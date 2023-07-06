Social media reacts: UGA football adds commitment from 4-star OL

Kirby Smart and Georgia football continue to add elite talent to its class of 2024. The Bulldogs’ latest commitment is from four-star offensive line recruit Daniel Calhoun.

Calhoun has excellent size and is ranked as a top 100 recruit in the nation. Calhoun, who plays left tackle for Walton High School in Marrieta, Georgia, is the highest rated offensive lineman in Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia now holds commitments from five of the 15 top in-state recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia has the nation’s top ranked recruiting class. Daniel Calhoun is commitment No. 23 for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has four commitments along the offensive line. The Dawgs recently landed four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini.

Georgia football Twitter was ecstatic to hear of Daniel Calhoun’s commitment to the University of Georgia:

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels

Another🧱 in the Great Wall Of Georgia! GoDawgs! — Stacy Searels (@SSearels) July 5, 2023

Searels is having a great July on the recruiting trail.

Georgia recruiting staffers rejoice

Successful June ✅ and now July is off to a great start 💯📈 How Bout Them Dawgs 🐶 — Angela Kirkpatrick (@angelakirkk) July 5, 2023

The usual Kirby Smart Tweet (that never gets old)

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 5, 2023

UGA football media reactions

Daniel Calhoun on Georgia: “If you played tackle at Georgia, basically, you're going to the league. Coach Searels puts a lot of offensive linemen in the league. He was all around the country. He's been putting offensive linemen in the league for a while.” — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) July 5, 2023

LIVE look at Stacy Searels pic.twitter.com/ONoRMscrAZ — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) July 5, 2023

Georgia fans welcome Daniel Calhoun

UGA player personnel coordinator

Another brick added to the Great Wall of Georgia‼️ The best in Georgia stay in Georgia‼️#GoDawgs #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/VJ3rqUCCd8 — James Ellis (@JEllisUGA) July 5, 2023

Calhoun's commitment announcement

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire