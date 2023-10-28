Social media reacts to Tyson Fury’s split decision win vs. Francis Ngannou
One of the biggest crossover fights in combat sports history took place Saturday as Tyson Fury welcomed Francis Ngannou to the world of boxing.
The lineal heavyweight boxing champion, Fury defeated Ngannou by split decision at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight garnered much attention from fans and fighters alike and they had plenty to say before, during, and after the bout.
Arnold Allen
Some Boxing legends in that hallway 👏🏼
— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 28, 2023
Sean Ross Sapp
Tyson Fury is shaking hands with every human in Saudi Arabia, including Oscar De La Hoya and AFFY AWARD WINNING Evander Holyfield pic.twitter.com/GKmZ9yP3XP
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 28, 2023
Ariel Helwani
The three kings never got to fight on the same card, but pretty damn cool to see Izzy and Usman walk Ngannou to the ring.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2023
Dan Canobbio
Bob Arum at the beginning of this Fury-Ngannou PPV pic.twitter.com/WkHi6C2nUP
— Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) October 28, 2023
Daniel Cormier
How many cornermen does Tyson Fury have? I’ll be honest the champ sure does have a presence about him #FuryvsNgannou
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2023
Derek Brunson
Y’all stream behind . It’s over 😂😂😂 #FuryvsNgannou pic.twitter.com/UORVvF0UPL
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 28, 2023
Matthew Wells
This sh*t really is like a movie. As the kids say. #FuryNgannou
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 28, 2023
Caposa
The Gypsy King pic.twitter.com/OFg58IHEPZ
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 28, 2023
Gaston Reyno
Usman y Adesanya acompañando a su amigo Francis Ngannou al Ring 🥹👏🏻 #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/Mnbr0HAH3W
— Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (@gastonreyno) October 28, 2023
Max Holloway
It’s about to happen! Who you got? #FuryvsNgannou
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 28, 2023
Caposa
#FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/zHg29KhJUZ
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 28, 2023
Nolan King
Francis Ngannou has busted Tyson Fury open – a cut on the forehead in Round 2. Fury keeps wiping it. #FuryNgannou
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 28, 2023
Adam Martin
Actually think Ngannou looks pretty decent in his boxing debut. Problem is I expect him to gas pretty soon. #furyngannou
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 28, 2023
Ariel Helwani
10-9 Ngannou.
19-19 after 2
Fury has a cut on his forehead.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2023
MacMally
Ngannou’s corner trying to tell him adjustments to make against Fury: pic.twitter.com/SPu9VbMz7t
— MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 28, 2023
Casey O'Neill
No way! Francis gets the first big moment 🤩🤩 #FuryvsNgannou
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 28, 2023
Terrance McKinney
Oh shit Francis with the knock down
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 28, 2023
Simon Samano
HE DROPPED HIM OHHHHH 😮
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) October 28, 2023
Henry Cejudo
Ngannou with the KNOCKDOWN #BattleOfTheBaddest
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 28, 2023
Jalin Turner
Wow Francis dropped him
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 28, 2023
Brian Kelleher
Wow Francis with the knockdown
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 28, 2023
The knockdown
Ngannou dropped Fury! #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/lljVO404YG
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 28, 2023
Jon Fitch
Wow, Francis looks great. Staying tight and sharp with his punches. Scores a knockdown in round 3.
— Jon Fitch 🏴☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) October 28, 2023
Ken Hathaway
Yoooooooooo. Do you believe in miracles?!
— Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) October 28, 2023
Al Iaquinta
Long and skinny Wilder is a stretch
— Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 28, 2023
Jamahal Hill
Oh shit we got a fight
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 28, 2023
Daniel Cormier
He better start leaning on Francis to get him tired ! #FuryvsNgannou
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2023
Danny Segura
Francis Nganou KNOCKS DOWN Fury with a monster left! #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/Uexgx9iNru
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 28, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
Everything is happening! https://t.co/lNK3VXiIcc
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 28, 2023
Ian Garry
Francis has made this a really competitive fight #furyvsngannou
— “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) October 28, 2023
Luke Thomas
Francis Ngannou has a great chin.
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) October 28, 2023
Jake Shields
I didn’t realize this was happening so early
Seems like we have a good fight https://t.co/bWv1xzMB3y
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 28, 2023
Renato Moicano
UNBELIEVABLE PERFOMANCE SO FAR…. #furyvsngannou
— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023
Mike Bohn
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/zHSSfwMV7W
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 28, 2023
Dan Tom
Rocky story right before our eyes, folks… #FuryNgannou
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 28, 2023
Brian Campbell
Yeah, we owe Francis an apology. #FuryNgannou
— Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) October 28, 2023
Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Damn Francis did great did he win this ?
— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 28, 2023
Demetrious Johnson
francis got that fight
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 28, 2023
The ending
It’s over. How did you score #FuryNgannou? pic.twitter.com/4OsGdRTWEe
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 28, 2023
Jan Blachowicz
MMA is the King of all sports.
— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 28, 2023
George Garcia
MMA is proud of you, @francis_ngannou!#furyvsngannou
— Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) October 28, 2023
Nolan King
Even if Francis Ngannou loses, that was one of the most incredible performances I've witnessed in combat sports given the circumstances. Insane. #FuryNgannou
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 28, 2023
Bill Algeo
Francis showed out https://t.co/CtbGueWY4M
— Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) October 28, 2023
Ian Heinisch
Francis just dropped Tyson Fury! He has rocks in his hands! Imagine if he trained boxing his whole life! #Boxing #MMA #FrancisNgannou 😅👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nPr5P0vFFE
— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) October 28, 2023
The result
#FuryNgannou results: Tyson Fury def. Francis Ngannou via split decision (94-95, 96-93, 95-94)
Full coverage: https://t.co/xSWBNp0RIE pic.twitter.com/cvbWcckZUy
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 28, 2023
Oscar Willis
Roberto Duran just told me he thinks Tyson Fury lost, so do with that what you will.
— Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) October 28, 2023
Gilbert Burns
Wow come on Francis Ngannou won this fight! ✊🏾🤴🏿 👑
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 28, 2023
Lerone Murphy
🤣nuts. MMA 👑
— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 28, 2023
Anthony Pettis
Mma won tonight. Congrats @francis_ngannou 👏👏
— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) October 28, 2023
Abbey Subhan
Francis Ngannou appreciation post#BattleOfTheBaddest #furyvsngannou pic.twitter.com/ZdBy8DH3Vw
— Abbey Subhan (@kammakaze) October 28, 2023
Sodiq Yusuff
Francis won the day he signed that contract and again tonight
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 28, 2023
Roberto Duran
Roberto Duran says Francis Ngannou defeated Tyson Fury. #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/pAQgozBJlh
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 28, 2023
Vince Morales
Ngannou won that. Stop it
— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 28, 2023
Jared Vanderaa
They did @francis_ngannou dirty. I want to apologize for expecting Fury to win.
— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 28, 2023
Ben Askren
So I guess boxing has really bad judges too 🤷♂️🤷♂️
— Funky (@Benaskren) October 28, 2023
Dan Ige
Francis is a legend ✊🏽
— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 28, 2023
Charles Jourdain
Hahaha boxing is a joke.
— Charles Jourdain (@JourdainAir) October 28, 2023
A.J. McKee
But MMA fighters can’t box right ?🤔?
Congratulations @francis_ngannou 🦾 way to represent one hell of a fight 💯
— AJ “The Mercenary” McKee (@ajmckee101) October 28, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Francis!!! Super impressive and you can make the argument of him winning this! Conor pioneered the way for this, and Francis Ngannou busted the gates wide open! This is proof that with the right preparation that the MMA guys can more than hang with the best boxers around.…
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 28, 2023
Brian "Goze" Garcia
A lot of people took an L tonight. Francis Ngannou accomplished so many things with this fight. He has his freedom from the UFC, his pockets are filled with money but most important of all, he controls his own destiny. Amazing performance! #furyvsngannou
— Goze (@thegoze) October 28, 2023