Social media reacts to UNC’s second-half declawing of the UNI Panthers

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in action Wednesday afternoon for the Battle 4 Atlantis, and the slow start had social media in a frenzy.

UNC took on Northern Iowa in the first round, and before tip-off fans were already buzzing about the Tar Heels with Hubert Davis electing to start Seth Trimble. Then the positive tweets, quickly went negative after UNC got off to a sluggish start with the Panthers jumping out to a 10-2 lead.

The Tar Heels were able to close the gap, but the fight continued throughout the first half. Social media was in disbelief that the Tar Heels weren’t pulling away sooner. Instead, Northern Iowa continued to stick around even leading at half 41-35, with UNC struggling to find stops on defense.

After allowing 60% from the field in the first half, the second period displayed a different look team. UNC kicked off the half by going on an 8-0 run to regain the lead, including a Cormac Ryan three-pointer.

That wouldn’t be the only Ryan three-pointer to fall, with the Notre Dame transfer lighting up UNI and the timeline from behind the arch.

The second half was exactly what the doctor ordered. UNC showcased why they are a top-ranked team, and how dangerous they could be when clicking on all cylinders.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s 91-69 roller coaster of a win.

Sloppy start. — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 22, 2023

Some early island adversity here for the Tar Heels. Northern Iowa, playing with energy and scrap, with a 10-2 lead. UNC has missed its past six shots (and is 1-for-9 from the field). Heels haven't scored in four-plus minutes. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) November 22, 2023

UNC needs = shooters — David Staley (@HeelsboroDave) November 22, 2023

I ain’t surprised lol I saw three missed bunnies from cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram and I was like yup it’s gonna be a long day for UNC — Javaris Flowers (@jflo_11) November 22, 2023

UNC getting obliterated early vs UNI — kingkruleboi (@pga9987) November 22, 2023

Defensively playing well, but damn, we are *ice cold* and turning it over. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) November 22, 2023

So glad Harrison Ingram is a Tar Heel — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 22, 2023

cormac ryan needs to find his groove for carolina to do anything of note this year — zach buckler (@zach_buckler) November 22, 2023

Five minutes into the game and Cormac Ryan already has 3 blocks. — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) November 22, 2023

I’m gonna enjoy watching a Elliot Cadeau playing — Matt Landis (@mLtwo4) November 22, 2023

Elliot Cadeau is gonna be so damn good. That take and finish was beautiful — DruOrFalse (@DruOrFalseTTV) November 22, 2023

Experience (ex. Cormac Ryan, Harrison Ingram, Jae’Lyn Withers) brought #UNC back into this one quickly following that slow 10-2 start. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) November 22, 2023

UNC getting pushed to the brink by Northern Iowa already in the 1st half. — Master Roshi (@mastaRoshi_) November 22, 2023

Why on earth are these ESPN commentators talking about @UNC_Basketball like they’re playing in the dying moments of a national championship game? It’s the early minutes of the fourth game of the year. Let’s lose the breathless hyperbole about what it means to be trailing by 2 pts — Philip Jones (@philgoodstory) November 22, 2023

UNC has a huge interior advantage yet they are trying to match shooting with Northern Iowa. This team is so confusing. — James Caldwell (@ItalksportsTI) November 22, 2023

That intensity, but every possession! — UniquelyUNC (@UniquelyUNC) November 22, 2023

That’s a great defensive possession UNC — Reggie (@Reg_4) November 22, 2023

Harrison Ingram is going to have a monster year #UNC — John Moersdorf (@jmoersdorf) November 22, 2023

Being a #UNC sports fan is becoming more of a headache then a luxury. — Tyler (@TheTylerLemon) November 22, 2023

now is a great time to put this tweet back on the tl! https://t.co/W6YTWkTyOs — marsalis (@Marsa1is) November 22, 2023

FINALLY A CORMAC RYAN THREE!!! — Michael Brooks (@MTBrooksy5) November 22, 2023

Oh ok Harrison Ingram showing some emotion. UNC needs this. Team flatlined a ton last year. It’s ok to have someone who cares about winning at all times. — Michael Lofton (@MLofton26) November 22, 2023

If UNI pulls this off UNC is gonna fear the state of Iowa for the rest of time — Cyclone Albert (@cyclonealbert69) November 22, 2023

UNC has done a lot of ATO press/trap defense so far this year — Emory Lyda (@emorylyda41) November 22, 2023

CORMAC RYAN IS OFFICIALLY OUT OF HIS SLUMP — “Casual” UNC Fan (@sportsfan513) November 22, 2023

i was never worried @UNC_Basketball — fins up (@chvrlesss) November 22, 2023

Aight I’ve seen enough, UNC is the best basketball team in the country !. — Melo Baldwin (@MeloBaldwin) November 22, 2023

Jalen Washington denies a poster attempt, called a foul smh — CarolinaHQ (@TheCarolinaHQ) November 22, 2023

Cormac woke up. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) November 22, 2023

A tale of two halves…THIS is Carolina Basketball! 🩵🩵 — Rachel Larson (@RachelJean11) November 22, 2023

Clearly #UNC just needed the chance to shoot on the good goal at the other end. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) November 22, 2023

Love the second half UNC has put together so far! — Blake Ziegler (@Ziegler2018) November 22, 2023

Damn Carolina😂😂😂 — Adam Lewis (@adam_lewis111) November 22, 2023

Now that’s UNC BASKETBALL!!! — Mr.WiggleΣ (@iamJWILEY_22) November 22, 2023

This UNC team is completely sound. If they consistently shoot like this, Heels will be a problem all year! — Michael D Williams (@AbradaMangs) November 22, 2023

I can only imagine what Hubert Davis said to UNC at halftime. Good lord. — Amused By Stupidity (@10thInningBunt) November 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire