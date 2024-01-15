Social media reacts to UNC basketball moving into top 5

North Carolina is playing their best basketball of the season here in January, winning six-straight games. After winning a stretch of three-straight road games in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Tar Heels went out and beat Syracuse by 30.

At 13-3 and 6-0 in the ACC, the Tar Heels have the inside track to winning the conference. It is still very early and there’s a lot of basketball to be left but you have to like what you’re seeing if you’re a UNC fan.

After the win over Syracuse on Saturday, North Carolina saw their ranking in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls shoot up all the way into the top 5.

UNC is ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the AP poll, their highest rankings of the season. Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels moving up in the polls ahead of a week where they will play Louisville and Boston College.

Carolina Men’s Basketball ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll @UNC_Basketball #GoHeels — 𝗝𝗘𝗙𝗙 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗪𝗢𝗢𝗗 (@jsbtarheel95) January 15, 2024

while we’re enjoying the intermission report i’d like to let everyone know that UNC men’s basketball team is now ranked 4th in the AP poll 🤩🤩 — grace (NATIONAL CHAMPS) (@GRobs_Boston) January 15, 2024

Four teams got first place votes in this week’s AP Poll: UConn, Purdue, Kansas, and UNC — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) January 15, 2024

Yea @UNC_Basketball should be in the top 5 come Monday. If not, AP poll voters are crazy https://t.co/VoGSpomEEN — Richard 🇳🇬 (@riche_01) January 11, 2024

#UNC is ranked higher than Kansas in both NET and KenPom. All I’m saying is this is why I don’t care as much about the AP poll anymore because the rankings sometimes just make no sense. — Brandon Anderson brandonanderson@bsky.social (@THBBrandon) January 15, 2024

Duke is up to 7th in the AP poll. Wake Forest falls out of "receiving votes" category. The whole ACC: 4. UNC

7. Duke

… Receiving votes (points): Clemson (38), N.C. State (8). — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) January 15, 2024

#UNC skyrockets to No. 4 in AP Poll. Heels haven't been this high, this late in the season since 2018-19. — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) January 15, 2024

Kenpom has UNC 12 spots higher and Kansas lost to the 77th team in the country. Would have to disagree. — Solo (@ThatTallDude_16) January 15, 2024

They both have 4 wins against ranked team lil bro. Can you check if UNC lost to UCF? — Luke Tyree (@luke_tyree) January 15, 2024

i know rankings don’t really matter but UNC being at #4 is incorrect — cozy (@grovestcozy) January 15, 2024

Both Duke and Carolina should be higher, Houston lost twice this week and only dropped 3 spots should be #8, Tennessee also lost to Mississippi state and struggled against a mid Georgia team, Duke should be 5, Purdue should be at 3, Kansas at 4 and UNC at 2 — kieran (@kieranschulz) January 15, 2024

