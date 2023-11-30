Social media reacts to UNC basketball’s big win over Tennessee

It was quite the night for UNC’s men’s basketball program as they hosted Tennessee for a special SEC/ACC matchup in the Dean’s Dome.

The Tar Heels uniquely held the special conference match, by having a whiteout with fans all wearing white shirts while they cheered on UNC. Well, it must’ve worked wonders with the Tar Heels having an offensive explosion against a top defense in the nation, completely blowing out the Volunteers 61-39 in the first half.

Social media couldn’t believe what they were seeing as UNC continued to run up the score while showing disciplined half-court defense. The second half did get scary, with Tennesse closing the gaps throughout the period.

The blown lead brought back some doubt, with fans questioning the killer instinct. Tennessee got it close at the end, going from a 24-point lead to six after a five-minute scoring drought. Still, the game went UNC’s way, bringing back the belief that UNC can get back to being the program it once was.

Everything that UNC needed to happen in this one did, and it proved that this team could compete with the best of them.

We also saw players thrive in their respective roles, with Elliot Cadeau finishing with 10 assists. Multiple Tar Heels finished with double digits as Harrison Ingram had 20 points, Armando Bacot with 22, Cormac Ryan with 15 and RJ Davis tacking on 27.

The impressive night gave Chapel Hill biscuits, while having social media full of highlights plays.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s shellacking of Tennessee.

UNC rolling Tennessee. Up 22 at the half scoring 61. What an offensive show. — Pryor Robertson Insurance Guy (@Pryorro27) November 30, 2023

How rare is the Tennessee/UNC halftime result? It’s the largest halftime deficit for Tennessee under Rick Barnes (22) — The North Poll Pod (@northpollpod) November 30, 2023

dear god unc is playing like a national championship team rn — steph (@realstephanieb1) November 30, 2023

That UNC first half got me like pic.twitter.com/QRPM9XnZ0f — David (@ykt_david) November 30, 2023

Hell of a first half from @UNC_Basketball keep that same pace and energy second half — Starks (@starskyNOhutch) November 30, 2023

What an unreal first half by UNC! Up 22 and hung a 61 piece on Tennessee! #TarHeels — Mike Rotolo™ (@MikeRotolo35) November 30, 2023

UNC really just put up 61 against Tennessee, the best defensive team so far this season…crazy — Hawk (@HawkMoney1) November 30, 2023

I was wrong about UNC pic.twitter.com/QYvIGEFYga — Crazie Talk (@crazietalker) November 30, 2023

UNC thinks they are Arsenal with this first half, SIXTY ONEEEEE — Tyler (@TMftbl) November 30, 2023

What a first half performance from UNC my goodness — DruOrFalse (@DruOrFalseTTV) November 30, 2023

UNC playing the #1 defense in the country has 61 at halftime are up 22 points. Hell of a half for the Heels. — Not Chris Tabor (@NotChrisTabor) November 30, 2023

Wow that dominant Tennessee defense gave up 60 points in a half to UNC? pic.twitter.com/dIuJuCuI7l — William Norris (@Will_Norris11) November 30, 2023

Crazy how good UNC can be when they are able to play a physical game without over officiating. — Evan (@umpire_evan) November 30, 2023

UNC up 22 at half vs Tennessee…

There’s no way you can convince me we aren’t the best team in the nation. Idc idc idc pic.twitter.com/EdawStjQY5 — PhishyyPicks (@PhishyyPicks) November 30, 2023

Oh look espn finding a way to talk about duke during a UNC halftime…. This is my shocked face. pic.twitter.com/1sLCuAwKAK — jjbparker4 (@jjbparker4) November 30, 2023

Loudest cheer of the night? Erin Matson on the Jumbotron . 🐐 — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 30, 2023

UNC's offense has slowed a bit this half, while Tennessee is still knocking down shots regularly. But Tar Heels are tenaciously keeping that lead at a sizable gap, thanks partly to going 4 for 5 from 3 this half. No. 17 UNC leads No. 10 Tennessee 81-65 with 11:23 left. — Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) November 30, 2023

Every time #UNC hits a big shot, Tennessee goes right down and gets an easy basket. Gotta find some defensive stops or this game is going to get way too close for comfort. #GoHeels — Scott Hatch (@scotthatch22) November 30, 2023

UNC wins fans still find something negative to say. When they lose, it’s 80+ comments under a post vs when they win it’s only 12 comments. Miserable. Team deserves better fans. — South Carolina Eye Test Hoops (@goatp76) November 30, 2023

Finish strong 🙏 — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 30, 2023

Refs were awful in Atlantis but this is now the third straight game (I think) where someone has fouled out. That needs to be fixed as well. — “Casual” UNC Fan (@sportsfan513) November 30, 2023

This UNC team HAS TO develop a killer instinct…way too many blown big leads. Other than that, really like this team. — Tys (@IAMCTYS) November 30, 2023

The silence in the Dean Smith Center every time UNC clangs a shot off the rim is so deafening after allowing Tennessee back in this game. They have almost the momentum. We need to fight for it back — Piercingpersonality (@Pierceinperson) November 30, 2023

God, please Heels. Hold on. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) November 30, 2023

Heels haven’t made a field goal in the last 6:07. Now would be a good time. — Out Of The Blue (@unc_ootb) November 30, 2023

I think any broadcasting crew coming to call a UNC basketball game should be briefed on the #Biscuits thing. It's literally for anyone in North Carolina at a participating Bojangles lol — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) November 30, 2023

Not gonna complain about the second half. We need resume wins and just got a great one. #UNC — Kimothy Jones Jr (@KimJR_) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire