Social media reacts to UNC Basketball’s big comeback against FSU

Richard Adkins
·5 min read

The North Carolina men’s basketball program hosted their first conference game of the season, welcoming Florida State to the Dean Dome Saturday.

This game had social media jumping from the start as UNC failed to get off to the same hot start they had against Tennessee. Instead, the cold start and bad stretches would put UNC behind early as they trailed the first half 35-29.

Fans on social media pointed out the horrific calls made by the refs on the reasoning behind UNC getting behind in the first half. However, stats paint a different picture with UNC shooting 2-11 from three in the first period while FSU went 7-14.

The second-half start just added more frustration to UNC fans with FSU starting the period on a 13-6 run to go up 13 with 15 minutes to play. Thankfully for Tar Heel fans, the struggles didn’t sustain with UNC charging a comeback, going on a 21-0 run to electrify the arena and social media.

The hate and doubt quickly turned into positivity as UNC capped off the comeback in a monstrous way, winning 78-70. Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s monstrous comeback.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire