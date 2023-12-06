Social media reacts after UConn men’s basketball dismantles North Carolina at MSG

The defending national champion UConn men’s basketball team hasn’t taken long to prove it’s one of the best teams in the country once again.

After the Huskies cruised to a relatively comfortable 87-76 win over No. 9 North Carolina at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, it was clear college basketball observers everywhere had taken notice. CBS and The Athletic’s Seth Davis called it a “champion’s performance.”

CBS’ Jon Rothstein believes that at full strength, UConn and Arizona have been a cut above the rest of the country. Arizona, which is 7-0, owns wins over Duke and Michigan State, but both of those teams have stumbled since, with the Blue Devils having lost back-to-back games at Arkansas and Georgia Tech, and the Spartans having fallen to 4-4 after losing to Wisconsin, in addition to losses against James Madison, Duke and the Wildcats. Arizona is currently No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Speaking of Michigan State, a Kansas fan had a plea for the Huskies (or Tar Heels) to replace the Spartans in the annual Champions Classic, which features Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Kansas facing off with one another on a rotating basis each year. UConn fans would undoubtedly agree.

The famed UConn X account NoEscalators had some insight, as always:

FOX Sports’ John Fanta said the reigning champs look “complete” after their performance at MSG, and noted the response after a loss at Kansas, one of the toughest places in the nation to play.

Rothstein lauded UConn fans’ performance at Madison Square Garden, which was also impressive on Tuesday night. “No program in college basketball does MSG like UConn. And it isn’t close,” Rothstein posted.

All-time leading scorer Chris Smith and another guy Huskies fans might know, ’04 champ Emeka Okafor, added to the atmosphere at the Garden on Tuesday night.

CBS’ Matt Norlander resurfaced a post from November in which he said UConn again has the look of a team capable of winning the national title. After Tuesday’s effort, Norlander said nothing had changed.

The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman had some reluctant praise for Tristen Newton, who’s averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists on the season.

He also had some seemingly reluctant praise for the Huskies:

247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein shouted out Cam Spencer, who led the Huskies with 23 points, saying he’s “perfect” for UConn and Dan Hurley:

This Huskies fan had that dog meme in him.

Fanta caught up with Spencer after the game:

Head coach Dan Hurley tipped his cap to UConn Twitter at the end of this postgame interview with SNY’s Nikki Lattarulo.

UConn will next take the court on Saturday at Gampel Pavilion against Arkansas-Pine Bluff before traveling to Seattle to face Gonzaga on Dec. 15.