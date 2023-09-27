Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC basketball’s ACC schedule release

Richard Adkins
·2 min read

The highly anticipated men’s basketball ACC schedule has been released, and fans on social media are fired up for the season.

After a dreadful 2022-2023 college basketball season, where UNC ended the year declining an NIT invitation, they look for a bounce-back year. Last season, the Tar Heels finished 20-13 and then proceeded to go through a U-haul of an off-season with players entering the transfer portal like Taylor Swift fans lining up to buy Travis Kelce jerseys.

Losing key players like Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, and Tyler Nickel, to name a few, we are concerned about what is to come. However, that doubt quickly left when it was announced that five-star recruit Elliot Cadeau would join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season after re-classifying.

Well, now we know what the ACC road will look like with the program taking to social media to announce the upcoming games. Conference play kicks off December 2nd, hosting FSU in Chapel Hill, and ends March 9th on enemy territory against Duke.

Fans had a field day on social media, nitpicking the schedule, circling their favorite games, and sharing their excitement for the upcoming season. Let us look at how social media reacted to the ACC schedule release.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire