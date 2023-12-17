Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC’s tough loss against Kentucky

Aidan Jensen
·4 min read

As expected, Saturday night’s UNC-Kentucky basketball game was entertaining.

Despite falling behind by 12 well into the second half, Carolina brought it all the way back and – for a few seconds – took the lead on an Armando Bacot free throw. Kentucky took the lead back on the ensuing possession, then never gave it up again in its 87-83 victory.

Led by 27 points from R.J. Davis, UNC seemed like it couldn’t miss for a large portion of the second half. The Tar Heels were also being smart with the basketball and looking for the best shot, but also drained a few tough ones.

“Too little, too late” could’ve easily defined the game, but it didn’t. Carolina lost this game on the offensive glass (18-6 Kentucky advantage), turnovers (17 to UK’s 14) and limited scoring production outside of Davis and Cormac Ryan (47 combined points.

A loss to a quality opponent like this stings, but it’s not the end of the world. Like you’ll see several Tar Heel fans on social media saying: at least this wasn’t in March.

Let’s take a deeper look into what Tar Heel Nation had to say about the loss, which put UNC at 7-3 on the year.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire