Social media reacts to UNC men’s basketball rocket start of the season

The North Carolina men’s basketball program tipped off its season by hosting Radford in the Dean’s Smith Center, and it had social media in a frenzy.

After displaying their new-look offense in a blowout exhibition, the Tar Heels’s dynamic offensive attack appeared in Monday night’s game opener. However, UNC’s offense wasn’t the only one hot, with Radford keeping pace early.

Despite scoring 46 points in the first half, the Tar Heels only led by five points to end the period. This caused significant concern on social media, with fans wondering why the Heels couldn’t make stops on defense. Others were impressed by UNC’s ball movement and ability to finish plays, chalking up the five-point lead as a usual Tar Heel slow start.

The second half was anything but close, with UNC outscoring Radford 40-29 in the period thanks to taking better care of the ball while playing the passing lanes on the defensive side of the ball. The game showcased exactly what UNC fans had hoped for, with the bench being used, shots falling, and hustle plays throughout.

The game had its hiccups, but overall a great start to the men’s basketball program season.

Shooting 55% from the floor and 50% from downtown with all of these new pieces in your first half of play? I'll take that. Need to clean up a little on the boards and stop turning it over and they'd be golden. — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) November 7, 2023

Score isn’t a blowout, but that first half should whet a ton of appetites for #UNC fans about the versatility and options this squad has. Lots to be intrigued by. pic.twitter.com/Uoc2x4PN9q — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) November 7, 2023

I feel like UNC always comes out in the first half of the first game slow.. every year. — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) November 7, 2023

We got a lil slopy for a while, but overall pretty solid first half for the Heels! Hopefully in the second half we'll take better care of the ball, and put these guys away early. #UNC — madLiB (@LBrothersMedia) November 7, 2023

First game of the year, but pretty disappointing performance so far from this experienced #TarHeels team. Might wanna find a little defense in the 2nd half. #UNC — Scott Hatch (@scotthatch22) November 7, 2023

UNC off to another rough start to the season… not overreacting tho it’s only one half of the first game. But radford? Seriously? — TNS+FNJ… (@thoughts39504) November 7, 2023

UNC first half thoughts

Elliot is going be special

Armando going be another double double monster

Finally found an elite shooter in Cormac Ryan

Hubert will have to figure out what the rotation will be deep roster — S.A.M (@keepinthescore) November 7, 2023

Wasn’t the most polished performance, but it’s game one, Radford seems decent and saw a lot of good things to build on! Go Heels! 1️⃣-0️⃣ — Countesses of UNC (@CountessesofUNC) November 7, 2023

Ten Tar Heels with meaningful minutes tonight. 18 assists on 31 baskets. Fast break looks substantially better. This is such a breath of fresh air. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) November 7, 2023

What I really like about what I've seen of Elliot Cadeau tonight is that he has great court vision, and play making ability. And even though he reclassified, he seems like he belongs at this level. Good game, kid. I hope to see many more! #UNC — madLiB (@LBrothersMedia) November 7, 2023

Great opening night win for @UNC_Basketball. This team is going to take some time to figure out lineups, but love the pace offensively, plenty of depth and length that will make us extremely versatile. #GoHeels — Christian Reyes (@CRay512) November 7, 2023

Weird thing to say about a UNC squad that failed to cover in the opener against a Big South team — but I’m all the more convinced this team could be really good if they put it all together. — Jordan Lawrence (@JordanLawrence) November 7, 2023

Do I wish the defense was better, for less turnovers? Yes, but I still liked a lot of what I saw from the team tonight, and hat's off to Radford they were definitely game, especially in 1st half — All in 4 UNC (@palford16) November 7, 2023

Pretty happy with what I saw. Not perfect, plenty to improve upon, but a ton of issues from last season seemed to have been worked on. Most importantly, we spread the wealth on minutes and points. I love it. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) November 7, 2023

Some things to clean up, but really liked what I saw offensively tonight. Defense was much better in the second half, although, Radford was just making some stupidly tough shots at times. #UNC — Kimothy Jones Jr (@KimJR_) November 7, 2023

This UNC basketball team has ALOT of potential. It’s going to be very nice when they blend together — Will Moyer (@Willmoyer19) November 7, 2023

Stat leaders from North Carolina’s 86-70 win over Radford: PTS: Armando Bacot (25) REB: Armando Bacot (13) AST: Elliot Cadeau (6) BLK: T-Harrison Ingram, Bacot (2) STL: Jae’Lyn Withers (2) FG%: T-Jalen Washington, Paxson Wojcik, Withers (100) 3P%: Cormac Ryan (42.9) https://t.co/ECBEaKYpMQ pic.twitter.com/XC5kZ1FZDd — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) November 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire