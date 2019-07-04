Social media reacts as Trail Blazers trade Jake Layman to Minnesota

Lindsey Wisniewski
NBC Sports Northwest

Social media reacts as Trail Blazers trade Jake Layman to Minnesota originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Jake Layman's time in Portland has come to a close. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the beloved Trail Blazer who boasted the names Jake Slayman, The Turtle, and Jake and Shake, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The move is said to pay the 25-year-old forward out of Maryland approximately $11.5 million. 

[RELATED: The Jake Layman Era ends in Portland with a trade to Minnesota]

Layman will be remembered for his jaw-dropping dunks, explosive three-point shooting, and the times where it was obvious it's Jake's world and we just live in it. Here's a look at how fans, and Jake himself, reacted to the news on social media. 

What to Read Next

Back