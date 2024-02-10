Social media reacts to UNC washing away Miami Hurricanes’ comeback

The UNC men’s basketball program was on the road Saturday for an afternoon ACC matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

It marked the second game straight game without Seth Trimble and his presence was definitely missed. After coming off a disappointing loss to Clemson where energy was lacking, the Tar Heels made up for it energizing fans in attendance and on social. It was the ideal bounce back, largely due to UNC’s fast-paced tempo.

What looked like a blowout in the making, quickly brought back painful memories with Miami going on multiple runs, including a 6-0 run in the final five minutes of the first half. College hoop fans let their frustration out, while some took a chance to mock the Heels as Miami led at half 41-40.

The second half started out perfect for UNC, going on a 14-5 run to regain the lead. Whatever Hubert Davis said in the locker room resonated, with the Tar Heels looking like the same team that sent Duke packing.

But once again, like the first half, Miami came surging back late into the final minutes, putting UNC in upset territory and social media into a frenzy. Thankfully for the Tar Heels, under thirty seconds to go down three, the Hurricanes took a boneheaded three from their logo putting the ball and win back in UNC’s hands.

Armando Bacot continued his dominance, making history while doing so by becoming the third all time scorer in UNC history. Bacot finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, moving to third in ACC history for double doubles.

This win was ideal for UNC despite Miami keeping up the Tar Heels. Elliot Cadeau shined, breaking out for 19 points and 8 assists. Davis continued his scoring output finishing with 25 points, and more importantly, UNC’s fight continued throughout.

The Tar Heels will now head to New York for a date against Syracuse, but before we get there we take a look at the good, bad, and ugly social media reactions to UNC washing away Miami Hurricanes comeback.

Feels like UNC basketball is pulling a UNC football: are they gonna fall apart in the 2nd half of the season? I really hope not. This team has me full of hope. — Jody Sherron (@jodysherron) February 10, 2024

Just begging the Heels to regroup. Need to win this game. Losing 3 of 4 would be a massive step back. Cannot spiral. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) February 10, 2024

Gotta come out in the second half and own it. Punch them in the mouth and take over the game. Want it more than them @UNC_Basketball #TarHeels #GoHeels — . (@allezhabs) February 10, 2024

#UNC definitely trying to pick up the pace out of the half. Not sure if it’s sustainable, but you have to like the aggression. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) February 10, 2024

I feel like #UNC is hurting without Trimble off the bench — SouthSide Grooves (@Lucky_Lewci) February 10, 2024

My blood pressure did not need this. — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) February 10, 2024

Armando Bacot beast mode 💪🏽 — TWILL 🎒 (@TWILL_23) February 10, 2024

RJ has been a monster on the defensive end tonight. BEST two way AND player in the country.@UNC_Basketball @ariidavis_ pic.twitter.com/rSGPvqhg0d — |GC| (@_GC24) February 10, 2024

Unc has had so many chance to pull away. Bad shots and missed free throws. — Seahawk98 (@JaySharpe15) February 10, 2024

Lot of positives coming from this game. Maybe the biggest is Elliot Cadeau is LETTING IT FLY from three. His makes are far outweighing his misses and just might be the confidence boost #UNC needs. — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) February 10, 2024

Bacot with a dunk! pic.twitter.com/pXH27q85z7 — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) February 10, 2024

If we get this Elliot Cadeau consistently it takes this team to its ceiling. — Travis (@travyyy06) February 10, 2024

Elliot Cadeau now hits 3 pointers. God have mercy on the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference. — Caleb (@Calebej37) February 10, 2024

UNC pls be serious — lets go heat (@uniuckystarrs) February 10, 2024

Curiously no replay is shown on the Bacot “foul”. — Countesses of UNC (@CountessesofUNC) February 10, 2024

We cannot escape ghost fouls — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) February 10, 2024

UNC I know you lying! — 🩵✨ (@luckyyyjay) February 10, 2024

Jesus what a choke job this is becoming by UNC — Drew Bryant (@BrewDryant) February 10, 2024

The refs just couldn’t let this end could they? #UNC — Marilia Pereira dos Santos (@mpds) February 10, 2024

Ballgame UNC will survive yet again — Cameron Mingo (@CamMingo) February 10, 2024

That call…he was soo close you easily could’ve left that alone for Miami honestly. UNC escapes. A lot of work to do for the Heels man, that was an almost choke job — Jerónimo (@JB_INTL_DrFr) February 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire