Social media reacts to UNC’s rollercoaster loss to Syracuse

Richard Adkins
·5 min read

The UNC men’s basketball program traveled North, taking on Syracuse, and it was deep waters early for the Tar Heels.

UNC’s trend of unlucky Tuesdays continued, with Syracuse getting off to an insane start from the field. The Oranges shot 63.2%(12-19) from the field and 57.1%(4-7) in the first 13 minutes of action grabbing a double-digit lead. However, UNC was able to weather Syracuse’s storm, going on a 17-6 run to retake the lead.

UNC got hot shooting 55.6%(15-27) from the field and 53.8%(7-13) from three in the first period. A large part of the Tar Heels’ offensive success came from their transfers, with Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram combining for half of the UNC first-half points.

The two Tar Heel’s names flooded social media, grabbing the spotlight as college hoop fans reacted to their fiery start. The first half ended at 42 a piece, with both teams having a piece of the momentum heading into the locker room.

The second half started in more disarray for UNC, starting 0-8 from the field. It was becoming more apparent that an upset could be on the horizon and the overreaction was all over social.

The roller coaster game continued, with the Tar Heels eventually regaining the lead despite Syracuse shooting 62% with under seven minutes left to play. That lead didn’t last long as the Oranges kept pouring it on. The Tar Heels were able to keep the game close, but the unbelievable shooting was too much, giving UNC their second road loss of the season.

The Tar Heels will be back in action Saturday as they welcome Tyler Nickel and Virginia Tech back to Chapel Hill. Before we get too ahead, we take a look at the social media reactions to UNC’s rollercoaster loss.

