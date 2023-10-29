Advertisement

Social Media reacts to UNC’s disappointing – but unsurprising – loss at Georgia Tech

Aidan Jensen
·3 min read

That 6-0 start for UNC’s football program was so much fun.

The Tar Heels slowly crept up the rankings, reaching as high as 10th in the AP Poll. Would this finally be the year they made the College Football Playoff?

Just as Carolina fans have become accustomed to so many times, particularly when football is ranked, a massive wave of disappointment swept through Chapel Hill. UNC lost to UVA last weekend, 31-27, ending its CFP hopes and putting a massive dent in its ACC title chances.

Surely, UNC head coach Mack Brown would have his players better prepared for Georgia Tech, right?

Wrong.

The Tar Heels appeared on the verge of a blowout, leading 14-0 early and then entering the fourth quarter up 11 points.

Their defense collapsed again, allowing the Yellow Jackets to rack up 635 total yards, in a 46-42 Georgia Tech victory. Yes, you read that correctly – 635 yards.

With the loss, UNC can kiss its ACC title hopes and ranking goodbye. Carolina has no excuse to lose against Campbell next weekend, but beating Duke, Clemson and N.C. State now seems like a tall task.

There’s bound to be a lot of anger and disappointment sifting through social media right now. Let’s check out what people had to say:

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire