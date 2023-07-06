Social media reacts: UGA football adds commitment from 4-star OL
Kirby Smart and Georgia football continue to add elite talent to its class of 2024. The Bulldogs’ latest commitment is from four-star offensive line recruit Daniel Calhoun.
Calhoun has excellent size and is ranked as a top 100 recruit in the nation. Calhoun, who plays left tackle for Walton High School in Marrieta, Georgia, is the highest rated offensive lineman in Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Georgia now holds commitments from five of the 15 top in-state recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia has the nation’s top ranked recruiting class. Daniel Calhoun is commitment No. 23 for the Bulldogs.
Georgia has four commitments along the offensive line. The Dawgs recently landed four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini.
Georgia football Twitter was ecstatic to hear of Daniel Calhoun’s commitment to the University of Georgia:
Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels
Another🧱 in the Great Wall Of Georgia! GoDawgs!
— Stacy Searels (@SSearels) July 5, 2023
Searels is having a great July on the recruiting trail.
Georgia recruiting staffers rejoice
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I know they mad‼️ Keep trying us‼️ This just the beginning‼️ #CommittedToTheG #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/x0oR2Qpn1z
— David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) July 5, 2023
Successful June ✅ and now July is off to a great start 💯📈 How Bout Them Dawgs 🐶
— Angela Kirkpatrick (@angelakirkk) July 5, 2023
The usual Kirby Smart Tweet (that never gets old)
Go Dawgs !!
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 5, 2023
UGA football media reactions
Daniel Calhoun on Georgia: “If you played tackle at Georgia, basically, you're going to the league. Coach Searels puts a lot of offensive linemen in the league. He was all around the country. He's been putting offensive linemen in the league for a while.”
— Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) July 5, 2023
LIVE look at Stacy Searels pic.twitter.com/ONoRMscrAZ
— Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) July 5, 2023
Georgia fans welcome Daniel Calhoun
#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kSxA1nRJDz
— UGA United (@UGAUnited) July 5, 2023
Preach! https://t.co/YlNrtVpZGZ pic.twitter.com/26rhEYxduH
— 𝟚ℙ𝕖𝕒𝕥 (@2PeatAx) July 5, 2023
UGA player personnel coordinator
Another brick added to the Great Wall of Georgia‼️ The best in Georgia stay in Georgia‼️#GoDawgs #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/VJ3rqUCCd8
— James Ellis (@JEllisUGA) July 5, 2023
Calhoun's commitment announcement
HOME🐶! #GoDawgs @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/4rtrJ9wUFl
— Daniel Calhoun (@Danielcalhoun00) July 5, 2023