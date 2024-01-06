Social media reacts to UNC’s lockdown defensive performance at Clemson

If there were any remaining concerns about UNC not being an ACC basketball contender this year, those completely diminished on Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels weren’t able to unleash their high-octane offense on the Clemson Tigers, but instead lock them down defensively in a 65-55 UNC victory.

This game featured two of the ACC’s best big – UNC’s Armando Bacot and a 20-point scorer in Clemson’s P.J. Hall. It was a battle in the paint throughout the crucial conference clash, but one Bacot ultimately won. Bacot recorded yet another double-double, this time with 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Hall only scored 10 points and fouled out late.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half and played a close game for most of the second, but that changed with Carolina’s late spurt. With 5:18 remaining in the game, UNC took a 5-point lead on Bacot’s first made free throw. Then, with 2:23 remaining, Harrison Ingram pushed the Tar Heels’ advantage to seven with a contested latup.

Carolina isn’t known to be a great 3-point shooting team, but the perimeter shooting proved a major advantage against Clemson. UNC made 8/23 downtown attempts, while limiting the Tigers to a horrid 1-of-18 mark.

Let’s see what Tar Heel Nation thinks of the timely victory:

Thank god I don’t have to hear that Clemson fan yelling all game anymore — justin (@Jdragon_86) January 6, 2024

Oh two games on the road that are dubs? Not bad for Hubert Davis and the gang right? Where are the haters at! What are yall going to complain about now? — Snake (@SnakeRanting) January 6, 2024

Under 5-minute defense was spectacular. That's what won the game. — Jeff Haseley (@JeffHaseley) January 6, 2024

Good job! Keep em coming! — Mike Hubbard (@ironmike894) January 6, 2024

North Carolina beats Clemson on the road, making it their second consecutive win. UNC remains undefeated in ACC play, a great start to the season. Clemson struggled, being scoreless in the last 5 minutes. Next up, Tar Heels play N.C. State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. — Z U L A (@ZulaMorissette) January 6, 2024

Go get that title! — Aloysius Devadander (@0hmotme) January 6, 2024

Looking for the Hubert haters today. pic.twitter.com/AGXUBSsq4g — Sour Patch Kid (@Tracer14nc) January 6, 2024

Bacot was huge for the Tar Heels! Dominated underneath. Quality Quad 1 win. — Mid-Major Basketball (@midmajorball) January 6, 2024

Huge win for UNC Clemson just couldn’t shoot the ball (again) Not sure how I feel about this Tigers team — BakersBets (@Bakers_Bets) January 6, 2024

we are baaaaackkk — North Carolina Fanpage (@tarheel_reports) January 6, 2024

Huge win. Final four type team in March. — B Rabbit (@BoucherBobby12) January 6, 2024

And that’s a wrap from Death Valley. Really, really nice road win over No. 16 Clemson. Never felt like #UNC was gonna lose tbh. Heels improve to 11-3 and 3-0 in ACC play. Not too shabby. Midweek trip to NC State up next. Always a fun one in Raleigh. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) January 6, 2024

Big minutes for the bench tonight. 52 mins. JWash, JWith & Trimble each gave very good productivity. And needless to say, big Mando was a beast. — Rayzor (@IrishTomsyFan) January 6, 2024

I know there’s a lot of people on here talk about Hubert but so far this season this team has got a lot better on defense. Especially the last 3 games. Hopefully they can continue this. I’ve enjoyed watching Carolina ball again so far. — Kenny Turner (@krt4UNC) January 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire