Social media reacts to UNC’s rollercoaster loss to Syracuse

The UNC men’s basketball program traveled North, taking on Syracuse, and it was deep waters early for the Tar Heels.

UNC’s trend of unlucky Tuesdays continued, with Syracuse getting off to an insane start from the field. The Oranges shot 63.2%(12-19) from the field and 57.1%(4-7) in the first 13 minutes of action grabbing a double-digit lead. However, UNC was able to weather Syracuse’s storm, going on a 17-6 run to retake the lead.

UNC got hot shooting 55.6%(15-27) from the field and 53.8%(7-13) from three in the first period. A large part of the Tar Heels’ offensive success came from their transfers, with Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram combining for half of the UNC first-half points.

The two Tar Heel’s names flooded social media, grabbing the spotlight as college hoop fans reacted to their fiery start. The first half ended at 42 a piece, with both teams having a piece of the momentum heading into the locker room.

The second half started in more disarray for UNC, starting 0-8 from the field. It was becoming more apparent that an upset could be on the horizon and the overreaction was all over social.

The roller coaster game continued, with the Tar Heels eventually regaining the lead despite Syracuse shooting 62% with under seven minutes left to play. That lead didn’t last long as the Oranges kept pouring it on. The Tar Heels were able to keep the game close, but the unbelievable shooting was too much, giving UNC their second road loss of the season.

The Tar Heels will be back in action Saturday as they welcome Tyler Nickel and Virginia Tech back to Chapel Hill. Before we get too ahead, we take a look at the social media reactions to UNC’s rollercoaster loss.

UNC is allowing Syracuse to pull from deep and they’re paying for it. The Orange are 3-4 from deep early. — Unc Zone (@ZoneUnc) February 14, 2024

Syracuse shooting like the rent is due so far. #UNC — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) February 14, 2024

Is this going to be another “Oh let’s all shoot amazing from 3 against UNC” kind of game? — Jorge Torres 🇨🇴📸🎥 (@JorgeTPhotoVid) February 14, 2024

Syracuse is playing like a team who wants revenge after that 103-67 loss to UNC last month. — Samantha Croston (@SamCroston1) February 14, 2024

In my opinion, it’d be more ideal if UNC came out with energy on the road. — DruOrFalse (@DruOrFalseTTV) February 14, 2024

How lucky was UNC to land Harrison Ingram? My goodness, that guy is one of the most consistently effective players I can remember lately. — Lance D (@LanceLovesHeels) February 14, 2024

The Orange shot 63.0 percent in the first half, the best percentage by a UNC opponent in any first half this season. — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) February 14, 2024

I know RJ Davis gets all of the attention but you can’t convince me that Harrison Ingram isn’t arguably UNC’s MVP this season — Drew Bryant (@BrewDryant) February 14, 2024

Tuesday nights at 7:00 not a good time to play for unc apparently — owensulecki (@SuleckiOwen) February 14, 2024

Only reason we kept it close in the first is because we hit threes. Not able to do that now so we might be screwed unless something changes — “Casual” UNC Fan (@sportsfan513) February 14, 2024

UNC has started both halves terribly tonight — Alex Hinton (@AlHinton23) February 14, 2024

stop me if you’ve heard this before but UNC fans were overly optimistic when things were going well and are now overly pessimistic at all struggles — king turd up here on shit mountain (@wildebeast913) February 14, 2024

These mid week games have been killing #UNC the last 3 weeks… — JL Craft (@jlcraft01) February 14, 2024

syracuse is literally never gonna play another game like this for the rest of the season. this entire game is so fake 😭😭 — marsalis (@Marsa1is) February 14, 2024

“Well, bad play and bad luck equal a definite loss” #unc pic.twitter.com/qSCy3K8x1i — Carolina Meltdown (@ICMeltdown) February 14, 2024

Tough loss and alot of basketball left for @UNC_Basketball. Gotta clean up the defense and late game execution. Another tough game coming up against VA Tech on Sat. — JL Craft (@jlcraft01) February 14, 2024

They need to figure their stuff out asap. Defense has regressed, missing easy shots, awful turnovers and late-game execution is atrocious. Heels need to regroup and fast. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) February 14, 2024

Welp, not a good loss for #UNC tonight. Silver-lining: they are 6-2 on the road, which is remarkable considering how it's going for the rest of the Power 5. Still, they need to figure out where the breakdown was defensively in this game. That was atrocious. — Tar Heel Blog (@tarheelblog) February 14, 2024

Not even going to stress, about it. They know what they need to do. When a team shoots that well, it should be a blowout. UNC still had chances to win, despite the poor defense. Easily fixable. Get that focus, back. #GoHEELS — Sports Are Fun (@billionairein5) February 14, 2024

The Orange take down #7 UNC! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/GVgaFmsSzd — Vanessa Marquette (@vrmarquette) February 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire