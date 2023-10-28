Advertisement

Social media reacts to Tyson Fury’s split decision win vs. Francis Ngannou

Nolan King
·7 min read

One of the biggest crossover fights in combat sports history took place Saturday as Tyson Fury welcomed Francis Ngannou to the world of boxing.

The lineal heavyweight boxing champion, Fury defeated Ngannou by split decision at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight garnered much attention from fans and fighters alike and they had plenty to say before, during, and after the bout.

Check out the MMA community’s social media reactions to Fury vs. Ngannou below and check out the MMA Junkie live blog for further coverage on the entire event.

MMA Junkie

Arnold Allen

Sean Ross Sapp

Ariel Helwani

Dan Canobbio

Daniel Cormier

Derek Brunson

Matthew Wells

Caposa

Gaston Reyno

Max Holloway

Caposa

Nolan King

Adam Martin

Ariel Helwani

MacMally

Casey O'Neill

Terrance McKinney

Simon Samano

Henry Cejudo

Jalin Turner

Brian Kelleher

The knockdown

Jon Fitch

Ken Hathaway

Al Iaquinta

Jamahal Hill

Daniel Cormier

Danny Segura

Aaron Bronsteter

Ian Garry

Luke Thomas

Jake Shields

Renato Moicano

Mike Bohn

Dan Tom

Brian Campbell

Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Demetrious Johnson

The ending

Jan Blachowicz

George Garcia

Nolan King

Bill Algeo

Ian Heinisch

The result

Oscar Willis

Gilbert Burns

Lerone Murphy

Anthony Pettis

Abbey Subhan

Sodiq Yusuff

Roberto Duran

Vince Morales

Jared Vanderaa

Ben Askren

Dan Ige

Charles Jourdain

A.J. McKee

Aljamain Sterling

Brian "Goze" Garcia

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie