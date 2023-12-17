Social media reacts to UNC’s tough loss against Kentucky

As expected, Saturday night’s UNC-Kentucky basketball game was entertaining.

Despite falling behind by 12 well into the second half, Carolina brought it all the way back and – for a few seconds – took the lead on an Armando Bacot free throw. Kentucky took the lead back on the ensuing possession, then never gave it up again in its 87-83 victory.

Led by 27 points from R.J. Davis, UNC seemed like it couldn’t miss for a large portion of the second half. The Tar Heels were also being smart with the basketball and looking for the best shot, but also drained a few tough ones.

“Too little, too late” could’ve easily defined the game, but it didn’t. Carolina lost this game on the offensive glass (18-6 Kentucky advantage), turnovers (17 to UK’s 14) and limited scoring production outside of Davis and Cormac Ryan (47 combined points.

A loss to a quality opponent like this stings, but it’s not the end of the world. Like you’ll see several Tar Heel fans on social media saying: at least this wasn’t in March.

Let’s take a deeper look into what Tar Heel Nation had to say about the loss, which put UNC at 7-3 on the year.

What a bad loss against a team of freshmen. UNC can never finish these games. Terrible rebounding, bad mistakes, and how is a team w/ a prolific shooter for a coach so bad at hitting jump shots consistently? — Bryan (@B_reezy32) December 17, 2023

My hope is when March Madness is here that we learned how to play with poise at the end of games. — GoHeelsOG (@heels121212) December 17, 2023

this is how we lose lmao pic.twitter.com/VpwbxvUFOL — Matty Double Dribbles (@MattTyranny) December 17, 2023

Yes the Blue Bloods were so competitive today as @KentuckyMBB ‘s DIAPER DANDIES were up to the challenge as they won an intense battle vs @UNC_Basketball 87-83 ! RJ Davis of UNC had 27 & clearly is putting the stamp on as the BEST SCORING GUARD in the nation. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 17, 2023

The same ones jumping off the ledge have done this 4/5 times every single year y’all been involved with UNC basketball. UNC did absolutely everything possible to not win this game. Hats off to Kentucky that’s a really good team. — Jman (@jhardy252) December 17, 2023

Hard fought game. RJ DAVIS IS A DUDE! pic.twitter.com/idL6E7gJeO — B DuB 🥃🍺🏀🏌️‍♂️⛳⛷ (@BDuB859_622) December 17, 2023

Sorry to the rest of College Basketball, nothing beats Carolina vs Kentucky. Never disappoints. Hats off to UNC, y’all gonna be right there in the end with us in the mix for it all. Go ‘Cats!!! — Corey (@wildcatguru) December 17, 2023

Help me understand why I can’t stream Frosty the Snowman on YoutubeTV after a big win over Carolina? I need answers. — Corey (@wildcatguru) December 17, 2023

Bacot needs less min if he isn’t going to produce. Period. It’s your 5th year. — Samuel Snow (@Payne0907) December 17, 2023

Brutal way to lose — Travis Carlson (@Trav_Man17) December 17, 2023

As long as our big men play as 3 stars this team will never win a game that matters. Bacot is so soft and plays like a 3 star that has to change for UNC not to be NIT bound this year. — Mark Bess (@MarkBess19) December 17, 2023

They shouldn't be shooting jump shots, they should actually get a decent power forward and do what works. — Matt Morris (@Mattwisdom) December 17, 2023

Need to play Washington at the 4 and Ingram at the 3. Need to create an offensive mismatch somewhere and dominate the boards. Team is too small. — Buzz E Buzz (parody) (@BuzzEBuzz1) December 17, 2023

Move on and focus on the next one.

It’s a bad decision, but it’s not the only reason we lost the game. Much love to you @ElliotCadeau. Mistakes happen. As a team @UNC_Basketball has to play more sound both offensively and defensively https://t.co/x4dCI26WXO — PJ_Will (@PJWill9703) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire