Social media reacts to UNC heading to Duke’s Mayo Bowl

It’s officially Bowl season in college football, and we now know the North Carolina Tar Heel’s next destination.

UNC will travel just down the road to Charlotte, NC, taking on West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game. The announcement came hours after the college football committee announced the playoff teams, leaving out undefeated ACC champion FSU.

The disrespect the ACC received from the committee had fans worried that the lack of respect would trickle down to UNC bowl placement. Instead, when the news dropped that the UNC would be playing in the Mayo Bowl once again, the discussion quickly turned to UNC’s what-if season.

UNC could’ve done some special things this season if their year hadn’t derailed in the UVA loss. Despite the ugly finish, fans are still optimistic that the Tar Heels can end the year right with a bowl victory.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC being selected for Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Two generational quarterbacks from Charlotte playing in their last games as Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Is this our ceiling? 😔 pic.twitter.com/V8uZh8kZqR — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) December 3, 2023

UNC bowl trip to…. Charlotte. Brutal. Nothing against the Mayo bowl or Charlotte, but you know those players are bummed to not be going to Florida or California instead of 90 miles down the road or whatever. — Butch Worley (@butchworley) December 4, 2023

From 6-0 to the mayo bowl. What an embarrassment. — Kevin Chandler, Jr. 🐏 (@KChandlerJr) December 4, 2023

We were ranked one spot behind Alabama six weeks ago https://t.co/1nZ5Mmha1A — Tim Campbell (@BgTimeTimmyJim) December 3, 2023

Not watching this. And no I don't want to hear "It's better than nothing." because this team could've been much better than they are now. No excuse. https://t.co/SZfQ879sv4 — 🐏 Kenya The Tar Heel 🐏 (@TarHeelKenya) December 4, 2023

UNC is addicted to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl https://t.co/cd763B2yrq — Jackson Gates (@jaxbgates) December 3, 2023

They did end up in charlotte after all https://t.co/nKSVtstRtW — Jack Short (@Jackshort23_) December 4, 2023

Happy that @DevontezWalker will get to play in Charlotte after all. https://t.co/t99bDXx7Ep — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) December 3, 2023

WVU and UNC have met only twice, both of with in bowl games and they are 1-1 against each other. 1997: Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL) – UNC 20, WVU 13 2008: Meineke Car Care Bowl (Charlotte, NC) – WVU 31, UNC 30 2023: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) — James (@mountaineerjdub) December 3, 2023

Another trip to the Duke’s Mayo bowl. Says everything you need to know about UNC Football. — Alan H. Weinhouse (@WeinhouseH) December 3, 2023

Of course UNC is in the d00k Mayo bowl. 🙄🙄🙄 — DoctorBobble (@DoctorBobble) December 3, 2023

The dooks mayo bowl.. how exciting. — Clutch Sports: UNC (@ClutchSportsUNC) December 3, 2023

UNC playing in the Mayo bowl? pic.twitter.com/knge5d82Iy — Curran Campbell (@curran_campbell) December 3, 2023

