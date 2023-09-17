Advertisement

Social media reacts: UGA overcomes bad start in win vs. South Carolina

James Morgan
·3 min read
1

The Georgia Bulldogs faced some real adversity in their first SEC game of the season. Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime against South Carolina before outscoring the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half.

Georgia’s offensive line and defense helped get the Bulldogs on track after a rough first half. The Bulldogs failed to capitalize on a few red zone opportunities in the first half. Georgia true freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missed a pair of field goal attempts.

The Georgia defense disrupted Spencer Rattler more in the second half. Rattler completed just 25% of his passes in the second half. Tykee Smith and Dan Jackson both had interceptions in the second half for Georgia.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck avoided turnovers, but did not play particularly well. He finished with 269 passing yards with no touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards had a huge game before the Dawgs’ offensive line, which blocked well most of the day. Edwards, who missed Georgia’s first two games due to injury, ran for 118 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored a rushing touchdown.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will need to be sharper in order to make the College Football Playoff. However, it is better to learn this lesson in a win, as opposed to in a loss.

How did Bulldog fans react on social media to Georgia’s 24-14 win over South Carolina?

