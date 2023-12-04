Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC heading to Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Richard Adkins
·3 min read

It’s officially Bowl season in college football, and we now know the North Carolina Tar Heel’s next destination.

UNC will travel just down the road to Charlotte, NC, taking on West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game. The announcement came hours after the college football committee announced the playoff teams, leaving out undefeated ACC champion FSU.

The disrespect the ACC received from the committee had fans worried that the lack of respect would trickle down to UNC bowl placement. Instead, when the news dropped that the UNC would be playing in the Mayo Bowl once again, the discussion quickly turned to UNC’s what-if season.

UNC could’ve done some special things this season if their year hadn’t derailed in the UVA loss. Despite the ugly finish, fans are still optimistic that the Tar Heels can end the year right with a bowl victory.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC being selected for Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire