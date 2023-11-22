Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC’s second-half declawing of the UNI Panthers

Richard Adkins
The North Carolina Tar Heels were in action Wednesday afternoon for the Battle 4 Atlantis, and the slow start had social media in a frenzy.

UNC took on Northern Iowa in the first round, and before tip-off fans were already buzzing about the Tar Heels with Hubert Davis electing to start Seth Trimble. Then the positive tweets, quickly went negative after UNC got off to a sluggish start with the Panthers jumping out to a 10-2 lead.

The Tar Heels were able to close the gap, but the fight continued throughout the first half. Social media was in disbelief that the Tar Heels weren’t pulling away sooner. Instead, Northern Iowa continued to stick around even leading at half 41-35, with UNC struggling to find stops on defense.

After allowing 60% from the field in the first half, the second period displayed a different look team. UNC kicked off the half by going on an 8-0 run to regain the lead, including a Cormac Ryan three-pointer.

That wouldn’t be the only Ryan three-pointer to fall, with the Notre Dame transfer lighting up UNI and the timeline from behind the arch.

The second half was exactly what the doctor ordered. UNC showcased why they are a top-ranked team, and how dangerous they could be when clicking on all cylinders.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s 91-69 roller coaster of a win.

