Brown (DB) are also husker targets McCord and Fleming were both former 5*s All 3 are followed by numerous Husker staff The Husker offense is set up to make a… pic.twitter.com/LHogdxZ6Pp — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟐 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝 (@The402Boneyard) December 5, 2023

Twice as Nice

TWICE AS NICE Former 5-star recruit and #1 ranked WR in the 2020 class, Julian Fleming, has entered the transfer portal. Fleming (6’2”, 210lbs) played the last four years at Ohio State behind multiple future NFL receivers. Could he be paired with QB Kyle McCord at Nebraska? pic.twitter.com/PtWyP1XnpJ — Certified Husker Rumors (@HuskerRumors) December 6, 2023

Social Media Detectives

#Huskers some twitter/IG folks think 💭 the Kyle McCord + Julian Fleming is all smoke but if you use common sense. Why would a close staff member be following all our transfer portal targets? McCord & Fleming back to back. Hmmm 🤔 Is it guaranteed we land them? No. pic.twitter.com/J072bLdLkk — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@TalkHuskers) December 9, 2023

What Could This Mean?

McCord and Fleming ?? 👀 https://t.co/X4NESgf4Gw — Rhuler of Husker Nation (@RHULEROFNEB) December 11, 2023

Pennsylvania Natives

Interesting fact..

Both McCord & Fleming are from Pennsylvania — 🏴‍☠️Throw the Bones🏴‍☠️ (@ThrowXBones) December 10, 2023

Good Odds

Kyle McCord’s next team odds: Nebraska +250

Texas A&M +300

Oregon +400

Florida State +400

Miami +500

Oklahoma +700

Rutgers +800

Baylor +900

Mississippi State +1000

NC State +1200 Odds via BetOnline pic.twitter.com/jH1WaK82dq — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 8, 2023

Shaq and Kobe on the Way

Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming at Nebraska after pulling off an ugly 10-3 win vs. Iowa

pic.twitter.com/PDF1XyS6Rx https://t.co/9y4zPHYvqK — teflon don (@TeflonDon3210) December 8, 2023

