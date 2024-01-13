Social media reacts to UNC basketball’s blowout win over Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels avoided the letdown spot on Saturday, taking care of business in a big way over Syracuse at home.

With the Tar Heels 103-67 win over the Orange, they moved to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. It was the sixth-straight win for the Tar Heels going back to December as they found their groove. This win as also impressive as they dominated from start to finish.

The Tar Heels remain the lone unbeaten in the ACC and appear to be the favorites here in mid-January. And Saturday’s game once again showed just how good they can be when firing on all cylinders.

Next up for the Tar Heels is a home game against Louisville on Wednesday night as they look to keep the win streak going. But before we get to that point, let’s look at how social media reacted to the Tar Heels’ big win.

North Carolina held its last three opponents to fewer than 60 points, then comes out today and drops 103 points in a 36-point win over Syracuse. Tar Heels look like a bonafide Final Four contender and RJ Davis has been the best guard in the country this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 13, 2024

North Carolina is passing the eye test. Good Lord. — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) January 13, 2024

A cool thing about he and Ingram are that they stay engaged, even when they’re not hitting jumpers. They find other ways to consistently contribute. #UNC https://t.co/hn6BY8O7RA — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) January 13, 2024

That’s a top 5 ball team, argue with a wall — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) January 13, 2024

UNC class of ‘24, I envy you 😂 enjoy the hell out of these next 3 months — shiv (@SHIV4N) January 13, 2024

I’d rather get biscuits for 100 points @Bojangles than get a Chick-fil-A sandwich for an opponent missing 2 free throws like at ncst. One has to do with what your own team accomplishes and the other has to do with what you hope the other team misses. Sums up the fanbases. — Countesses of UNC (@CountessesofUNC) January 13, 2024

UNC has 90 points in an ACC game fore the under 8 minute timeout — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) January 13, 2024

The @UNC_Basketball machine rolls on vs @Cuse_MBB today 103

-67 as Hubert Davis has Tar Heels sharing the ball & playing solid D . Had 5 in double figures. @theACC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 13, 2024

Carolina is rolling and their play has something to do with it but sheesh. Syracuse is not good. And was 11-4 coming in. Folks always get triggered when outsiders say the league needs Duke and Carolina to be great. This season is a prime example as to why. — Tommy Ashley (@TAshleyIC) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire