Social media reacts to Tyson Fury’s split decision win vs. Francis Ngannou

One of the biggest crossover fights in combat sports history took place Saturday as Tyson Fury welcomed Francis Ngannou to the world of boxing.

The lineal heavyweight boxing champion, Fury defeated Ngannou by split decision at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight garnered much attention from fans and fighters alike and they had plenty to say before, during, and after the bout.

Check out the MMA community’s social media reactions to Fury vs. Ngannou below and check out the MMA Junkie live blog for further coverage on the entire event.

Some Boxing legends in that hallway 👏🏼 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 28, 2023

Tyson Fury is shaking hands with every human in Saudi Arabia, including Oscar De La Hoya and AFFY AWARD WINNING Evander Holyfield pic.twitter.com/GKmZ9yP3XP — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 28, 2023

The three kings never got to fight on the same card, but pretty damn cool to see Izzy and Usman walk Ngannou to the ring. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2023

Bob Arum at the beginning of this Fury-Ngannou PPV pic.twitter.com/WkHi6C2nUP — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) October 28, 2023

How many cornermen does Tyson Fury have? I’ll be honest the champ sure does have a presence about him #FuryvsNgannou — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2023

This sh*t really is like a movie. As the kids say. #FuryNgannou — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 28, 2023

Usman y Adesanya acompañando a su amigo Francis Ngannou al Ring 🥹👏🏻 #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/Mnbr0HAH3W — Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (@gastonreyno) October 28, 2023

It’s about to happen! Who you got? #FuryvsNgannou — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has busted Tyson Fury open – a cut on the forehead in Round 2. Fury keeps wiping it. #FuryNgannou — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 28, 2023

Actually think Ngannou looks pretty decent in his boxing debut. Problem is I expect him to gas pretty soon. #furyngannou — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 28, 2023

10-9 Ngannou. 19-19 after 2 Fury has a cut on his forehead. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2023

Ngannou’s corner trying to tell him adjustments to make against Fury: pic.twitter.com/SPu9VbMz7t — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 28, 2023

No way! Francis gets the first big moment 🤩🤩 #FuryvsNgannou — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 28, 2023

Oh shit Francis with the knock down — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 28, 2023

HE DROPPED HIM OHHHHH 😮 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) October 28, 2023

Ngannou with the KNOCKDOWN #BattleOfTheBaddest — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 28, 2023

Wow Francis dropped him — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 28, 2023

Wow Francis with the knockdown — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 28, 2023

The knockdown

Wow, Francis looks great. Staying tight and sharp with his punches. Scores a knockdown in round 3. — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) October 28, 2023

Yoooooooooo. Do you believe in miracles?! — Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) October 28, 2023

Long and skinny Wilder is a stretch — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 28, 2023

Oh shit we got a fight — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 28, 2023

He better start leaning on Francis to get him tired ! #FuryvsNgannou — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2023

Francis Nganou KNOCKS DOWN Fury with a monster left! #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/Uexgx9iNru — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 28, 2023

Francis has made this a really competitive fight #furyvsngannou — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) October 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has a great chin. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) October 28, 2023

I didn’t realize this was happening so early Seems like we have a good fight https://t.co/bWv1xzMB3y — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 28, 2023

UNBELIEVABLE PERFOMANCE SO FAR…. #furyvsngannou — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

Rocky story right before our eyes, folks… #FuryNgannou — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 28, 2023

Yeah, we owe Francis an apology. #FuryNgannou — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) October 28, 2023

Damn Francis did great did he win this ? — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 28, 2023

francis got that fight — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 28, 2023

The ending

MMA is the King of all sports. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 28, 2023

Even if Francis Ngannou loses, that was one of the most incredible performances I've witnessed in combat sports given the circumstances. Insane. #FuryNgannou — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 28, 2023

Francis showed out https://t.co/CtbGueWY4M — Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) October 28, 2023

Francis just dropped Tyson Fury! He has rocks in his hands! Imagine if he trained boxing his whole life! #Boxing #MMA #FrancisNgannou 😅👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nPr5P0vFFE — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) October 28, 2023

The result

Roberto Duran just told me he thinks Tyson Fury lost, so do with that what you will. — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) October 28, 2023

Wow come on Francis Ngannou won this fight! ✊🏾🤴🏿 👑 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 28, 2023

🤣nuts. MMA 👑 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 28, 2023

Mma won tonight. Congrats @francis_ngannou 👏👏 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) October 28, 2023

Francis won the day he signed that contract and again tonight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 28, 2023

Roberto Duran says Francis Ngannou defeated Tyson Fury. #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/pAQgozBJlh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 28, 2023

Ngannou won that. Stop it — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 28, 2023

They did @francis_ngannou dirty. I want to apologize for expecting Fury to win. — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 28, 2023

So I guess boxing has really bad judges too 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Funky (@Benaskren) October 28, 2023

Francis is a legend ✊🏽 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 28, 2023

Hahaha boxing is a joke. — Charles Jourdain (@JourdainAir) October 28, 2023

But MMA fighters can’t box right ?🤔?

Congratulations @francis_ngannou 🦾 way to represent one hell of a fight 💯 — AJ “The Mercenary” McKee (@ajmckee101) October 28, 2023

Francis!!! Super impressive and you can make the argument of him winning this! Conor pioneered the way for this, and Francis Ngannou busted the gates wide open! This is proof that with the right preparation that the MMA guys can more than hang with the best boxers around.… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 28, 2023

A lot of people took an L tonight. Francis Ngannou accomplished so many things with this fight. He has his freedom from the UFC, his pockets are filled with money but most important of all, he controls his own destiny. Amazing performance! #furyvsngannou — Goze (@thegoze) October 28, 2023

