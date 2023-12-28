Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC’s nightmare bowl game loss

Richard Adkins
The UNC football program traveled to Charlotte to take on West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and right away it was apparent that this game would be tough for the Tar Heels, with a lot of the talent they counted on this season opting out to play.

What made it much more challenging for UNC is the staggering difference in fan attendance, with WVU fans outnumbering Tar Heel fans by a glaring amount.

The lack of fans was the least of UNC’s troubles in this game, with the WVU offense shredding the Tar Heel defense early with a 75-yard touchdown on the first play. The struggles continued with disaster striking throughout the first half of muffed punts, thrown interceptions in the end-zone, and questionable play calling.

UNC did have some good mixed in, despite offensive struggles, Conner Harrell made some splash plays using his mobility. The Tar Heel defense also showed the ability to get off the field, after giving up the initial 75-yard touchdown keeping UNC in the game.

However, the Tar Heel offense never capitalized on the defensive stops in the second half, and WVU eventually turned their drives into points, preventing any UNC comeback.

The frustration on the field boiled over to social media, with fans in disbelief at what they were witnessing. No one expected UNC to light the stage on fire tonight, but the ice-cold play and self-destruction served as a reminder that this team could’ve been special if it weren’t for their faults.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s nightmare bowl game loss.

