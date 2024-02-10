Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC washing away Miami Hurricanes’ comeback

Richard Adkins
·4 min read

The UNC men’s basketball program was on the road Saturday for an afternoon ACC matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

It marked the second game straight game without Seth Trimble and his presence was definitely missed. After coming off a disappointing loss to Clemson where energy was lacking, the Tar Heels made up for it energizing fans in attendance and on social. It was the ideal bounce back, largely due to UNC’s fast-paced tempo.

What looked like a blowout in the making, quickly brought back painful memories with Miami going on multiple runs, including a 6-0 run in the final five minutes of the first half.  College hoop fans let their frustration out, while some took a chance to mock the Heels as Miami led at half 41-40.

The second half started out perfect for UNC, going on a 14-5 run to regain the lead. Whatever Hubert Davis said in the locker room resonated, with the Tar Heels looking like the same team that sent Duke packing.

But once again, like the first half, Miami came surging back late into the final minutes, putting UNC in upset territory and social media into a frenzy. Thankfully for the Tar Heels, under thirty seconds to go down three, the Hurricanes took a boneheaded three from their logo putting the ball and win back in UNC’s hands.

Armando Bacot continued his dominance, making history while doing so by becoming the third all time scorer in UNC history. Bacot finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, moving to third in ACC history for double doubles.

This win was ideal for UNC despite Miami keeping up the Tar Heels. Elliot Cadeau shined, breaking out for 19 points and 8 assists. Davis continued his scoring output finishing with 25 points, and more importantly, UNC’s fight continued throughout.

The Tar Heels will now head to New York for a date against Syracuse, but before we get there we take a look at the good, bad, and ugly social media reactions to UNC washing away Miami Hurricanes comeback.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire