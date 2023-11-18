Social media reacts to UNC’s third straight win in blowout fashion

The North Carolina men’s basketball program was back in action Friday night and dominated their fourth straight game to improve to 3-0.

UNC has handled their non-conference opponents well this season, but fans have been eager to see less turnovers and better defense as the team’s ability to be a true threat was in question. Well, the doubters have been silenced for now with the Tar Heels dominating UC Riverside 77-52. The defense was on full display, forcing Riverside to a 1-17 start in the second half (5.9%) from the field.

It is safe to say that social media had a field day watching UNC run up the score, as they went on multiple runs through the night, including a 17-0 run to kick off the second period. Armando Bacot led all scorers with 21 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Washington stole the night with his three-point shooting, catching fans by surprise.

Despite blowing out Riverside, some on social media still had their doubts, while others continued their praises of the new look men’s basketball program.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to the monstrous performance by the Tar Heels.

Utah beat UC-Riverside by 29 earlier this year, so I will absolutely be making a transitive comparison after this UNC game. — Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) November 18, 2023

Jalen Washington with a 3 and a block on the other end 👀 — unsatisfied UNC fan (@heelscentral) November 18, 2023

Cormac Ryan and RJ Davis miss some 3s? No problem, Jalen Washington will make one. I do believe it's the first made 3 of his #UNC career. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) November 18, 2023

JAL3N — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 18, 2023

Bacot done picked somebodies pocket. We gone win it all pic.twitter.com/5ZDUh2kqSi — Vαℓαrie ♛ (@LeeenaBellle87) November 18, 2023

People are calling this UNC team bad but they’ve been in control all game while trying every lineup possible. Lol make it make sense — Eli (@eh910_) November 18, 2023

UNC has a lot of really nice pieces but someone has to step up as a legit third scoring option behind Davis and Bacot if this team is gonna make any noise. — Ben (@BennyEastSide) November 18, 2023

Put in Duwe @UNC_Basketball — Tyler Sherrill (@tasherrill00) November 18, 2023

Jalen Washington getting #UNC hot from deep, just like we all expected. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) November 18, 2023

UC Riverside uses its final timeout of the game at the 8:08 mark. UNC ahead 61-29. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) November 18, 2023

Love to see Jalen Washington make some 3s!! 🩵🩵🩵 — Rachel Larson (@RachelJean11) November 18, 2023

Withers making some great plays at the rim. Definitely earning his minutes — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 18, 2023

Heels are rocking and this place finally has some energy 🕺⚡️ — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 18, 2023

I’ve been stuck in the women’s soccer sphere most of the afternoon/night so I haven’t seen much of the basketball game but, geez, Seth Trimble yammed on that man🫣 — Noah Monroe (@thenoahmonroe) November 18, 2023

Seth Trimble stands on business — BerboBlaza (@VintageFerguson) November 18, 2023

Definitely not the offensive showing you'd want. Should they be impressed by the 30 point lead or holding a team to <50 points, or disappointed that they only scored <80 (possibly) points?!@UNC_Basketball — bln_23 (@bln231) November 18, 2023

UNC switching this year looks fantastic — Tyler (@TAR_HEELED) November 18, 2023

Bacot making 3s now…#GDTBATH — Lindsay Garland (@UNC_LL) November 18, 2023

