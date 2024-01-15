Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC basketball moving into top 5

Zack Pearson
·3 min read

North Carolina is playing their best basketball of the season here in January, winning six-straight games. After winning a stretch of three-straight road games in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Tar Heels went out and beat Syracuse by 30.

At 13-3 and 6-0 in the ACC, the Tar Heels have the inside track to winning the conference. It is still very early and there’s a lot of basketball to be left but you have to like what you’re seeing if you’re a UNC fan.

After the win over Syracuse on Saturday, North Carolina saw their ranking in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls shoot up all the way into the top 5.

UNC is ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the AP poll, their highest rankings of the season. Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels moving up in the polls ahead of a week where they will play Louisville and Boston College.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire