Social media reacts to UNC basketball’s blowout win over Syracuse

Zack Pearson
·3 min read
The North Carolina Tar Heels avoided the letdown spot on Saturday, taking care of business in a big way over Syracuse at home.

With the Tar Heels 103-67 win over the Orange, they moved to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. It was the sixth-straight win for the Tar Heels going back to December as they found their groove. This win as also impressive as they dominated from start to finish.

The Tar Heels remain the lone unbeaten in the ACC and appear to be the favorites here in mid-January. And Saturday’s game once again showed just how good they can be when firing on all cylinders.

Next up for the Tar Heels is a home game against Louisville on Wednesday night as they look to keep the win streak going. But before we get to that point, let’s look at how social media reacted to the Tar Heels’ big win.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire