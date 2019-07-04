Social media reacts as Trail Blazers trade Jake Layman to Minnesota originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Jake Layman's time in Portland has come to a close.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the beloved Trail Blazer who boasted the names Jake Slayman, The Turtle, and Jake and Shake, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The move is said to pay the 25-year-old forward out of Maryland approximately $11.5 million.

Layman will be remembered for his jaw-dropping dunks, explosive three-point shooting, and the times where it was obvious it's Jake's world and we just live in it. Here's a look at how fans, and Jake himself, reacted to the news on social media.

Portland, thank you for the support over these last three years. Thank you to my coaches, teammates and front office for giving me a shot and believing in me. Minnesota, I can't wait to start this next chapter. I'll give everything I've got. 🐺🐺🐺 — Jake Layman (@JLayman10) July 4, 2019

I hate seeing homegrown guys leave, but am happy for Jake Layman. He played a critical role at a time when the team could have fallen into a slump last season. Wolves fans will love him. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) July 4, 2019

Remember when Jake Layman was statistically better than Steph Curry?



Good luck, hair gawd. pic.twitter.com/1ssMXMQwD7



— RIP TWITTY™ (@RIPTWITTY) July 4, 2019

I am way more sad than I ever would have expected about the departure of Air Layman



Get that bag @JLayman10 pic.twitter.com/Wq6ZzY4SUX



— Coach Justin D. (@CoachJustinD) July 4, 2019

Thanks for everything, @JLayman10. It was so much fun seeing you become a fearless NBA shot maker. Keep it up in Minnesota and say hi to @ShabazzNapier for us. 🖤❤️ #FearTheTurtle — Rose Harding (@roselharding) July 4, 2019

@JLayman10 NOOOOOOOOOOOOO, not you too!!!! I'm so sad 😭😭😭😭😭😭 good luck in Minnesota Jake AKA the Turtle❤️🖤❤️🖤 — Debbie Wilson (@blazerdebbie) July 4, 2019

We lost Jake Layman and I am upset — Alexa (@Alexancooper) July 4, 2019

💔 Losing another great ZERS character. Your spot starts, you on the receiving end of backdoor lobs, your 20-something pt quarter.. It won't be lost on me. I'll be on the lookout for you on LeaguePass. Congrats on that contract🍞@JLayman10 pic.twitter.com/NuzM33ioAp — Zachary (@wh1tsel) July 4, 2019

Really excited about Jake Layman coming to the @Timberwolves. I think he is going to do a lot of great here spreading the floor and help with 3 pt %. — Matt Perpich (@m_perpich) July 4, 2019

This says a lot about how the Blazers look after their players, including Jake Layman, who was recently traded. 👏#RipCity #Blazers pic.twitter.com/hC2ub2bwJm — Blazers Nation (@BlazersNationCP) July 4, 2019