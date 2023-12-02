Social media reacts to UNC Basketball’s big comeback against FSU

The North Carolina men’s basketball program hosted their first conference game of the season, welcoming Florida State to the Dean Dome Saturday.

This game had social media jumping from the start as UNC failed to get off to the same hot start they had against Tennessee. Instead, the cold start and bad stretches would put UNC behind early as they trailed the first half 35-29.

Fans on social media pointed out the horrific calls made by the refs on the reasoning behind UNC getting behind in the first half. However, stats paint a different picture with UNC shooting 2-11 from three in the first period while FSU went 7-14.

The second-half start just added more frustration to UNC fans with FSU starting the period on a 13-6 run to go up 13 with 15 minutes to play. Thankfully for Tar Heel fans, the struggles didn’t sustain with UNC charging a comeback, going on a 21-0 run to electrify the arena and social media.

The hate and doubt quickly turned into positivity as UNC capped off the comeback in a monstrous way, winning 78-70. Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s monstrous comeback.

W or L in a December ACC game doesn’t define the season. BUT, if #UNC wants to reestablish themselves with the elite of CBB, they’ve got to take care of business in a home conference game as a double-digit favorite. We know they can do it. Let’s find out what they’re made of. — Jack Morris (@jackmorrisUNC) December 2, 2023

We def don’t need to look past any games right now! #UNC play each game like it’s y’all last.. — Tiffany 😎🤓 (@TippszKO) December 2, 2023

UNC didn't show up today, so dumb — David Fraser (@DatDudeDF) December 2, 2023

Shots aren't falling… Time to see how they handle adversity #UNC — Jordan Falls (@JordanFalls) December 2, 2023

UNC looks like a whole different team, what happened to the energy? — Tyler (@TCouch23) December 2, 2023

UNC can’t buy a bucket goodness — Durag Papi (@I_m_TaylorMade) December 2, 2023

How do you put up 61 in a half vs a good team, and come out this flat vs and unranked team. Typical UNC ball. — Saving History🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) December 2, 2023

Aren't going to win many giving up this many threes — All Things UNC (@AllthingsUNC) December 2, 2023

Typical annual game where UNC misses every open shot they take while their opponent is makes their 3s at a 60% clip — Drew Bryant (@BrewDryant) December 2, 2023

So UNC doesn’t score 100 every game? — Brett Kendrick (@B_Ken63) December 2, 2023

We’re tied, 56-56. 6-0 run for UNC, which once trailed in this half by 14 points. The Heels get a standing ovation heading into the media timeout. pic.twitter.com/JalH3j5toe — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) December 2, 2023

Another coaching move that mad “fans” will ignore, but Hubert Davis has also played a three guard combo of Davis, Cadeau, and Trimble for about six straight game minutes. Speed making the comeback. #UNC — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) December 2, 2023

What a RUN them boys look like a New York AAU TEAM picking up full court😂😂😂 got them boys falling down and all types of stuff lol — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) December 2, 2023

Do y’all see the pure joy on Elliot Cadeau’s face when his teammates score? That’s a Carolina point guard. — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) December 2, 2023

Wow, what a comeback I thought were were dead — Javaris Flowers (@jflo_11) December 2, 2023

Seth Trimble coulda jumped ship this offseason but he stayed 10 toes down when so many ppl couldn’t see how it would work…now look at him🥹🥹 respect. — Vαℓαrie ♛ (@LeeenaBellle87) December 2, 2023

Think we’re learning a little about this team’s resiliency… 💪 — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) December 2, 2023

Look, UNC deserves credit for fighting back. But let’s not forget to thank Leonard Hamilton for another master class in under coaching his squad, and snatching defeat from the jaws of victory — Jake Lawrence (@TheRealestRJL) December 2, 2023

UNC win, Duke lose, life is good. pic.twitter.com/wvIjQbOduB — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) December 2, 2023

It feels like forever since I've had fun watching #UNC basketball. This team, man…the toughness. The synergy. They're far from perfect, I don't remember the last time I felt like they could beat most teams in the country which is…wild to think about. — Brandon Anderson brandonanderson@bsky.social (@THBBrandon) December 2, 2023

Elliot Cadeau is an absolute game-changer for North Carolina. #UNC — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) December 2, 2023

Very nice comeback for UNC great effort this team is solid let’s keep building — Jason Alexander (@youngjayy25) December 2, 2023

Shout out to Hubert for going with the full court press. That was a key part of our comeback today. #UNC pic.twitter.com/ecteIDWZJu — Ultramagnetic LB’s (@LBrothersMedia) December 2, 2023

HUGE win. Shows the grit of this team. This is the first #UNC team since 2018-19 that would’ve even been able to fight back. Rough first 25:00, but you have to be pleased. Go Heels. — Jack Morris (@jackmorrisUNC) December 2, 2023

Best UNC win I seen in a long time, down 14 in the second half and showed some toughness, love it. https://t.co/U0RA6oB2QE — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) December 2, 2023

