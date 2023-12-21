Social media reacts to UNC’s dominant win over previously-undefeated Oklahoma

With a pair of tough, consecutive losses to college basketball powers UConn and Kentucky, the UNC men’s basketball team needed a bounce-back win.

That wasn’t going to be easy on Wednesday night, with the 7-ranked Oklahoma Sooners coming to North Carolina for a highly-anticipated, non-conference clash in the Jumpman Invitational. Oklahoma entered the game averaging 84.4 points per game, which ranks 28th in college basketball, with an 81-47 thumping of Green Bay in its last matchup.

Not only did the Tar Heels just beat the Sooners, they made the Big 12’s lone remaining, undefeated team look uncomfortable throughout in a 81-69 UNC victory.

Carolina forced 18 Oklahoma turnovers, a welcomed sight to see after struggling defensively against UConn and Kentucky. Armando Bacot played much better by being aggressive in the paint, whether draining turn-around hook shots, blocking Sooner shots or pulling down rebounds. Four UNC players scored in double-digits, anchored by 23 from R.J. Davis.

While it wasn’t a home game for the Tar Heels, it sure felt like one. The Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, was filled with a sea of Carolina Blue. Chapel Hill is just a 2.5-hour drive from Charlotte, while Norman, Okla. is 16.5 hours.

Let’s take a lot at how Tar Heel Nation reacted to the timely victory on social media:

feels so good to win a damn game!!! — Damien (@wunnaworld) December 21, 2023

Sooner fan here. Nothing but respect to the Heels. Helluva night. Hope to see y'all again in March! — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) December 21, 2023

That was for you Big Grits! — Travis (@travyyy06) December 21, 2023

5 ranked opponents y'all. Waiting for that NC State fan to tweet about State's noncon schedule being tougher than UNC's again. — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) December 21, 2023

That was Carolina ball pic.twitter.com/DiY3Jc7QT1 — MattyIceLocks (@phatparlays) December 21, 2023

You love to see it. — J. Kevin Kelly (@j_k_kelly) December 21, 2023

Great team win, let's build on this and do some special things the rest of the way 🐏🔥 #GDTBATH — tdubtyb (@tdubtyb) December 21, 2023

it’s been too long since we’ve seen a locker celly — JvRich_ (@JvRich_) December 21, 2023

I’ve got a sec to fall back on my pregame feels. If you had the chance to meet the man, you’re smiling FOR him tonight. Love ya big fella…that game was for you. #BigGrits @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/yEbTHvqtyP — Black & Blue Stew (@go_heels) December 21, 2023

#BigGrits #BigE #EricMontross is smiling down on us tonight. In my mind he, Walter Davis and Coach Smith are all together cheering Hubert on! @CountessesofUNC @UNC_Basketball @UNC_TarHeelFan — Kevin Frye (@SheriffFrye06) December 21, 2023

Fun time at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte watching @UNC_Basketball get a win over the Sooners. Proud of Carolina Leadership Academy leaders RJ Davis and Seth Trimble on leading the way. #GoHeels 🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/2J7B8PjNS1 — Jeff Janssen (@janssenleader) December 21, 2023

It's always good to see the Heels in the house! Eric Montross deserves every ounce of praise.💙 pic.twitter.com/Oo8RSBaSdX — J. R. Parler (@JRParlerEmpower) December 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire