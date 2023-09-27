Social media reacts to UNC basketball’s ACC schedule release

The highly anticipated men’s basketball ACC schedule has been released, and fans on social media are fired up for the season.

After a dreadful 2022-2023 college basketball season, where UNC ended the year declining an NIT invitation, they look for a bounce-back year. Last season, the Tar Heels finished 20-13 and then proceeded to go through a U-haul of an off-season with players entering the transfer portal like Taylor Swift fans lining up to buy Travis Kelce jerseys.

Losing key players like Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, and Tyler Nickel, to name a few, we are concerned about what is to come. However, that doubt quickly left when it was announced that five-star recruit Elliot Cadeau would join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season after re-classifying.

Well, now we know what the ACC road will look like with the program taking to social media to announce the upcoming games. Conference play kicks off December 2nd, hosting FSU in Chapel Hill, and ends March 9th on enemy territory against Duke.

Fans had a field day on social media, nitpicking the schedule, circling their favorite games, and sharing their excitement for the upcoming season. Let us look at how social media reacted to the ACC schedule release.

PLAN YOUR LIVES ACCORDINGLY!!! 💙💙 https://t.co/PnPbvkXMKS — Michelle Cadeau (@thecadeaus) September 27, 2023

Jan 2nd is a revenge game if you ask me 🤷‍♂️ Other than that… LFG!! 😤😤😤🩵🩵🩵 https://t.co/kr7vUft4Xb — Travis (@travyyy06) September 27, 2023

Ridiculous schedule 7 straight Power 5 games, Charleston Southern, then 3 straight road ACC games. All before Jan 11 I thought the schedule was awful the last 2 years. This is even worse https://t.co/LK2TaFE7Do — UNC Sports Talk (@UNCSportsTalk) September 27, 2023

NC State basketball seeing Duke and UNC games 48 hours apart from each other on their schedule pic.twitter.com/RG2lL3b9Vw — Trey Lower 🎙️ (@TreyLowerPxP) September 27, 2023

Need the season to start more than I need air https://t.co/UlJf3CQylN — Matt ⚾️ (@yankeesguy93) September 27, 2023

Going at UNC but not having them at home in league play is an abomination. The ACC should be ashamed of ruining the big 4 basketball schedule. — A. Lee (@justaDeac) September 27, 2023

Jan 2nd-10th is gonna be big stretch — Trey Simpson-Goldsmith (@ehs_2314) September 27, 2023

Iteee Let’s Try This Again https://t.co/AUhdmPz1Uo — CSTEW (@BYLU_STEW2) September 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire