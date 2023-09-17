Social media reacts: UGA overcomes bad start in win vs. South Carolina

The Georgia Bulldogs faced some real adversity in their first SEC game of the season. Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime against South Carolina before outscoring the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half.

Georgia’s offensive line and defense helped get the Bulldogs on track after a rough first half. The Bulldogs failed to capitalize on a few red zone opportunities in the first half. Georgia true freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missed a pair of field goal attempts.

The Georgia defense disrupted Spencer Rattler more in the second half. Rattler completed just 25% of his passes in the second half. Tykee Smith and Dan Jackson both had interceptions in the second half for Georgia.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck avoided turnovers, but did not play particularly well. He finished with 269 passing yards with no touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards had a huge game before the Dawgs’ offensive line, which blocked well most of the day. Edwards, who missed Georgia’s first two games due to injury, ran for 118 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored a rushing touchdown.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will need to be sharper in order to make the College Football Playoff. However, it is better to learn this lesson in a win, as opposed to in a loss.

How did Bulldog fans react on social media to Georgia’s 24-14 win over South Carolina?

Tale of two halves

South Carolina had Georgia on the ropes in the first half … a tale of two halves in Athens‼️ pic.twitter.com/uogbWj3xci — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 16, 2023

UGA moves to 3-0

UGA makes history

🗣 How 'bout them DAWGS‼️ @GeorgiaFootball becomes the eighth team in SEC history to win 2️⃣0️⃣ straight games. pic.twitter.com/t766dMv1LS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 16, 2023

What did Kirby Smart say at halftime?

Someone leak that Kirby Smart halftime speech… — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) September 16, 2023

Hats off to the offensive line

.@GeorgiaFootball OL played very well today. That’s exactly how you should have played the 1st two games. #GoDawgs — TEwracademy (@TEwracademy) September 16, 2023

A win is a win

Daijun Edwards was huge for UGA

Daijun Edwards today in his first game of the season… 20 carries for 118 yards and a TD. The first time a UGA RB had 20 carries in a game since Zamir White's 26 for 136 yds against Kentucky……in 2020.#BigTime #RBsDoMatter — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) September 16, 2023

Georgia has kicker issues

A Georgia fan just won $1,000 by making a short field goal at halftime. And I suspect I know what every fan who saw that was thinking. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) September 16, 2023

Javon Bullard praises UGA

Georgia has a tough road ahead

Every remaining undefeated SEC team is on Georgia’s schedule: Missouri

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Auburn — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) September 17, 2023

UGA's struggles remind us of the old days

This team reminds me of every team from my college years:

• Risk-averse QB ✅

• Underperforming OL ✅

• Conservative red zone offense ✅

• 3-4 NFL first rounders ✅

• Top 5 defense in the country ✅ Only thing missing is a RB room with 3 future NFL starters. — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) September 16, 2023

Georgia must start stronger

I guess UGA is just not a first half team That needs to get fixed — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) September 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire