Social media reacts to UNC’s third straight win in blowout fashion

Richard Adkins
·3 min read

The North Carolina men’s basketball program was back in action Friday night and dominated their fourth straight game to improve to 3-0.

UNC has handled their non-conference opponents well this season, but fans have been eager to see less turnovers and better defense as the team’s ability to be a true threat was in question. Well, the doubters have been silenced for now with the Tar Heels dominating UC Riverside 77-52. The defense was on full display, forcing Riverside to a 1-17 start in the second half (5.9%) from the field.

It is safe to say that social media had a field day watching UNC run up the score, as they went on multiple runs through the night, including a 17-0 run to kick off the second period. Armando Bacot led all scorers with 21 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Washington stole the night with his three-point shooting, catching fans by surprise.

Despite blowing out Riverside, some on social media still had their doubts, while others continued their praises of the new look men’s basketball program.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to the monstrous performance by the Tar Heels.

