Social Media reacts to UNC’s disappointing – but unsurprising – loss at Georgia Tech

That 6-0 start for UNC’s football program was so much fun.

The Tar Heels slowly crept up the rankings, reaching as high as 10th in the AP Poll. Would this finally be the year they made the College Football Playoff?

Just as Carolina fans have become accustomed to so many times, particularly when football is ranked, a massive wave of disappointment swept through Chapel Hill. UNC lost to UVA last weekend, 31-27, ending its CFP hopes and putting a massive dent in its ACC title chances.

Surely, UNC head coach Mack Brown would have his players better prepared for Georgia Tech, right?

Wrong.

The Tar Heels appeared on the verge of a blowout, leading 14-0 early and then entering the fourth quarter up 11 points.

Their defense collapsed again, allowing the Yellow Jackets to rack up 635 total yards, in a 46-42 Georgia Tech victory. Yes, you read that correctly – 635 yards.

With the loss, UNC can kiss its ACC title hopes and ranking goodbye. Carolina has no excuse to lose against Campbell next weekend, but beating Duke, Clemson and N.C. State now seems like a tall task.

There’s bound to be a lot of anger and disappointment sifting through social media right now. Let’s check out what people had to say:

UNC’s defense is an embarrassment. We’re wasting our second elite QB in a row. It’s just sad at this point. — J. Kevin Kelly (@j_k_kelly) October 29, 2023

#UNC football 🤝 Underachieving Another brutal loss for the Tar Heels in Atlanta and, man, does this feel like last season all over again. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) October 29, 2023

Shoutout to the UNC football fan who rushed the field and recorded the celebration after Georgia Tech won. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MgXyD0qIML — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) October 29, 2023

Putting up 42 points should be a win. This defense is awful. This is all on the defensive coaches and Mac Brown for NOT making defensive coaching changes last year. — Nelson Smith (@SmithNelsonLa) October 29, 2023

UNC 🤝 Miami

Losing to GT — Skeedos 🙌🐬 (@skeedos1) October 29, 2023

UNC might be the worst second half college football program in the history of the Earth. We all saw it coming. Can we ever finish a season strong? — William Lane (@TheWillieLane) October 29, 2023

That game is why I don’t go on this hell site during games. At some point you just have to shrug and accept that #UNC is never going to be a school that will get to that level where it needs to be with football. — albhood.bsky.social (@albhood) October 29, 2023

@UNCFootball please tell us how Tez is??? — 🇺🇸TarHeel🐏 (@flamingoHeels) October 29, 2023

Mack Brown is generational at wasting talent — Riley Davis (@Riley_Davis3) October 29, 2023

UNC gon UNC! Lmaoooo I love us so much! We are who we have always been! 😂😂😂😂 #GoHeels!🐏 — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) October 29, 2023

UNC is officially eliminated from the College Football Playoff — CFB&CBB Hub (@cfb_cbb_Hub) October 29, 2023

Being a TARHEEL football fan and a Panther fan is contributes to a long weekend of tequila — King (@Mr_skyhigh11) October 29, 2023

The thing about unc football is I can't even enjoy the wins anymore cause I know this shit will happen. I wanna set myself on fire — Vanilla King (@Jaywoooo) October 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire