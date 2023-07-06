Social media reacts: UGA football adds commitment from 4-star OL

Kirby Smart and Georgia football continue to add elite talent to its class of 2024. The Bulldogs’ latest commitment is from four-star offensive line recruit Daniel Calhoun.

Calhoun has excellent size and is ranked as a top 100 recruit in the nation. Calhoun, who plays left tackle for Walton High School in Marrieta, Georgia, is the highest rated offensive lineman in Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia now holds commitments from five of the 15 top in-state recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia has the nation’s top ranked recruiting class. Daniel Calhoun is commitment No. 23 for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has four commitments along the offensive line. The Dawgs recently landed four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini.

Georgia football Twitter was ecstatic to hear of Daniel Calhoun’s commitment to the University of Georgia:

