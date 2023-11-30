Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC basketball’s big win over Tennessee

Richard Adkins
It was quite the night for UNC’s men’s basketball program as they hosted Tennessee for a special SEC/ACC matchup in the Dean’s Dome.

The Tar Heels uniquely held the special conference match, by having a whiteout with fans all wearing white shirts while they cheered on UNC. Well, it must’ve worked wonders with the Tar Heels having an offensive explosion against a top defense in the nation, completely blowing out the Volunteers 61-39 in the first half.

Social media couldn’t believe what they were seeing as UNC continued to run up the score while showing disciplined half-court defense. The second half did get scary, with Tennesse closing the gaps throughout the period.

The blown lead brought back some doubt, with fans questioning the killer instinct. Tennessee got it close at the end, going from a 24-point lead to six after a five-minute scoring drought. Still, the game went UNC’s way, bringing back the belief that UNC can get back to being the program it once was.

Everything that UNC needed to happen in this one did, and it proved that this team could compete with the best of them.

We also saw players thrive in their respective roles, with Elliot Cadeau finishing with 10 assists. Multiple Tar Heels finished with double digits as Harrison Ingram had 20 points, Armando Bacot with 22, Cormac Ryan with 15 and RJ Davis tacking on 27.

The impressive night gave Chapel Hill biscuits, while having social media full of highlights plays.

Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s shellacking of Tennessee.

