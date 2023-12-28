Social media reacts to UNC’s nightmare bowl game loss

The UNC football program traveled to Charlotte to take on West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and right away it was apparent that this game would be tough for the Tar Heels, with a lot of the talent they counted on this season opting out to play.

What made it much more challenging for UNC is the staggering difference in fan attendance, with WVU fans outnumbering Tar Heel fans by a glaring amount.

The lack of fans was the least of UNC’s troubles in this game, with the WVU offense shredding the Tar Heel defense early with a 75-yard touchdown on the first play. The struggles continued with disaster striking throughout the first half of muffed punts, thrown interceptions in the end-zone, and questionable play calling.

UNC did have some good mixed in, despite offensive struggles, Conner Harrell made some splash plays using his mobility. The Tar Heel defense also showed the ability to get off the field, after giving up the initial 75-yard touchdown keeping UNC in the game.

However, the Tar Heel offense never capitalized on the defensive stops in the second half, and WVU eventually turned their drives into points, preventing any UNC comeback.

The frustration on the field boiled over to social media, with fans in disbelief at what they were witnessing. No one expected UNC to light the stage on fire tonight, but the ice-cold play and self-destruction served as a reminder that this team could’ve been special if it weren’t for their faults.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s nightmare bowl game loss.

I mean what were we expecting — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) December 27, 2023

*Turns on UNC game*

*WVU takes first play of the game to the house*

*Shuts off UNC game* — Josh Gross (@josh3302) December 27, 2023

Always a treat to Google UNC defensive coordinator — lukezim (@lukezim) December 27, 2023

Unc better get it together 11 seconds is crazy — Trey (@othttrey) December 27, 2023

I’ll say it… Conner Harrell may be the best quarterback UNC has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TBzu1wJeCf — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) December 27, 2023

UNC has something with QB Conner Harrell — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) December 27, 2023

currently watching a clown show disguised as a football game aka the duke’s mayo bowl — marsalis (@Marsa1is) December 27, 2023

And people wonder why local fans don’t show up to these UNC football games. Look at the product UNC football has been offering. First play 75 yard bomb for WVU — Drake Maye for Heisman 🐏💙 (@Quint_McFall) December 27, 2023

Harrell is doing a great job of extending plays. — Unc Zone (@ZoneUnc) December 27, 2023

UNC brought in Max Johnson but Harrell is shown nothing but excellence when we’ve seen him. Spring games, in blowouts, etc. He should be the guy for UNC. — Chris Moxley (@ChrisMoxley19) December 27, 2023

I am loving Harrell at QB for UNC. Makes me optimistic for next year when we bring Paysour back + have more depth + OL help. — Nation Hahn (@NationHahn) December 27, 2023

And right on cue, #UNC dumbs away a possession. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) December 27, 2023

Unc doing everything possible to lose this game — Dant'e Artis (@Dart5Dart5) December 27, 2023

That can’t happen. Gotta get out of the way… UNC has been its own worst enemy way too often this season. — Andrew Forrest (@Andrew_Forrest1) December 27, 2023

This UNC/WVU game is drunk — Brandon (@JustB_510) December 27, 2023

Ayo that’s an unreal touchdown grab by JJ Jones 😧 — Gregory Hall (@gregoryhall_) December 27, 2023

Seeing a ton of chatter from #UNC fans that they don’t care about this bowl game. That’s wild to me! Every game matters! It doesn’t matter how many players are sitting out. Support the program no matter what. — Chris Smith (@chrismithsports) December 28, 2023

Can special teams do anything right tonight? — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) December 28, 2023

I’m not gonna do it because I’m angry and disappointed, but someone please post UNC’s starting 6 game record versus the last 6 game record over the past 3 years. — Selden (@seldenbaldwin) December 28, 2023

A very discernible pro-West Virginia crowd for a bowl game in Charlotte says all you need to know about the status of UNC football these days. #DukesMayoBowl — Dan Crawley (@SoApps1979) December 28, 2023

What the hell is UNC football even doing rn? What are these play calls and decisions? Going for it on fourth down deep in your own territory and you take a shot all the way down the field into double coverage? I’m going to become the joker. — Caleb (@Calebej37) December 28, 2023

Mack Brown falling over the chains pretty much sums up how this entire game has gone. — Clutch Sports: UNC (@ClutchSportsUNC) December 28, 2023

Unc fans didn’t want to be there. This team didn’t want to be there. And it shows on the field and in the stadium — Coleman (@realcole_man) December 28, 2023

Tough way to close out a season for UNC. From a 6-0 start to 2-5 over the final 7 games. Maybe Mack wasn't the answer. Or, maybe he is the same answer he always was. — Michael Parker (@going_gray) December 28, 2023

Workshopping how UNC will spin things ahead of next season and best I can come up with is they'll lean into how shedding all the attention helped reset the program to be more focused on what matters and they'll "surprise" folks. — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) December 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire