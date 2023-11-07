Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC men’s basketball rocket start of the season

Richard Adkins
The North Carolina men’s basketball program tipped off its season by hosting Radford in the Dean’s Smith Center, and it had social media in a frenzy.

After displaying their new-look offense in a blowout exhibition, the Tar Heels’s dynamic offensive attack appeared in Monday night’s game opener. However, UNC’s offense wasn’t the only one hot, with Radford keeping pace early.

Despite scoring 46 points in the first half, the Tar Heels only led by five points to end the period. This caused significant concern on social media, with fans wondering why the Heels couldn’t make stops on defense. Others were impressed by UNC’s ball movement and ability to finish plays, chalking up the five-point lead as a usual Tar Heel slow start.

The second half was anything but close, with UNC outscoring Radford 40-29 in the period thanks to taking better care of the ball while playing the passing lanes on the defensive side of the ball. The game showcased exactly what UNC fans had hoped for, with the bench being used, shots falling, and hustle plays throughout.

The game had its hiccups, but overall a great start to the men’s basketball program season.

